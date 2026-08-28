Duncanville vs. Allen Live Stream: How to Watch Texas High School Football Blockbuster

It doesn't take long for the Texas high school football season to deliver a heavyweight matchup.

Duncanville and Allen open their 2026 seasons Friday night at Eagle Stadium in a rematch of last year's Class 6A Division I state semifinal. The Panthers enter the season ranked No. 1 in the High School On SI Texas preseason rankings, while Allen begins at No. 7.

The game has also been selected as the MaxPreps Game of the Week, with two of Texas' most accomplished programs getting an immediate opportunity to establish themselves as state championship contenders.

How to Watch Duncanville vs. Allen

What: Duncanville Panthers at Allen Eagles

When: Friday, Aug. 28, 2026

Time: 7 p.m. CT

Where: Eagle Stadium, Allen, Texas

Live stream: NFHS Network

WATCH LIVE: Duncanville vs. Allen on the NFHS Network

NFHS subscription required to watch. High School On SI is an NFHS Network affiliate and may earn a commission from subscriptions. The NFHS Network stream is blacked out in the Dallas-Fort Worth DMA.

Allen Gets Immediate Shot at Playoff Revenge

The Eagles don't have to look far for motivation entering their season opener.

Allen went 14-1 in 2025 before Duncanville ended its season with a 31-9 victory in the Class 6A Division I state semifinals. The Panthers advanced to the state championship game and finished the year 12-2.

The Eagles will do it with one of the nation's most intriguing young quarterbacks. Ty Snell, a Class of 2029 prospect who already owns more than 30 Division I offers, takes over as Allen's QB1.

Snell will have another highly recruited Class of 2029 prospect to target in wide receiver Zach Williams, who also has accumulated more than 30 Division I offers.

Duncanville Begins Season at No. 1 in Texas

Duncanville enters 2026 atop the High School On SI Texas preseason rankings after another run deep into the state playoffs.

The Panthers again feature plenty of high-end talent, including four-star Purdue commit Trenton Yancey. The Class of 2027 standout gives Duncanville a versatile offensive weapon capable of contributing as a receiver or out of the backfield.

Defensively, senior Nelson Burns brings experience to a unit that will get an immediate test from Allen's talented young offense.

Duncanville has won three state championships and developed into one of Texas' perennial powers under longtime head coach Reginald Samples. Allen owns five state titles and remains one of the state's most recognizable high school football programs.

Watch Duncanville vs. Allen Live on NFHS Network

The NFHS Network streams high school sporting events from across the country throughout the 2026-27 school year, including high school football games from Texas and across the nation.

Fans outside the Dallas-Fort Worth designated market area can watch Friday's Duncanville-Allen matchup live on the NFHS Network with a qualifying subscription.

WATCH DUNCANVILLE VS. ALLEN LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK

Important viewing restriction: This NFHS Network broadcast is blacked out and not available to viewers within the Dallas-Fort Worth DMA.

High School On SI will be providing Live Score Update coverage of this Texas high school football showdown, as well as comprehensive coverage of all Texas football throughout the 2026 season, including scores, schedules, rankings, recruiting news and more.