Iowa High School Football: Can Landon Blum Lead Woodbine To Gold?

One of the state's top Iowa high school football prospects has his team among the four remaining to compete for the eight-player state title.

Landon Blum, a senior at Woodbine, will lead the Tigers into battle Wednesday, November 11 vs. Iowa Valley from the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.

The first semifinal features Gladbrook-Reinbeck and Audubon. That game kicks off at 1 p.m. CT with Woodbine vs. Iowa Valley set for 4 p.m. CT.

How good have these four been this season? They are each unbeaten and own an overall record of 43-0 with 29 combined wins over teams with a record over .500.

Here is a look at both games set for the Iowa high school football eight-player semifinals.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck vs. Audubon

Both teams made the semifinals a year ago, falling short of the finals. This time, one of them will be in the championship game.

Audubon overcame a slow start to eliminate North Union. Quarterback Aiden Kjergaard ran 26 times for 361 yards, scoring six touchdowns. The junior has 1,929 rushing yards and 38 touchdowns, completing 37 of 67 for 696 and 12 scores.

Mason Kasperbauer has almost 900 rushing yards and 15 TDs, as Hudson Hocker is his top target with 17 receptions for 355 and five scores.

The Wheelers average 66 points per game and are holding teams to under 14. They pitched two shutouts, scored 95 and surpassed 70 points in four others. One of those shutouts came to a Lenox team that gave Woodbine everything it could handle in the quarterfinals.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck has been a perennial contender to reach the dome over the past several years. Treyvon Herron is the star on offense, coming off a 202-yard rushing performance with four total TDs in the quarters.

Herron has 1,431 rushing yards and 33 touchdowns, averaging over 14 per carry. Bennett Sieh, a junior, has yet to throw an interception on 77 attempts, completing 81 percent with 20 touchdowns and over 1,000 yards.

The Rebels have won at least seven games every season since 2013, and have recorded a winning record each of the past 17 years including this one.

Iowa Valley vs. Woodbine

Nolan Kriegel and Landon Blum have been two of the best players in the state regardless of class over the past four seasons. Now, they get a chance to shine on the bright stage and against one another.

Kriegel owns the eight-player record for total touchdowns, adding more to his mark in the quarterfinals. He has 1,864 rushing yards and 40 touchdowns, completing 72 percent for 1,031 yards and 21 scores.

As a team, Iowa Valley has 3,825 rushing yards and 75 touchdowns, averaging 12.3 per carry. They also average 24 yards per completion.

Mason Hoyt anchors the defense with 7.5 sacks and Chance Hoyt has five. Layne Peska has three defensive touchdowns, and the team has nine total with three more on special teams.

For Woodbine, Blum is an all-state wide receiver, but far from the only capable weapon.

He has 75 career receiving touchdowns, an eight-player record. On the year, Blum has 61 receptions for over 1,100 yards and 16 scores. Ayden Coenen and Blaine Leaders are a pair of juniors with over 400 receiving yards and 15 combined scores.

Cal Pryor is the one throwing all those TDs, racking up 2,355 yards and 36 passing scores with 13 more on the ground. Reagan Blum has taken over for the injured Micah Moores, rushing for 499 yards and nine TDs.

Jacob Cogdill has seven sacks, 21.5 tackles for loss and 31 pancake blocks on offense.