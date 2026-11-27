Mona Shores and Orchard Lake St. Mary’s bring together programs from opposite sides of Michigan. The teams are scheduled to meet Friday, Nov. 27, in Michigan high school football action, with a championship trophy providing the backdrop.

Fans who cannot make it to the game can watch the matchup through the NFHS Network, which lists an individual broadcast for the contest.

How to Watch Mona Shores vs. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s

What: Mona Shores vs. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s

When: Friday, Nov. 27, 2026

Scheduled broadcast: 7:00 p.m. ET

Competition: MHSAA Division 2 Football Championship

Live stream: WATCH MONA SHORES VS. ORCHARD LAKE ST. MARY’S ON NFHS NETWORK

NFHS subscription required to watch. High School On SI is an affiliate partner of the NFHS Network.

Mona Shores and Orchard Lake St. Mary’s: What to Watch

Field position is worth monitoring in this matchup. A strong special teams performance could give either Mona Shores or Orchard Lake St. Mary’s an advantage, particularly if the defenses keep the scoring low.

The winner earns the championship, while the runner-up finishes its season one victory short of the title.

High School On SI will continue to follow Michigan high school football as the 2026 season winds down.