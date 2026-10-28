Central Florida high school football players turned in some district-clinching performances and more during Week 10 of the 2026 season.

From Melbourne Central Catholic’s Trenton Washington’s five-touchdown performance to Colonial’s D.Q. Jordan’s 296-yard rushing game, Central Florida area athletes were inspiring during the fourth weekend of October.

High School On SI has selected 14 nominees for Central Florida High School Football Player of the Week. Read about each candidate below and cast your vote.

Congratulations to for winning Central Florida High School Football Player of the Week (Oct. 22-24, 2026).

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 1, PT. The winner will be announced the following week.

Gardner Nordman, QB/DB, DeLand

Senior had an interception and returned a blocked field goal for a touchdown to help the Bulldogs power past Mainland, 46-27, and win the Class 6A, District 2 title.

Jaelyn Powell, RB, Edgewater

Senior ran 23 times for 140 yards and one TD to help the Eagles soar past Dr. Phillips, 23-6, and capture the Class 6A, District 6 championship.

Johnnie Cobbs, RB, Oviedo

The senior rushed 17 times for 136 yards and two TDs to help the Lions roar past Lake Howell, 48-30, and win the Class 5A, District 5 title.

Cade DePriest, QB, Winter Park

Super sophomore completed 14 of 23 passes for 228 yards and four TDs to help the Wildcats race past Boone, 39-0, and finish in a three-way tie for first place in Class 6A, District 4.

Lamar Garrison, WR, East Ridge

Junior caught four passes for 77 yards, including the game-winning 59-yard TD catch, to help the Knights battle past Ocoee, 21-14, and win the Class 6A, District 7 title.

Kelvin Bridges, Jr., RB, Ocoee

Fantastic freshman carried the ball 32 times for 202 yards and one TD in a close 21-14 loss to East Ridge.

Zaylan Chapple, RB, Merritt Island

Talented junior rushed nine times for 117 yards and two TDs to help the Mustangs gallop past Rockledge, 49-0, and finish unbeaten in Class 3A, District 8.

Lukas Viselli, WR, Eau Gallie

Caught six passes for 108 yards and two TDs to propel the Commodores past Rockledge, 63-0.

Trenton Washington, QB, Melbourne Central Catholic

Super sophomore completed 18 of 28 passes for 360 yards and five TDs with two interceptions to lead the Hustlers past Dover SFA, 56-32.

Dontez Culley, RB/DE, Spruce Creek

Junior rushed nine times for 126 yards and two TDs to guide the Hawks past University High (Orange City), 42-12.

Kamden Miller, RB, Seabreeze

Junior rushed eight times for 97 yards and two TDs to propel the Sandcrabs past Pine Ridge, 52-6.

Cesar Ramirez, QB, University High (Orlando)

Completed 24 of 37 passes for 223 yards to lead the Cougars past Colonial, 24-21, in a battle of Orlando schools.

D.Q. Jordan, ATH, Colonial

Senior exploded for 296 yards and two TDs on 25 carries in a close 24-21 loss to University High (Orlando).

Spencer Bartholomew, K, Jones

Star senior had another big week for the two-time defending Class 4A state runner-up Tigers, recording seven touchbacks out of the end zone (70-plus yards) and converting 7-of-7 extra-point kicks in an 81-0 blowout of Lake Region.

Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X @JMarkG1962