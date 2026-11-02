WATCH: Hail Mary, Lateral Leads to Unbelievable Walk-Off Touchdown in New York playoff game

Whitesboro needed a touchdown on the final play to keep its season alive and advance to the next round of the New York sectional state playoffs.

What happened next was anything but conventional.

Whitesboro pulled off a remarkable walk-off touchdown against Carthage in a New York high school football playoff game Friday night, turning a desperation Hail Mary into a game-winning score after a tipped pass and a perfectly timed lateral.

Imagine being a 17yo kid.



You're down 5 with 3.8 seconds left in the State Championship.



Then this happens pic.twitter.com/CeGulJFQmK — Swan (@AndySwan) October 31, 2026

Trailing by five with 3.8 seconds remaining, Whitesboro sent a pass downfield in a final attempt to extend its season.

The pass was tipped by a Whitesboro player before another teammate, Junior, Landon Pearsall hauled it in in a seemingly miracle catch.

With defenders closing in and the play nearing its end, Pearsall lateraled the ball back to the player who had initially tipped the pass, Senior, Connor McDonald. He had gotten back to his feet after making the initial tip. He received the lateral and found himself with a path toward the end zone.

McDonald took it the rest of the way for the game-winning touchdown gaining 20 yards after the initial catch finishing off the 45 yard score.

The play became even more unusual because some Carthage defenders appeared to believe the game was already over. As the play continued, at least one defender could be seen moving away from the action in celebration before realizing the ball was still live.

By then, McDonald was headed toward the end zone.

The touchdown sent the Whitesboro sideline into a celebration and advanced the team to the next round of the postseason.

Video of the play quickly spread across social media. The post from Andy Swan on X had generated approximately 2.9 million views by Sunday evening.

The result was a play that went from a desperation pass to a tipped ball, a catch, a lateral and, finally, a season-saving touchdown.

Whitesboro's season continues because of it.

What's next for Whitesboro

Whitesboro's reward for its dramatic victory is a matchup with one of the stronger teams it has faced this season.

The Warriors will take on Auburn, which enters the matchup with an 8-1 record and has been dominant defensively. Auburn has allowed just 71 points this season while scoring 383, compared with Whitesboro's 261 points scored and 284 allowed.

The matchup also presents a challenge based on the MaxPreps rankings. Auburn is ranked No. 97 overall in New York and No. 11 in New York Division A, while Whitesboro is ranked No. 207 in the state and No. 30 in Division A.

Whitesboro enters the matchup at 6-3 overall and 5-1 in league play. The Warriors have won three of four games against common opponents with Auburn, while Auburn went 4-0 against those same teams.

After surviving one of the most improbable finishes of the postseason, Whitesboro will now look to keep its run alive against an Auburn team that has lost just once this season.