Vote: Who Was Florida High School Football Player of the Week (Nov. 6-7)

Florida high school football players were extraordinary in postseason action of Week 12 of the 2026 season.

From Maclay’s Beau Beshears passing for 491 yards and nine touchdowns to Jupiter Christian’s Luke Beach scoring three different ways, Florida athletes were exceptional in Sunshine State Athletic Association (SSAA) quarterfinal play.

High School On SI has selected nine nominees for Florida High School Football Player of the Week. Read about each candidate below and cast your vote.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 15, PT. The winner will be announced the following week.

Congratulations to Bolles School QB Luke Toland for winning Florida High School Football Player of the Week in the Nov. 3, 2026, poll.

Beau Beshears, QB, Maclay

Star senior completed 16 of 23 passes for 491 yards and nine touchdowns to lead the Marauders past Christ’s Church Academy of Jacksonville, 80-42, in a wild SSAA 11-man North Division quarterfinal game

Tucker Poppell, WR, Maclay

Senior caught nine passes for a whopping 321 yards and seven TDs to guide the Marauders past Christ’s Church Academy in an SSAA 11-man North Division quarterfinal game.

Luke Sarzier, WR/DB, Episcopal School of Jacksonville

Senior caught three passes for 157 yards and two TDs to lead the Eagles past Seffner Christian, 34-24, in an SSAA 11-man North Division quarterfinal game.

Luke Beach, ATH, Jupiter Christian

Made two touchdown catches, threw a TD pass and had an interception to guide the Eagles past Out-of-Door Academy of Sarasota, 35-12, in an SSAA 11-man South Division quarterfinal game.

Cordell Gibson, RB/MLB, Florida Christian

Junior rushed 24 times for 150 yards and two TDs to march the Patriots past Monsignor Pace, 17-7, in an SSAA 11-man South Division quarterfinal game.

Fletcher Hodges, RB, King’s Academy

Super sophomore rumbled 66 yards for a TD to highlight the Lions’ big 37-0 win against Satellite in an SSAA Atlantic quarterfinal game.

Ricky Barr, RB/WR/KR, Union County

Stellar sophomore rushed 30 times for 137 yards and one TD to power the Fighting Tigers past Paxon School for Advanced Studies, 28-21, in an SSAA Atlantic quarterfinal game.

Carson Hartzell, QB, Fort Lauderdale Calvary Christian Academy

Junior completed 10 of 15 passes for 164 yards and one TD to lead the Eagles past Hardee, 31-14, in an SSAA Atlantic quarterfinal game.

Avery Griffin, RB, West Nassau

Senior rushed 11 times for 144 yards and one TD to march the Warriors past Fernandina Beach, 41-15, in an SSAA Atlantic quarterfinal game.

Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X @JMarkG1962