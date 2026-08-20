Vote: Who is the Top Florida High School Football Player to Watch in 2026?

The sun is shining brightly on Florida high school football in 2026 as some of the nation’s best athletes are set to hit the gridiron.

From the Panhandle to South Florida, Division I commits make up the top talent in the Sunshine State. We looked at many schools and nominated 20 athletes for High School on SI Top Florida High School Football Player to Watch in 2026.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 30, PT. The winner will be announced the following week. Here are the nominees:

Zyron Forstall, EDGE, IMG Academy

This 6-foot-4, 240-pound senior defensive end is an absolute terror on the field for the elite training academy in Bradenton, which is ranked No. 1 nationally by High School on SI. The Texas A&M commit made 28 tackles, nine for loss, and five sacks last season in guiding the Ascenders to a 9-0 record.

Kaden Henderson, OLB, Jesuit

A Texas A&M commit, he put together an impressive junior season last year when he helped power the Tigers to an 11-2 record and the Class 4A regional finals. The Tampa star (6-2, 220) finished with 49 tackles, 13 for loss, nine sacks and one fumble recovery.

Nick Lennear, WR, Carol City

A dynamic receiver known for making clutch plays, the Miami Northwestern transfer went across town to play for the up-and-coming Chiefs. A Miami commit, the senior made 20 catches for 381 yards and seven touchdowns last season in leading the Bulls to a Class 3A state runner-up finish.

A’mir Sears, ATH, Miami Columbus

One of the best athletes in the country, the West Broward transfer and Miami commit brings star power to both sides of the ball at Columbus. Last year at West Broward, he made 42 catches for 942 yards and 11 TDs, and made 61 tackles and three interceptions to power the Bobcats to a 12-3 record and a Class 6A state runner-up finish.

Jaylyn Jones, DB, McArthur

A Miami commit, this elite defensive back made 27 tackles, two interceptions and a fumble recovery last season in guiding the Mustangs to a 10-3 record and the Class 5A regional finals.

Mark Matthews, OT, St. Thomas Aquinas

This 6-6, 285-pound monster lineman and Texas A&M commit had a whopping 22 pancake blocks as a junior last season when the Raiders stormed to a 14-1 record and their seventh consecutive state championship.

Eric McFarland III, WR, IMG Academy

Texas A&M commit enjoyed a solid sophomore season last year when he made 29 catches for 595 yards and 11 TDs for the Ascenders, who are ranked No. 1 in the High School on SI Florida Football Top 25.

Osani Gayles, WR, IMG Academy

Part of a super deep IMG wide receiver group, the Alabama commit last year made 20 catches for 492 yards and five TDs.

Julius Jones, WR, St. Thomas Aquinas

One of the most heralded wide receivers in the nation, the senior caught 58 passes for 876 yards and 14 TDs last season in leading the Raiders to their 17th overall state championship.

Frederick Ards, OLB, Jones

One of the top returning linebackers in the country, the Texas A&M commit brings height and size (6-5, 220) to a strong Jones team that has finished as Class 4A state runner-up the last two seasons. Last year, he made 80 tackles, 13 for loss, and 11 sacks in leading the Tigers to a 12-3 record.

Davin Davidson, QB, Cardinal Mooney

The imposing senior (6-6, 215) and Florida commit last season led the Cougars to the Class 2A state championship, passing for 2,360 yards and 23 TDs with six interceptions, and rushing for three TDs.

Wyatt Smith, DE, St. Thomas Aquinas

Yet another stellar defensive end to come out of the powerhouse Fort Lauderdale school, the Ohio State commit last season made a whopping 115 tackles, 24 for loss, 13 sacks and two fumble recoveries for the Raiders.

Aaryn Washington, CB, IMG Academy

Star senior defensive back is headed to Southern Cal after the 2026 season.

Jamar Thompson, DT, West Boca Raton

Senior and Georgia Tech commit led the Bulls to a 13-2 record and the Class 6A state title last season, making 42 tackles, 16 for loss, and five sacks.

Desmond Malpress, DE, Atlantic Coast

The senior out of Jacksonville is headed to Clemson after the 2026 season.

Zayden Gamble, S, St. Thomas Aquinas

Super senior made 65 tackles, three for loss, and three interceptions last season to guide the Raiders to the Class 5A state title.

Jamarin Simmons, WR, Godby

Tallahassee star and Clemson commit made 59 catches for 932 yards and 14 TDs last year.

Andre Hyppolite, ATH, North Miami Beach

South Florida two-way star last season had 32 catches for 405 yards and four TDs, and made 63 tackles and five interceptions. He is a Miami commit.

Tramond Collins, ATH, Cottondale

The Panhandle star and Florida commit rushed 41 times for 600 yards and nine TDs, caught 27 passes for 637 yards and 14 TDs, and made 32 tackles and one interception last season.

Mekhi Williams, S, Lennard

Hillsborough County star and Wisconsin commit had 33 tackles and two interceptions as a junior last season.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals.Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports.Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.

Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X @JMarkG1962