Top 25 CIF Southern Section High School Final Football Rankings, Nov. 2

The postseason is here, which means the 2026 regular season has come to an end.

Here are the final regular-season high school football rankings in the CIF Southern Section according to High School On SI.

FINAL TOP 25 RANKINGS, NOV. 2

(final rank, team, record, quick note, playoff division)

1. Santa Margarita (10-0)

The Eagles win their first-ever outright Trinity League title and go 10-0 for first time since 1997. | Division 1

2. Sierra Canyon (10-0)

The Trailblazers win their fifth straight Mission League crown | Division 1

3. Mater Dei (8-2)

The Monarchs finish second in the Trinity League. | Division 1

4. St. John Bosco (7-3)

The Braves finish third in the Trinity League. | Division 1

5. Corona Centennial (7-3)

The Huskies win the Big West - Upper League. | Division 1

6. Orange Lutheran (5-5)

The Lancers finish fourth in the Trinity League. | Division 1

7. Mission Viejo (8-1)

The Diablos win the Alpha League. | Division 1

8. Chaparral (6-4)

The Pumas finish second in the Big West - Upper League. | Division 2

9. JSerra (4-6)

The Lions finish last in the Trinity League. | Did not qualify

10. Bishop Amat (9-1)

The Lancers finish second in the Mission League. | Division 2

11. Crean Lutheran (9-2)

The Saints win the Bravo League. | Division 2

12. Inglewood (9-1)

The Sentinels win the Bay League. | Division 2

13. San Juan Hills (8-2)

The Stallions finish second in the Alpha League. | Division 2

14. San Clemente (8-1)

The Tritons finish second in the Alpha League. | Division 2

15. Palos Verdes (9-1)

Sea Kings finish second in the Bay League. | Division 2

16. Pacifica/Oxnard (8-2)

Tritons earn a share of the Marmonte League title. | Division 2

17. Chaminade (7-3)

The Eagles finish tied for third in the Mission League. | Division 2

18. Norco (7-3)

The Cougars finish third in the Big West - Upper League. | Division 3

19. Huntington Beach (10-0)

The Oilers win the Delta League. | Division 2

20. Capo Valley (8-2)

CV finished second in the Bravo League. | Division 2

21. Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks (7-3)

The Knights finish tied for third in the Mission League. | Division 2

22. Corona del Mar (8-2)

CdM finish third in the Bravo League. | Division 2

23. Rancho Cucamonga (7-3)

The Cougars win the Baseline League. | Division 2

24. La Serna (9-1)

Lancers win the Gateway League. | Division 3

25. Orange (10-0)

Orange wins the Foxtrot League. | Division 2