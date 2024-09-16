Vote: North Suncoast Florida high school football Player of the Week (9/16/2024)
Florida high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams showcased what they’ve got in Week 4 of the regular season.
As such, we have 11 athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s North Suncoast Football Player of the Week award from September 12-14, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Matt Barton, River Ridge
Barton can do a little bit of everything and he did in a 21-15 win over Fivay last week. The senior accounted for 157 yards and two touchdowns.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sep. 22nd. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Sean Brown, Fivay
The Falcons' bellcow rushed for 130 yards on 11 touches, adding 73 receiving yards and scored three touchdowns in a 39-0 win over Tampa Freedom.
Manasseh Alexis, Wiregrass Ranch
Alexis was hitting early and often in the Bulls' 21-14 wn over South Sumter, leading the team with 15 total tackles
Travon Jarvis, Wesley Chapel
Jarvis had a 90--yard kickoff return for a touchdown in Wesley Chapel's 49-0 rout of Pasco last week.
Mikha Brown, Gulf
Brown hauled in three passes for 165 yards ad two touchdowns in a 59-0 romp over Anclote.
LJ Warren, Hudson
The Cobras' linebacker was a tackling machine in a 20-19 victory over district rival Nature Coast, tallying 16 tackles and three went for a loss.
RJ Peabody, Mitchell
Peabody was terrific in Mitchell's 42-22 win over East Lake, hauling in three passes for 106 yards, touchdown and made four tackles.
Stephen Berg, River Ridge
The Royal Knighs' defensive lineman notched four tackles and four went for a loss in a 17-14 win over Wesley Chapel Cypress Creek.
Roe Miller, Zephyrhills
Miller did a little bit of everything in the Bulldogs' 22-17 win over Land O' Lakes, totaling 136 all-purpose yards and scoring two touchdowns.
Sam Jackson, Hernando
The senior outside linebacker notched a team-high 13 tackles and two for loss in a 9-0 loss to Crystal River.
TJ Morrow, Land O' Lakes
In a losing effort against Zephyrhills, Morrow rushed for 164 yards on 21 carries and scored two touchdowns.
Delonzo Washington, Lecanto
The hard running Panthers' running back rushed for a team-high 115 yards on 14 attempts and scored a touchdown in a 24-7 win over Gainesville.
