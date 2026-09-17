Vote: Who Was High School on SI Central Florida Football Player of the Week (Sept. 10-12)?

Central Florida high school football players delivered some head-turning performances in Week 4 of the 2026 season.

From three area quarterbacks passing for four touchdowns to St. Cloud’s Jayden Taylor-Irons returning an opening kickoff 80 yards for a score, Central Florida area athletes displayed some eye-opening skills.

High School On SI has selected 14 nominees for Central Florida High School Football Player of the Week. Read about each candidate below and cast your vote.

Congratulations to Hagerty LG/NG Edwin Reyes-Ortiz for winning Central Florida High School Football Player of the Week (Sept. 3-5, 2026).

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 20, PT. The winner will be announced the following week.

Gardner Nordman, QB, DeLand

Star senior completed 7 of 11 passes for 122 yards and one touchdown, and rushed eight times for 61 yards to power the Bulldogs past defending Class 7A state champ Lake Mary, 33-0.

Blake McCullough, QB, Bishop Moore

Talented junior completed 12 of 18 passes for 230 yards and four TDs to lead the Hornets past Seabreeze, 35-7, in a district game.

Jayden Taylor-Irons, DB, St. Cloud

Junior returned the opening kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown off a reverse handoff to give the Bulldogs momentum in a 50-13 victory against Lake Minneola.

Kellin Harrington, WR, Orangewood Christian

Super sophomore made 10 catches for 244 yards and three TDs in the Rams’ close 29-28 loss to Father Lopez.

Daniel Proenza, QB, Seminole

Completed 4 of 9 passes for 170 yards and two TDs to guide the unbeaten Seminoles past University High (Orange City), 42-7.

Sebastian Galeano, QB, Oviedo

Star senior completed 9 of 15 passes for 300 yards and four TDS to power the Lions past Melbourne, 48-24.

Peyton Carroll, QB, Jones

Completed 16 of 20 passes for 188 yards and two TDs to lead the Tigers past Boone, 24-9.

Elijah Nickerson, QB, Lake Nona

In a strong overall performance, the junior completed 18 of 25 passes for 209 yards and two TDs, and rushed five times for 29 yards and one score to power the Lions past Edgewater, 24-3.

Deuce Woods, Jr., QB, The First Academy (Orlando)

Fantastic freshman completed 12 of 18 passes for 122 yards and two TDs and ran for a score to march the unbeaten Royals past South Lake, 42-0.

Dontez Culley, RB/DE, Spruce Creek

Junior rushed 17 times for 115 yards and three TDs to guide the Hawks past Deltona, 34-8, in a Volusia County game.

Roan Wright, K, Holy Trinity Episcopal

Senior was perfect on Senior Night, going 2-for-2 on field goals (33 and 38 yards) and 5-on-5 on extra-point kicks to power the Tigers past Port St. Lucie, 43-0.

Donovan Richardson, RB, Eau Gallie

Senior scored on two TD runs to steer the Commodores past Rockledge,47-0.

Kevin Verpaele, QB, Merritt Island

Star senior completed 16 of 20 passes for 366 yards and four TDs to power the Mustangs past Astronaut, 45-0.

Elijah Harvey, ATH, Titusville

Completed 11 of 18 passes for 95 yards and one TD, and rushed 18 times for 157 yards and another score to lift the Terriers past Palm Bay, 46-6.

Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X @JMarkG1962