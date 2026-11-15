IMG Academy Completes Perfect 10-0 Season With Hard-Fought Victory Over St. Frances Academy

Although its own national championship dreams had faded several weeks ago, make no mistake about it: St. Frances Academy posed a dangerous final step in IMG Academy's goal of completing an undefeated season and staking its claim as high school football's 2026 national champion.

IMG entered its final game ranked No. 1 in the nation by High School On SI.

The Ascendars got the challenge they expected, Saturday night in Maryland, and responded with excellent performances from some of their biggest stars to claim a 17-9 victory over the Panthers. IMG concluded its schedule at 10-0 and will now wait to see if was enough to earn the championship coronation it desires.

Saturday's victory, at Bowie State University, was produced behind a productive performance from Georgia quarterback commit Jayden Wade, a big night from Alabama-bound wide receiver Osani Gayles and a defense that refused to surrender a late touchdown.

St. Frances (6-3), one of the nation's most talented programs, mounted a second-half comeback but could not overcome a 14-point halftime deficit.

Over the last decade, the Panthers have challenged IMG with more grit and tenacity than anyone else in the country and entered last night's game hoping to dash their rival's title hopes. Instead, IMG took a 4-3 lead in the all-time series.

IMG Academy's Star Recruits Deliver

IMG Academy established control on its opening possession, marching 80 yards in 13 plays and consuming nearly six minutes before Ohio State running back commit Elijah Newman-Hall scored from 3 yards out.

The methodical drive established the Ascenders' offensive approach, mixing Newman-Hall's physical running with Wade's passing ability.

IMG Academy extended its lead late in the second quarter when Wade connected with Gayles on a touchdown pass into the corner of the end zone. The scoring strike, covering 21 yards, gave the visitors a 14-0 advantage with 1:27 remaining before halftime.

Gayles, a four-star Alabama commit, finished with seven receptions for 113 yards and a touchdown. Newman-Hall contributed 109 rushing yards on 22 carries and a score, while Wade accounted for nearly 200 yards of offense.

The Ascenders outgained St. Frances 221-113 during the first half, although missed field goals prevented IMG Academy from building a larger advantage.

St. Frances Academy Fights Back in the Second Half

St. Frances' offensive struggles were compounded by the absence of starting quarterback Justin Merriman, who missed the contest with an injury, but the Panthers needed only two plays after halftime to make the contest competitive again.

Running back Sa'Nir Brooks broke loose for a 58-yard gain, moving the ball deep into IMG Academy territory. Auburn commit James Branch followed with a 22-yard touchdown run, cutting the deficit to 14-6.

But IMG Academy defensive tackle Lincoln Halliday blocked the extra-point attempt to negate some of the momentum shift.

Brooks finished with 103 rushing yards, providing much of the offensive production for a St. Frances. Without Merriman, however, the Panthers rotated between three quarterbacks and never established enough balance with the passing game to keep the IMG rush defense honest.

IMG Academy answered the touchdown with a sustained possession that ended in Zach Brien's 39-yard field goal midway through the third quarter, extending the lead to 17-6.

St. Frances responded with a 39-yard field goal from Nicco Giovanini on the opening play of the fourth quarter. The scoring possession featured a 40-yard completion from Daz'Mir Giles to Samir Edwards, bringing the Panthers within eight points at 17-9.

The Panthers had two additional possessions to attempt a comeback, including one following Carter Bonner's fumble recovery, but IMG Academy's defense held firm.

St. Frances defensive standout Jayden Travers recorded nine tackles and 1.5 sacks, while Brandon Wills-Dickson added eight tackles.

For IMG Academy, Chuck Roberts registered six tackles, and Andre Alexander Jr. contributed five tackles, including two for loss.

True to its history, the game was emotional and physical. The teams came face-to-face near midfield prior to kickoff, but were separated without incident and there was no postgame handshake, but whether admitted or not, both programs have earned the begrudging respect of the other.

The contest showcased an extraordinary concentration of college football prospects. The two rosters combined for 84 players holding at least one Division I scholarship offer, with 42 from each program.

IMG Academy Makes Its National Championship Statement

Saturday's victory carried implications beyond the final score.

In addition to High School On SI's top ranking, IMG is also ranked No. 1 by On3.com and in the Top 10 in by several other national media outlets. With a 10-0 resume against a tough national schedule in the bank, the Ascenders have made a strong argument. They now await the conclusion of state playoffs in every state to see if that argument holds up.