Vote: Who should be SBLive's Central Florida high school football Player of the Week (8/19/2024)?
Central Florida high school football teams showcased some serious talent during a three-day period of preseason Kickoff Classic games, even abroad.
We took a look at schools in seven counties (Orange, Osceola, Lake, Seminole, Volusia, Brevard and Indian River) and nominated 23 athletes for games played Aug. 15-17.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote below for Central Florida Player of the Week, which covers offense, defense and special teams.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 25. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Dereon Coleman, QB, Jones High: The dynamic Miami commit threw for more than 250 yards and four touchdowns, including a 99-yarder to West Orange transfer Larry Miles, to lead the Tigers past Class 7A state power Seminole, 43-21, in the Legacy Game at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.
Vernell “Trey” Brown III, WR/Ath, Jones High: Florida commit turned in an explosive performance with four catches for more than 100 yards and a TD, and an 85-yard punt return for the Tigers in their win against Seminole.
Demetre Pryor, DB, Jones High: Fantastic freshman recorded two interceptions, including a 75-yard pick-6, to power the Tigers past Seminole.
Joshua Perry, RB, Edgewater: Speedy senior ran 23 times for 234 yards and three TDs to lead the Eagles to a wild 51-45 victory against the NFL Academy in Loughborough, England.
Jaelyn Powell, RB, The First Academy (Orlando): The Bishop Moore transfer ran for more than 190 yards and four TDs to lead the Royals to an impressive 77-19 victory against Tampa Leto.
JD Loveless, DB/WR, The First Academy (Orlando): Recorded a pick-6 to help the Royals overwhelm Tampa Leto.
Noah Grubbs, QB, Lake Mary: Notre Dame commit and one of the nation’s top junior quarterbacks threw for more than 270 yards and three TDs in a 40-18 victory against Oviedo.
Rodney Joiner, DL, Lake Mary: Senior blocked a punt to help set up a touchdown and made a fumble recovery to set up another score for the Rams.
Jaylen Lewis, DB, Oviedo: Made two interceptions for the Lions against Lake Mary.
Stanley Anderson-Lofton, QB, Dr. Phillips: Star senior (6-foot-2, 210 pounds) and Middle Tennessee commit threw for more than 320 yards and three TDs and ran for another score to lead the Panthers past Boone, 39-12.
Tavion Greaves, WR/Ath, Dr. Phillips: Senior caught two TD passes to help the Panthers beat Boone.
Jabari Smith, WR/S, Wekiva: Senior turned in a spectacular game for the Mustangs, returning an interception 55 yards for a TD and scoring on a 99-yard catch-and-run in a 36-0 victory against Olympia. He has multiple offers, including Western Kentucky.
Brian Dillard, Ath, West Orange: The Warriors found themselves a game-changer in this sophomore, who scored on a TD run, threw a TD pass and caught a TD pass in a 36-5 victory against Horizon.
Jack Reilly, QB, Windermere: Talented senior (6-2, 200) threw two TD passes and ran for another to lead the Wolverines past Kissimmee Gateway, 35-0.
Logan King, QB, St. Cloud: Threw for more than 220 yards and three TDs to lead the Bulldogs past first-year school Innovation, 45-0.
Bryce Williams, DB, St. Cloud: Junior made two interceptions to power the Bulldogs past Innovation.
Will Nezius, RB, Poinciana: Senior ran for more than 220 yards to lead the Eagles past Cypress Creek, 48-0.
Landen Yaw, QB, Celebration: Junior ran for two TDs and passed for another to lead the Storm past Colonial, 21-12.
Malachi Walters, QB, University High (Orange City): Senior threw two TD passes to lead the Titans past Matanzas, 39-0. He has an offer from Stetson.
Christian Hudson, DL, Daytona Beach Mainland: UCF commit and 4-star lineman recorded a sack in the fourth quarter to lead a tremendous defensive effort by the Buccaneers, who rallied past Eau Gallie, 11-3.
Brady Hart, QB, Cocoa: Michigan commit threw five first-half TD passes to lead the two-time defending state champ Tigers past Satellite, 71-0.
Kaiden Brabham, QB, Bayside: Threw three TD passes to lead the Bears past St. Edward’s, 36-7, in their Sunshine State Athletic Association opener.
Bode Handwork, QB, Merritt Island Christian: Passed for four TDs and ran for another score to lead the Cougars past Lake Mary Prep, 48-28.