Vote: Who Is the Kentucky High School Football Player of the Week for Week 1?

The 2026 Kentucky high school football season kicked off with plenty of big performances across the Bluegrass State.

From explosive rushing performances and four-touchdown games to game-changing efforts on defense, the opening week gave fans plenty of candidates for the first Kentucky High School Football Player of the Week award of the season.

Check out the Week 1 nominees and cast your votes. Voting concludes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Aug. 30. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Trevonte Taylor, RB, Ashland Blazer

Taylor ran for 136 yards on 15 carries, averaging 9.1 yards per run. He also had one reception for nine yards.

Brody Simpkins, LB, Ashland Blazer

Simpkins registered 19 tackles and three tackles for loss in Blazer’s victory over Raceland.

Kalil Shemwell, DB, Owensboro

The fluid DB defended a pass, nicked two passes, returning one of them for a pick-6.

Antonio Kinzer, RB, Elizabethtown

Kinzer is a part of the Elizabethtown junior class that makes up the core of the Panther squad. He rushed for 132 yards in a loss to Bardstown. Kinzer averaged nearly eight yards per carry and reached the house three times.

Jhet Raleigh, QB, Boyle County

The dual-threat quarterback completed 16 passes for 164 yards and two scores, while picking up 118 yards on the ground and two TDs.

Seneca Driver, TE, Boyle County

The multi-dimensional Oklahoma Sooner commit ran the ball three times for 118 yards — 29.5 avg. — two touchdowns and four receptions for 51 yards in a drubbing of Owensboro Catholic. Driver is the top-rated tight end in the nation.

Tim Emongo, RB, Scott County

Ok, Driver had an exceptional outing against OC, but Emongo might have eclipsed that performance in SC’s win over Franklin County. Emongo carried the ball nine times for 244 yards; almost 30 yards per run. Add to that four touchdowns and one 53-yard touchdown reception…

Asher Brewer, S, Scott County

Another sizzling performance from a Scott County player. Brewer racked up 14 tackles and one tackle for loss. Not bad for the first contest of the season.

Aiden Lyons, D, Lex Christian

Lyons upstaged Brewer by collecting12 tackles, one tackle for loss, and a fumble recovery in its victory over North Hardin. Although the difference might have been in the opponents.

Camden Page, QB, South Warren

Page was 22-for-27 with 253 yards and four TDs with zero picks. He’s definitely on the right page out of the gate…

JJ Richardson, WR, Lafayette

Perhaps the best receiving performance of the first weekend. Richardson recorded five catches for 120 yards and two touchdowns.

Jess Officer, LB, Oldham County

Officer arrested the DeSales offense with 10 tackles, three tackles for loss, one forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a safety.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals.Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports.Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.