Georgia High School Softball Playoffs Live Streams: How to Watch Wednesday's GHSA Games (Oct. 21)
Georgia's high school softball state playoffs continue Wednesday, Oct. 21, with several of the state's most successful programs looking to move another step closer to a GHSA championship.
Among the headliners are Buford, which enters with a 24-3 record, Cartersville at 28-2 and Brookwood at 25-3. East Coweta, Richmond Hill and Long County are also scheduled for postseason action.
Wednesday's matchups stretch from metro Atlanta to coastal and south Georgia, giving fans throughout the state an opportunity to follow their favorite teams during the final weeks of the season.
The NFHS Network has scheduled live broadcasts of several games, including matchups featuring Seckinger at Buford, Carrollton at East Coweta and Grayson at Brookwood.
Here is a closer look at the featured games, followed by a streaming guide for Wednesday's scheduled broadcasts.
NFHS subscription required to watch. High School On SI is an affiliate partner of the NFHS Network.
Buford Looks to Continue Impressive Season Against Seckinger
Buford enters Wednesday's playoff matchup with Seckinger having won 24 of its first 27 games.
The Wolves have established themselves as one of Georgia's leading championship contenders, combining consistent regular-season results with the experience of competing against strong opponents.
Seckinger enters 19-14 and faces the challenge of knocking off a team that has lost only three games.
The teams are scheduled to meet at 4 p.m. ET in Buford.
WATCH LIVE: Seckinger vs. Buford on the NFHS Network
Cartersville Brings 28-2 Record Into Blessed Trinity Matchup
Few Georgia softball teams have produced a more impressive record this season than Cartersville.
The Purple Hurricanes enter Wednesday's postseason action 28-2 and face Blessed Trinity, which is 19-9.
Cartersville has been particularly productive offensively, scoring more than eight runs per game on average during the season. The Purple Hurricanes also completed an unbeaten region schedule, going 18-0 in region competition.
Blessed Trinity has an opportunity to change the championship picture with an upset. The Titans have won 19 games and will be looking to deliver one of their strongest performances against a team that has been difficult to beat all season.
The NFHS Network lists the first broadcast of this matchup for 3:40 p.m. ET.
WATCH LIVE: Blessed Trinity vs. Cartersville on the NFHS Network
East Coweta and Carrollton Meet in Class 6A Playoff Action
East Coweta enters Wednesday's matchup with Carrollton sporting a 23-9 record.
The Indians have been one of the more successful programs in their classification this season and will look to continue their postseason run against the Trojans.
Carrollton enters 18-11 and has demonstrated the ability to produce runs consistently.
Both teams have averaged more than eight runs per game, suggesting that offensive execution could play a major role in the outcome.
East Coweta will try to use its postseason experience and home-field advantage to advance, while Carrollton looks to extend its season with a road victory.
WATCH LIVE: Carrollton vs. East Coweta on the NFHS Network
Brookwood and Long County Among Other Teams to Watch
Brookwood enters its matchup with Grayson at 25-3, making the Broncos another strong contender on Wednesday's schedule.
Grayson is 22-8, giving the matchup two teams that have combined for 47 victories.
The game is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET in Snellville.
Watch Live: Brookwood vs. Grayson on the NFHS Network
In southeast Georgia, Long County hosts Oconee County in another postseason matchup.
Long County enters 20-4, while Oconee County is 18-12.
The Blue Tide will try to take advantage of playing at home, while the Warriors look to extend their season with a road victory.
The game is scheduled for 4:45 p.m. ET in Ludowici.
Watch Live: Long County vs. Oconee County on the NFHS Network
How to Watch Georgia High School Softball Playoffs Today
What: 2026 GHSA Girls Softball State Playoffs
When: Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026
Where: Various locations throughout Georgia
Live stream: NFHS Network
Other Georgia Softball Playoff Games to Stream
The following games appear on the NFHS Network's Georgia playoff broadcast schedule. All times are Eastern and represent scheduled stream start times.
Dacula at Richmond Hill –– 4 p.m.
Location: Richmond Hill, Georgia
WATCH LIVE: Dacula vs. Richmond Hill on the NFHS Network
Kell at Lee County –– 4:30 p.m
Location: Leesburg, Georgia
WATCH LIVE: Kell vs. Lee County on the NFHS Network
Gary Adornato is the Publisher of High School On SI. He began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982. In 2003, he became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined High School On SI as East Coast Managing Editor. He took over as VP of Content in 2024 and assumed the title of Publisher in 2026.