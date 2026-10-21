Georgia High School Softball Playoffs Live Streams: How to Watch Wednesday's GHSA Games (Oct. 21)

Georgia's high school softball state playoffs continue Wednesday, Oct. 21, with several of the state's most successful programs looking to move another step closer to a GHSA championship.

Among the headliners are Buford, which enters with a 24-3 record, Cartersville at 28-2 and Brookwood at 25-3. East Coweta, Richmond Hill and Long County are also scheduled for postseason action.

Wednesday's matchups stretch from metro Atlanta to coastal and south Georgia, giving fans throughout the state an opportunity to follow their favorite teams during the final weeks of the season.

The NFHS Network has scheduled live broadcasts of several games, including matchups featuring Seckinger at Buford, Carrollton at East Coweta and Grayson at Brookwood.

Here is a closer look at the featured games, followed by a streaming guide for Wednesday's scheduled broadcasts.

NFHS subscription required to watch. High School On SI is an affiliate partner of the NFHS Network.

Buford Looks to Continue Impressive Season Against Seckinger

Buford enters Wednesday's playoff matchup with Seckinger having won 24 of its first 27 games.

The Wolves have established themselves as one of Georgia's leading championship contenders, combining consistent regular-season results with the experience of competing against strong opponents.

Seckinger enters 19-14 and faces the challenge of knocking off a team that has lost only three games.

The teams are scheduled to meet at 4 p.m. ET in Buford.

Cartersville Brings 28-2 Record Into Blessed Trinity Matchup

Few Georgia softball teams have produced a more impressive record this season than Cartersville.

The Purple Hurricanes enter Wednesday's postseason action 28-2 and face Blessed Trinity, which is 19-9.

Cartersville has been particularly productive offensively, scoring more than eight runs per game on average during the season. The Purple Hurricanes also completed an unbeaten region schedule, going 18-0 in region competition.

Blessed Trinity has an opportunity to change the championship picture with an upset. The Titans have won 19 games and will be looking to deliver one of their strongest performances against a team that has been difficult to beat all season.

The NFHS Network lists the first broadcast of this matchup for 3:40 p.m. ET.

East Coweta and Carrollton Meet in Class 6A Playoff Action

East Coweta enters Wednesday's matchup with Carrollton sporting a 23-9 record.

The Indians have been one of the more successful programs in their classification this season and will look to continue their postseason run against the Trojans.

Carrollton enters 18-11 and has demonstrated the ability to produce runs consistently.

Both teams have averaged more than eight runs per game, suggesting that offensive execution could play a major role in the outcome.

East Coweta will try to use its postseason experience and home-field advantage to advance, while Carrollton looks to extend its season with a road victory.

Brookwood and Long County Among Other Teams to Watch

Brookwood enters its matchup with Grayson at 25-3, making the Broncos another strong contender on Wednesday's schedule.

Grayson is 22-8, giving the matchup two teams that have combined for 47 victories.

The game is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET in Snellville.

In southeast Georgia, Long County hosts Oconee County in another postseason matchup.

Long County enters 20-4, while Oconee County is 18-12.

The Blue Tide will try to take advantage of playing at home, while the Warriors look to extend their season with a road victory.

The game is scheduled for 4:45 p.m. ET in Ludowici.

How to Watch Georgia High School Softball Playoffs Today

What: 2026 GHSA Girls Softball State Playoffs

When: Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026

Where: Various locations throughout Georgia

Live stream: NFHS Network

Other Georgia Softball Playoff Games to Stream

The following games appear on the NFHS Network's Georgia playoff broadcast schedule. All times are Eastern and represent scheduled stream start times.

Dacula at Richmond Hill –– 4 p.m.

Location: Richmond Hill, Georgia

WATCH LIVE: Dacula vs. Richmond Hill on the NFHS Network

Location: Leesburg, Georgia

WATCH LIVE: Kell vs. Lee County on the NFHS Network