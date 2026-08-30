Vote: Who is the Northeast Florida High School Football Week 2 Player of the Week?

Week two of the high school football season in the state of Florida has concluded which means it is time to recognize some of the outstanding playmakers from last week's action.

Today, we will take a look at some of the top performers from the Northeast Florida region which features a number of terrific teams and players.

We have selected multiple nominees from schools such as Sandalwood, Episcopal School of Jacksonville, St. Joseph Academy, Ponte Vedra and West Nassau as each of these schools featured players that produced at a high level.

As the season progresses, you can expect this week's nominees to continue to perform well on a weekly basis.

Jarelle Sims, Sandalwood

In the 44-12 win over Parker, Sims completed 71% of his passes for 300 yards and five touchdowns. He also added 29 yards on the ground on five carries.

Christopher Dancy, Sandalwood

Dancy had a nose for the football in last week's victory. He totaled seven solo tackles, 10 total tackles, four tackles for a loss and one and a half sacks.

Brayden Wessinger, Episcopal School of Jacksonville

Wessinger was a nightmare to defend in Friday's 47-0 win over Englewood. He caught six passes for 92 yards and three touchdowns.

Justice Turpin, Episcopal School of Jacksonville

The freshman put together his most efficient game of the season so far in last week's victory. He completed 87.5% of his passes for 197 yards and five touchdowns. Turpin added 20 more yards on the ground on four carries.

Cash Downey, St. Augustine

In the 28-22 victory over Nease, Downey completed 66.7% of his passes for 214 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 29 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries.

Jack Powers, St. Joseph Academy

Powers was the jack-of-all-trades for the Flashes in their 41-14 win over Geneva. He hauled in six receptions for 149 yards and two touchdowns, and he added two more scores on the ground as well. Defensively, he finished with eight tackles and four pass breakups.

Cam Coffindaffer, St. Joseph Academy

Like Powers, Coffindaffer was a shutdown defensive back in last week's win. He finished the game with two total tackles, two interceptions and one pass breakup. On offense, he did provide a spark when called upon. Coffindaffer finished with 61 rushing yards on two carries, and he caught six passes for 49 yards.

Carter Sole, Ponte Vedra

In the 28-21 loss to Bishop Kenny, Sole completed 62% of his passes for 417 yards and two touchdowns. Even in the loss, Sole showed the ability to push the ball downfield while completing passes at a high rate which should lead to some quality wins this season.

Cade Turner, Ponte Vedra

Turner was Sole's number one target in last week's loss. He finished the game with nine receptions for 158 yards and two touchdowns.

Levi Ansley, West Nassau

On just four carries in the 55-6 win over KIPP Bold City, Ansley rushed for 105 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught one pass and gained 11 yards on the reception.

Avery Griffin, West Nassau

On a team that splits carries among numerous offensive players, Griffin made the most of his carries in last week's win. He rushed for 102 yards and two touchdowns on only two carries.

Braxton Krauss, West Nassau

The freshman put together his best performance of the season so far last week. Krauss finished with three solo tackles, five total tackles, three tackles for a loss and two sacks.

Arion Moore, Stanton

Moore rushed for 124 yards and one touchdown on 13 carries in the 40-0 win over Eagle's View. This was his third 100-yard rushing performance this season.

Shaunqueze Foster Jr, Mandarin

In the 50-0 win over Atlantic Coast, Foster rushed for 112 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries. He averaged 7.5 yards per rush and his longest rush went for a 20-yard gain.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals.Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports.Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.