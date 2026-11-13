Buford vs. Marietta Football: How to Watch Unbeaten Wolves in Georgia Playoff Opener

The road to a Georgia high school football state championship begins Friday, Nov. 13, for undefeated Buford.

The Wolves (10-0) host Marietta (6-4) in a first-round GHSA playoff matchup that brings together two recognizable programs from the Atlanta metropolitan area.

Buford has completed an unbeaten regular season, positioning itself among Georgia's leading championship contenders.

Marietta, meanwhile, enters the postseason with an opportunity to produce a major upset against a team that has not lost this fall. The game will stream live on the NFHS Network.

The Blue Devils will face a demanding road assignment, but the postseason offers a fresh opportunity for teams that experienced inconsistent results during the regular season.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Eastern.

How to Watch Buford vs. Marietta Football

What: Marietta Blue Devils (6-4) at Buford Wolves (10-0)

When: Friday, Nov. 13, 2026

Kickoff: 7 p.m. ET

Where: Buford High School, Buford, Georgia

Competition: GHSA football playoffs

Streaming: NFHS Network

WATCH LIVE: Marietta vs. Buford Football

NFHS subscription required for paid NFHS broadcasts. High School On SI is an affiliate partner of the NFHS Network.

Buford Begins Its Pursuit of Another State Championship

Buford has established one of Georgia's most successful high school football traditions, regularly competing for state titles and producing talented college prospects.

The Wolves have maintained that standard throughout the 2026 season, winning all 10 of their regular-season games.

An undefeated record provides confidence, but the postseason introduces a new challenge.

Every opponent enters knowing that one victory can end Buford's championship hopes.

The Wolves will look to establish control early, avoid turnovers and continue the consistency that has carried them through the regular season.

Playing at home gives Buford an additional advantage as it begins its postseason run.

But the Wolves cannot afford to overlook a Marietta program that has competed against demanding opposition.

Marietta Looks for a Major Playoff Upset

Marietta enters Friday with a 6-4 record and an opportunity to redefine its season.

The Blue Devils have experienced both success and adversity during the regular season, but reaching the playoffs provides another chance to accomplish something significant.

Defeating unbeaten Buford would immediately become one of Georgia's most notable postseason results.

To make that possible, Marietta must limit mistakes and capitalize on scoring opportunities.

The Blue Devils also need to prevent Buford from building an early advantage, particularly against a program accustomed to controlling games.

A competitive first half could increase the pressure on the undefeated Wolves.

A New Season Begins in Georgia

The GHSA playoffs reward teams that can perform under pressure, regardless of their regular-season records.

Buford enters with the expectations that accompany an undefeated campaign.

Marietta arrives with an opportunity to play the role of spoiler.

Both teams understand that Friday's outcome will determine whether their championship ambitions continue.

For Buford, the objective is to take the first step toward another deep postseason run.

For Marietta, the challenge is to deliver a performance capable of ending one of Georgia's most impressive winning seasons.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Eastern, with fans encouraged to confirm the event-specific streaming listing before purchasing access.