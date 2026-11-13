Buford vs. Marietta Football: How to Watch Unbeaten Wolves in Georgia Playoff Opener
The road to a Georgia high school football state championship begins Friday, Nov. 13, for undefeated Buford.
The Wolves (10-0) host Marietta (6-4) in a first-round GHSA playoff matchup that brings together two recognizable programs from the Atlanta metropolitan area.
Buford has completed an unbeaten regular season, positioning itself among Georgia's leading championship contenders.
Marietta, meanwhile, enters the postseason with an opportunity to produce a major upset against a team that has not lost this fall. The game will stream live on the NFHS Network.
The Blue Devils will face a demanding road assignment, but the postseason offers a fresh opportunity for teams that experienced inconsistent results during the regular season.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Eastern.
How to Watch Buford vs. Marietta Football
What: Marietta Blue Devils (6-4) at Buford Wolves (10-0)
When: Friday, Nov. 13, 2026
Kickoff: 7 p.m. ET
Where: Buford High School, Buford, Georgia
Competition: GHSA football playoffs
Streaming: NFHS Network
WATCH LIVE: Marietta vs. Buford Football
NFHS subscription required for paid NFHS broadcasts. High School On SI is an affiliate partner of the NFHS Network.
Buford Begins Its Pursuit of Another State Championship
Buford has established one of Georgia's most successful high school football traditions, regularly competing for state titles and producing talented college prospects.
The Wolves have maintained that standard throughout the 2026 season, winning all 10 of their regular-season games.
An undefeated record provides confidence, but the postseason introduces a new challenge.
Every opponent enters knowing that one victory can end Buford's championship hopes.
The Wolves will look to establish control early, avoid turnovers and continue the consistency that has carried them through the regular season.
Playing at home gives Buford an additional advantage as it begins its postseason run.
But the Wolves cannot afford to overlook a Marietta program that has competed against demanding opposition.
Marietta Looks for a Major Playoff Upset
Marietta enters Friday with a 6-4 record and an opportunity to redefine its season.
The Blue Devils have experienced both success and adversity during the regular season, but reaching the playoffs provides another chance to accomplish something significant.
Defeating unbeaten Buford would immediately become one of Georgia's most notable postseason results.
To make that possible, Marietta must limit mistakes and capitalize on scoring opportunities.
The Blue Devils also need to prevent Buford from building an early advantage, particularly against a program accustomed to controlling games.
A competitive first half could increase the pressure on the undefeated Wolves.
A New Season Begins in Georgia
The GHSA playoffs reward teams that can perform under pressure, regardless of their regular-season records.
Buford enters with the expectations that accompany an undefeated campaign.
Marietta arrives with an opportunity to play the role of spoiler.
Both teams understand that Friday's outcome will determine whether their championship ambitions continue.
For Buford, the objective is to take the first step toward another deep postseason run.
For Marietta, the challenge is to deliver a performance capable of ending one of Georgia's most impressive winning seasons.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Eastern, with fans encouraged to confirm the event-specific streaming listing before purchasing access.
WATCH LIVE: Marietta vs. Buford Football
Gary Adornato is the Publisher of High School On SI. He began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982. In 2003, he became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined High School On SI as East Coast Managing Editor. He took over as VP of Content in 2024 and assumed the title of Publisher in 2026.