Georgia High School Football Final Scores - October 30
See final scores from Georgia high school football action on October 30.
Full Georgia High School Football Scoreboard
Georgia High School Football Final Scores - October 30
Mount Vernon 47, Mount Paran Christian 17
St. Francis 38, Horizon Christian Academy 12
North Atlanta 20, Campbell 16
Lithonia 28, Tucker 21
North Cobb Christian 49, Therrell 8
Coastal HomeSchool 52, Spring Creek Charter Academy 14
Macon County 55, Central 0
Columbia 73, Redan 0
(#13) Brookwood 53, Berkmar 0
Augusta Eagles 38, Georgia Force Christian 6
Heritage 27, Dunwoody 7
(#3) Buford 67, Discovery 0
Meadowcreek 17, Lakeside 9
Peachtree Ridge 40, Duluth 34
Collins Hill 42, Mill Creek 34
Miller Grove 28, Cedar Grove 7
Vidalia Heritage Academy 75, Holy Spirit Prep 8
(#12) North Gwinnett 46, Norcross 7
Bainbridge 42, Hardaway 12
Cairo 75, Columbus 0
Commerce 49, Athens Academy 20
Savannah Country Day 55, St. Andrew’s 8
Pataula Charter Academy 71, Dominion Christian 18
Westminster Schools of Augusta 6, Augusta Prep 0
North Murray 35, Murray County 14
Stewart County 28, CrossPointe Christian Academy 24
Lassiter 20, Creekview 13
Dougherty 31, Westover 8
East Hall 28, West Hall 20
Brunswick 56, Effingham County 42
Griffin Christian 36, Skipstone Academy 8
Calvary Day 42, Screven County 7
(#2) Thomas County Central 26, (#11) Coffee 7
North Hall 42, White County 20
Wilkinson County 12, Hancock Central 8
(#8) Blessed Trinity 70, Chattahoochee 7
Greater Atlanta Christian 48, Pace Academy 10
Drew 7, Mundy’s Mill 6
Washington County 48, Butler 0
Winder-Barrow 36, Madison County 15
Calvary Christian 14, Lakeview Academy 13
Early County 14, Seminole County 12
Flint River Academy 33, Creekside Christian Academy 27
Marist 50, Centennial 14
Central 62, Lithia Springs 22
David Emanuel Academy 40, Grace Christian Academy 6
Hart County 49, Franklin County 36
Peach County 52, Baldwin 24
Whitewater 37, Starr’s Mill 7
Lanier County 21, Atkinson County 10
Taylor County 74, Marion County 19
Lincoln County 45, Warren County 24
Stratford Academy 54, Tattnall Square Academy 13
Bowdon 47, Manchester 20
Southland Academy 49, Sherwood Christian Academy 22
Christian Heritage 42, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 7
George Walton Academy 56, Loganville Christian Academy 28
Pelham 28, Miller County 28
Jackson 23, Southwest 8
Terrell Academy 28, Tiftarea Academy 25
Bradwell Institute 41, Grovetown 35
Windsor Forest 28, Long County 22
Walnut Grove 40, Mountain View 27
Lovett 55, Temple 13
Jackson County 33, Clarke Central 14
Swainsboro 52, Dodge County 13
Laney 16, Social Circle 14
(#14) Sandy Creek 66, McDonough 0
Cook 35, Bacon County 7
Johnson 43, Clarkston 0
Newnan 48, Northside 14
Bleckley County 21, East Laurens 14
Perry 61, Eagle’s Landing 0
Flowery Branch 37, East Forsyth 34
Lamar County 31, Rutland 0
Denmark 32, North Forsyth 27
Darlington 34, Armuchee 0
Greenbrier 42, Lakeside 14
Fitzgerald 30, Brooks County 0
(#21) Houston County 56, Northside 35
Alpharetta 27, Johns Creek 3
South Gwinnett 19, Rockdale County 16
Heritage 42, Southeast Whitfield 10
Savannah Christian 49, Bryan County 13
Turner County 31, Dooly County 10
Statesboro 31, Jenkins 21
Kell 40, River Ridge 0
Gordon Lee 49, Dade County 14
Jenkins County 17, Glascock County 10
East Paulding 48, South Paulding 14
Brantley County 26, Tattnall County 0
East Jackson 17, Cherokee Bluff 14
Putnam County 57, Josey 6
Mary Persons 38, Spalding 14
Ben Lippen 45, Augusta Christian 7
Dublin 48, Vidalia 6
Wheeler County 42, Telfair County 25
Jeff Davis 41, Berrien 20
New Hampstead 41, Southeast Bulloch 41
(#22) Sequoyah 66, Woodstock 7
West Forsyth 9, South Forsyth 7
Heard County 50, Mt. Zion 9
Calhoun 31, Northwest Whitfield 17
Unity Christian 49, Lanier Christian Academy 14
Bremen 52, Coosa 0
Jefferson 27, North Oconee 17
Crisp County 55, Kendrick 0
Loganville 34, Apalachee 12
Treutlen 41, Hawkinsville 7
Emanuel County Institute 36, Portal 28
Thomson 56, Cross Creek 0
Alcovy 14, Midtown 0
Ware County 49, Wayne County 0
Woodward Academy 28, Lovejoy 14
Towns County 20, Banks County 13
Brookwood 15, Scintilla Charter Academy 12
Monroe Area 27, Oconee County 14
(#17) North Cobb 35, Etowah 21
Jones County 51, Warner Robins 14
Lumpkin County 43, Morgan County 19
Dacula 38, Seckinger 14
Johnson County 48, Georgia Military College 3
(#10) Gainesville 29, Lanier 14
Tri-Cities 35, Morrow 8
Windsor Academy 60, CFCA 0
LaGrange 50, Griffin 13
Gatewood 35, Piedmont Academy 7
Citizens Christian Academy 37, Georgia Christian 6
Providence Christian Academy 20, Rabun County 7
Hampton 41, Woodland 34
Habersham Central 38, Cedar Shoals 0
Rome 35, Pope 7
Trinity Christian 57, Utopian Academy for the Arts 12
Adairsville 38, Ridgeland 0
Pickens 48, Gilmer 41
Westfield School 14, Deerfield-Windsor 7
Harlem 30, Liberty County 7
Fellowship Christian 35, Walker 7
Southwest Georgia Academy 28, Valwood 26
Stockbridge 47, Eastside 0
Lafayette Christian 34, Praise Academy 20
South Effingham 19, Glynn Academy 11
(#20) Colquitt County 43, Camden County 15
(#16) Langston Hughes 54, McIntosh 0
Jefferson County 28, Glenn Hills 22
Dawson County 47, Chestatee 0
Aquinas 35, Jasper County 14
Troup County 42, Howard 14
McIntosh County Academy 12, Montgomery County 0
Victory Baptist 56, Peachtree Academy 6
(#18) Westlake 45, Northgate 14
Burke County 43, Westside 22
Mitchell County 52, Irwin County 44
Fannin County 45, Chattooga 7
Young Americans Christian 25, New Creation Christian Academy 21
(#23) Douglas County 54, Chapel Hill 0
Clinch County 34, Charlton County 10
Dutchtown 42, Forest Park 6
Baconton Charter 38, Calhoun County 32
Marietta 46, Wheeler 14
Ringgold 49, Sonoraville 21
Villa Rica 45, Cedartown 32
Rockmart 56, LaFayette 10
Northeast 47, Pike County 7
(#1) Carrollton 48, (#24) East Coweta 17
Walton 47, Paulding County 29
Metter 39, Savannah 8
(#9) Milton 55, Riverwood 0
Stephens County 33, Elbert County 17
Pebblebrook 42, Kennesaw Mountain 36
Tift County 28, Veterans 17
Cartersville 53, Dalton 14
(#7) Newton 49, Archer 23
Lambert 38, Forsyth Central 6
Allatoona 42, Woodland 14
Union County 35, Coahulla Creek 7
Prince Avenue Christian 42, Oglethorpe County 7
Crawford County 27, Chattahoochee County 22
Model 34, Pepperell 7
(#19) Lowndes 32, (#5) Valdosta 31
Heritage 35, Southern Prep Academy 14
Montgomery Academy 42, St. Anne-Pacelli 0
Appling County 11, Toombs County 7
Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917