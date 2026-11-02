Top 25 CIF Southern Section High School Final Football Rankings, Nov. 2
The postseason is here, which means the 2026 regular season has come to an end.
Here are the final regular-season high school football rankings in the CIF Southern Section according to High School On SI.
FINAL TOP 25 RANKINGS, NOV. 2
(final rank, team, record, quick note, playoff division)
1. Santa Margarita (10-0)
The Eagles win their first-ever outright Trinity League title and go 10-0 for first time since 1997. | Division 1
2. Sierra Canyon (10-0)
The Trailblazers win their fifth straight Mission League crown | Division 1
3. Mater Dei (8-2)
The Monarchs finish second in the Trinity League. | Division 1
4. St. John Bosco (7-3)
The Braves finish third in the Trinity League. | Division 1
5. Corona Centennial (7-3)
The Huskies win the Big West - Upper League. | Division 1
6. Orange Lutheran (5-5)
The Lancers finish fourth in the Trinity League. | Division 1
7. Mission Viejo (8-1)
The Diablos win the Alpha League. | Division 1
8. Chaparral (6-4)
The Pumas finish second in the Big West - Upper League. | Division 2
9. JSerra (4-6)
The Lions finish last in the Trinity League. | Did not qualify
10. Bishop Amat (9-1)
The Lancers finish second in the Mission League. | Division 2
11. Crean Lutheran (9-2)
The Saints win the Bravo League. | Division 2
12. Inglewood (9-1)
The Sentinels win the Bay League. | Division 2
13. San Juan Hills (8-2)
The Stallions finish second in the Alpha League. | Division 2
14. San Clemente (8-1)
The Tritons finish second in the Alpha League. | Division 2
15. Palos Verdes (9-1)
Sea Kings finish second in the Bay League. | Division 2
16. Pacifica/Oxnard (8-2)
Tritons earn a share of the Marmonte League title. | Division 2
17. Chaminade (7-3)
The Eagles finish tied for third in the Mission League. | Division 2
18. Norco (7-3)
The Cougars finish third in the Big West - Upper League. | Division 3
19. Huntington Beach (10-0)
The Oilers win the Delta League. | Division 2
20. Capo Valley (8-2)
CV finished second in the Bravo League. | Division 2
21. Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks (7-3)
The Knights finish tied for third in the Mission League. | Division 2
22. Corona del Mar (8-2)
CdM finish third in the Bravo League. | Division 2
23. Rancho Cucamonga (7-3)
The Cougars win the Baseline League. | Division 2
24. La Serna (9-1)
Lancers win the Gateway League. | Division 3
25. Orange (10-0)
Orange wins the Foxtrot League. | Division 2
- TOP 25 PRESEASON RANKINGS
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- TOP 25 RANKINGS, OCT. 4
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- TOP 25 RANKINGS, OCT. 25
Tarek Fattal has been covering high school sports since 2015 in Southern California and primarily in Los Angeles, covering notable athletes such as Bronny James, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Alyssa Thompson. He was with the LA Daily News for eight years, which included being the beat reporter for the UCLA men's basketball team. Tarek can be seen on TV regularly on CBS/KCAL as a sports analyst with Jim Hill.Follow tarek_fattal