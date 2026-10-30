Bishop Amat at Sierra Canyon Live Updates: California High School Football

Sierra Canyon has spent the 2026 season establishing itself as one of California's premier high school football programs. Now, with an undefeated record and a Mission League championship within reach, the Trailblazers face one of their biggest challenges of the season when they welcome Bishop Amat on Friday night in Chatsworth.

The Trailblazers enter the matchup 9-0 overall and 4-0 in league play, while Bishop Amat brings an 8-1 record and an identical 4-0 league mark. The stakes are straightforward: Sierra Canyon can secure the Mission League championship with a victory, but the Lancers have the talent to make sure the celebration doesn't come easily.

Sierra Canyon has been particularly impressive offensively, averaging 43.4 points and 346.3 total yards per game. The Trailblazers are led by quarterback Demarco Hernandez, who has emerged as a dangerous dual-threat playmaker. Hernandez averages 180.1 passing yards per game and has contributed 211.4 total yards per contest.

Running back Jaxsen Stokes will also be central to the game plan. His ability to establish the ground game gives Sierra Canyon another dimension offensively and should be particularly important against a Bishop Amat defense that will need to limit the Trailblazers' explosive plays.

Wide receiver Micah Slade provides another significant weapon. He averages 66 receiving yards per game and gives Hernandez a reliable target capable of changing the complexion of a drive.

Bishop Amat, meanwhile, arrives with plenty of offensive firepower of its own. The Lancers average 39.6 points and 383.1 total yards per game, actually outproducing Sierra Canyon in total yardage.

Running back Justin Clinton leads the way on the ground, averaging 85.6 rushing yards per game, while quarterback Domenico Doran averages 180.1 passing yards. That balance could prove important against a Sierra Canyon defense that has been exceptionally stingy throughout the season.

The Trailblazers have allowed just 54 points in nine games, an average of six per contest. Bishop Amat has surrendered 134 points in nine games, giving Sierra Canyon a considerable statistical advantage on the defensive side.

The Lancers are coming off a 34-10 victory over Loyola, while Sierra Canyon demolished Notre Dame of Sherman Oaks, 63-6, in its most recent outing. Both teams have demonstrated the ability to put points on the board, but the Trailblazers' combination of offensive versatility and defensive dominance makes them particularly difficult to beat.

Bishop Amat has enjoyed a breakthrough season under second-year coach Kory Minor. However, taking down an undefeated Sierra Canyon team on its home field represents another level of challenge.

With a league championship at stake, the Lancers will need to deliver their most complete performance of the season. Sierra Canyon, meanwhile, has an opportunity to put an exclamation point on an outstanding regular season.

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Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. PST local.