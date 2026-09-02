Vote: Who Was the Central Florida High School Football Player of the Week? (Aug. 24-29)

Central Florida high school football players made an early statement this high school football season.

From Lake Nona’s Elijah Nickerson throwing a last-second Hail Mary pass for the winning touchdown to St. Cloud’s Jayden Taylor’s dramatic 95-yard opening kickoff return, Central Florida area athletes were extraordinary during Week 1.

High School On SI has selected 15 nominees for Central Florida High School Football Player of the Week. Read about each candidate below and cast your vote.

Congratulations to Lake Nona QB Elijah Nickerson for winning Central Florida High School Football Player of the Week in the Aug. 25 poll.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 6, PT. The winner will be announced the following week.

Vote: Central Florida High School Football Player of the Week (Sept. 1, 2026)

Remy Jarman, QB, Lake Mary

Edgewater transfer made the most of his new digs, passing for 166 yards and two TDs and rushing for another score to lead the Rams past Oviedo, 24-23, in a Seminole County game.

Nathan Swann, K, Innovation

Junior kicked a 32-yard field goal with time running out to lead the Bulls check past Windermere, 29-26.

Antrell Armstrong, SS, Seminole

Senior made eight tackles, including three for loss, and an interception to guide the Seminoles past Lake Howell, 24-7, in a Seminole County game.

AJ Chung, QB, West Orange

Junior continued his stellar play, completing 11 of 16 passes for 216 yards and six touchdowns to march the Warriors past Horizon, 53-0.

Nick Lora, QB, Lake Nona

Sophomore completed 7 of 10 passes for 111 yards and two TDs to power the Lions past East River, 35-0.

William Jackson, QB, Evans

Senior completed 18 of 25 passes for 300 yards and three TDs to march the Trojans past Boone, 47-13, for their first win of the season.

Allen Baldwin, RB/LB, Deltona

Senior rushed 13 times for 151 yards to push the upstart Wolves past University High (Orange City), 21-3.

Todd Cutler, Jr., RB, New Smyrna Beach

Junior ran wild for the Barracudas, rushing 23 times for 246 yards and four TDs in a 48-21 victory against Astronaut.

Gardner Nordman, QB, DeLand

Rushed for two TDs in helping the Bulldogs push nationally ranked St. Frances Academy of Baltimore to the limit before falling 49-35.

Tyler Berst, WR, East Ridge

Senior caught four passes for 115 yards and three TDs to march the Knights past Leesburg, 63-0, in a Lake County game.

Tank Harvey, ATH, Titusville

Tallied more than 190 total yards and three TDs – two rushing, one receiving – to power the Terriers past Holy Trinity Episcopal, 44-9.

Maddux Martinson, QB, Merritt Island Christian

Senior completed 7 of 8 passes for 169 yards and five TDs and rushed for another score to lead the Cougars past Bell Creek Academy, 39-0.

Joseph Allen, QB, Eau Gallie

Senior completed 16 of 22 passes for 283 yards and two TDs to propel the Commodores past Heritage, 41-0, for their first win of the season.

Jaamal Crittington, QB, Viera

Sophomore completed 9 of 9 passes for 274 yards and three TDs to guide the Hawks past Sebastian River, 35-8.

Zion Sandy, QB, Space Coast

Talented junior completed 11 of 17 passes for 153 yards and two TDs and ran five times for 68 yards and another score to propel the Vipers past Okeechobee, 48-0.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School On SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals.



Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports.



Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.

Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X @JMarkG1962