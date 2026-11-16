Vote: Who Was Florida High School Football Player of the Week (Nov. 12-14, 2026)

Florida high school football players put on show-stopping performances in FHSAA opening-round playoff action last week.

From Chaminade-Madonna’s Brady Quinn passing for 395 yards and three touchdowns to Oak Ridge’s Davin Curry intercepting two passes in a stunning upset of University High (Orlando), Sunshine State athletes were electric in Week 13.

High School On SI has selected 14 nominees for Florida High School Football Player of the Week. Read about each candidate below and cast your vote.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 22, PT. The winner will be announced the following week.

Congratulations to Maclay WR Tucker Poppell for winning Florida High School Football Player of the Week in the Nov. 10, 2026, poll.

Osani Gayles, WR, IMG Academy

Alabama-bound star caught seven passes for 113 yards and one touchdown to lead the nationally No. 1-ranked Ascenders (10-0) past St. Francis Academy of Baltimore, 17-9, in their season-finale.

Brady Quinn, QB, Chaminade-Madonna

South Florida star continues to shine, completing 18 of 21 passes for 395 yards and three TDs to power the Lions past Venice, 35-0, in an Open Division game.

Kai Moore, QB, Miami Columbus

Passed for more than 200 yards and two TDs, including an 82-yard strike to Tony Brown III, to guide the Explorers past Miami Central, 40-3, in an Open Division contest.

Trey Moran, QB, West Boca Raton

Passed for 145 yards and two TDs to power the two-time defending Class 6A state champion Bulls past Raines, 28-7, in an Open Division game.

Kelin Hendrix, QB, Lakeland

Sensational dual-threat sign-caller rushed 17 times for 128 yards and two TDs and passed for 54 yards and another score to propel the Dreadnaughts past St. Thomas Aquinas, 27-24, in overtime in an Open Division upset. STA entered the game ranked No. 2 nationally by High School On SI.

Jaylen Youngblood, RB, Jay

Rushed 30 times for 268 yards and three TDs to march the Royals past Geneva School, 48-6, in an Independent League game.

Gavin Pritzkau, QB, Central Florida Christian

Completed 19 of 30 passes for 226 yards and two TDs to guide the Eagles past Orangewood Christian School, 18-10, in an Independent League game.

Jackson Bo Mobley, QB, Holy Trinity Episcopal

Completed 14 of 20 passes for 164 yards and three TDs to power the Tigers past Foundation Academy, 45-6, in an Independent League game.

Issac Farling, RB, Mount Dora Christian

Rushed 15 times for 141 yards and two TDs to lead the Bulldogs past The Master’s Academy (Oviedo), 52-27, in an Independent League game.

Davin Curry, DB, Oak Ridge

Made two interceptions to help the Pioneers upset University High (Orlando), 36-13, in an Independent League game.

Brycen Marbrey, QB, Lake Howell

Completed 16 of 18 passes for 301 yards and three TDs and rushed for a score to guide the Silverhawks past Tocoi Creek check, 55-45, in a Florida Invitational Tournament (FIT) game.

Jeremiah Lattier, QB, St. Cloud

Passed for three TDs and ran for another to power the Bulldogs past Riverside, 43-41, in an FIT game.

Eli Nickerson, QB, Lake Nona

Passed for three TDs and rushed for two scores to lead the Lions past East Ridge, 42-21, in a Class 6A regional quarterfinal.

Tien Williams, QB, Dr. Phillips

Rushed for a TD and threw the winning TD pass with time running out to help the Panthers stun West Orange, 20-19, in a Class 6A regional quarterfinal.

Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X @JMarkG1962