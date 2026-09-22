Wisconsin high school football produced an impressive collection of big individual performances from Sept. 17-19, with several talented quarterbacks, running backs, linebackers, a punishing lineman, a standout kicker, and three wide receivers leading the way.

High School On SI has selected 16 worthy candidates for Wisconsin High School Football Player of the Week (Week 5). Read about each nominee below, then cast your vote for the performance that impressed you most.

Congratulations to Notre Dame Academy senior running back Kingston Allen for winning Wisconsin High School Football Player of the Week in the Sept. 14, 2026 poll.

There are hundreds of outstanding football players across Wisconsin, and these lists are intended to spotlight some of the state's top athletes—not serve as a comprehensive ranking of every deserving player.

Voting remains open until Sept. 27 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Cole Biscobing, New Berlin Eisenhower, DL

Biscobing, a senior, registered 10 tackles as New Berlin Eisenhower defeated Milwaukee Lutheran 23-8 in a Parkland Conference game.

Bear Bonk, Marquette, RB

Bonk, a sophomore, rushed 22 times for 122 yards and three touchdowns as Marquette defeated Catholic Memorial 35-14 in a Greater Metro Conference game.

Jebari Craig, Arrowhead, RB

Craig, a senior, rushed 12 times for 202 yards and three touchdowns to lead Arrowhead to a 47-0 victory over Kettle Moraine in a Classic 8 Conference game.

Brayden Doerr, Edgerton, QB

Doerr, a senior, completed 20 of 31 passes for 352 yards and three touchdowns as Edgerton defeated Portage 38-28 in a Capitol Conference game.

Gavin Gesler, New Lisbon, WR

Gesler, a junior, contributed 12 receptions for 196 yards and a touchdown as New Lisbon lost to Royall 48-28 in a Scenic Bluffs Conference game.

Sam Johnson, Menomonee Falls, WR

Johnson, a senior, contributed seven receptions for 180 yards and a touchdown as Menomonee Falls defeated Wisconsin Lutheran 20-19 in a North Shore Conference game.

Tavin Nass, Franklin, LB

Nass, a junior, registered 17 tackles as Franklin defeated Mukwonago 31-3 in a Classic 8 Conference game.

Ayden Nerdahl, Amherst, RB

Nerdahl, a senior, rushed 29 times for 306 yards and five touchdowns as Amherst defeated Coleman 50-12 in a non-conference game, eclipsing the 1,000-yard mark for the season.

Alex Restivo, Sussex Hamilton, WR

Restivo, a senior, contributed nine receptions for 94 yards and a touchdown as Sussex Hamilton defeated Brookfield Central 35-28 in a Greater Metro Conference game.

Nolberto Rosales, Kenosha Bradford, QB

Rosales, a junior, completed 15 of 23 passes for 206 yards and three touchdowns to lead Kenosha Bradford to a 49-0 victory over Kenosha Tremper in a Southeast Conference game.

Jacob Salas, Oconomowoc, K

Salas, a senior, converted a pressure-packed 41-yard field goal with 20 seconds remaining as Oconomowoc defeated Muskego 19-16 in a Classic 8 Conference game.

Jax Wepking, Verona, RB

Wepking, a senior, rushed 26 times for 267 yards and three touchdowns as Verona defeated Janesville Parker 31-13 in a Big Eight Conference game.

Austyn Wittek, New Richmond, RB

Wittek, a senior, rushed 25 times for 263 yards and five touchdowns to lead New Richmond to a 46-21 victory over Hudson in a Big Rivers Conference game.

Tyler Wollin, Lake Mills, QB

Wollin, a senior, completed 14 of 17 passes for 248 yards and three touchdowns as Lake Mills defeated Lodi 42-0 in a Capitol Conference game.

Vincent Yodbut, Homestead, RB

Yodbut, a junior, rushed 21 times for 179 yards and three touchdowns to lead Homestead to a 48-7 victory over Cedarburg in a North Shore Conference game.

Ryan Zenner, Chippewa Falls, LB

Zenner, a junior registered 19 tackles as Chippewa Falls lost to River Falls 14-0 in a Big Rivers Conference game.

-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com