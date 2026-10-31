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Georgia High School Football Final Scores - October 30

See results from Friday night's action as Georgia high school football approached November
Jack Butler|
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See final scores from Georgia high school football action on October 30.

Full Georgia High School Football Scoreboard

Georgia High School Football Final Scores - October 30

Mount Vernon 47, Mount Paran Christian 17

St. Francis 38, Horizon Christian Academy 12

North Atlanta 20, Campbell 16

Lithonia 28, Tucker 21

North Cobb Christian 49, Therrell 8

Coastal HomeSchool 52, Spring Creek Charter Academy 14

Macon County 55, Central 0

Columbia 73, Redan 0

(#13) Brookwood 53, Berkmar 0

Augusta Eagles 38, Georgia Force Christian 6

Heritage 27, Dunwoody 7

(#3) Buford 67, Discovery 0

Meadowcreek 17, Lakeside 9

Peachtree Ridge 40, Duluth 34

Collins Hill 42, Mill Creek 34

Miller Grove 28, Cedar Grove 7

Vidalia Heritage Academy 75, Holy Spirit Prep 8

(#12) North Gwinnett 46, Norcross 7

Bainbridge 42, Hardaway 12

Cairo 75, Columbus 0

Commerce 49, Athens Academy 20

Savannah Country Day 55, St. Andrew’s 8

Pataula Charter Academy 71, Dominion Christian 18

Westminster Schools of Augusta 6, Augusta Prep 0

North Murray 35, Murray County 14

Stewart County 28, CrossPointe Christian Academy 24

Lassiter 20, Creekview 13

Dougherty 31, Westover 8

East Hall 28, West Hall 20

Brunswick 56, Effingham County 42

Griffin Christian 36, Skipstone Academy 8

Calvary Day 42, Screven County 7

(#2) Thomas County Central 26, (#11) Coffee 7

North Hall 42, White County 20

Wilkinson County 12, Hancock Central 8

(#8) Blessed Trinity 70, Chattahoochee 7

Greater Atlanta Christian 48, Pace Academy 10

Drew 7, Mundy’s Mill 6

Washington County 48, Butler 0

Winder-Barrow 36, Madison County 15

Calvary Christian 14, Lakeview Academy 13

Early County 14, Seminole County 12

Flint River Academy 33, Creekside Christian Academy 27

Marist 50, Centennial 14

Central 62, Lithia Springs 22

David Emanuel Academy 40, Grace Christian Academy 6

Hart County 49, Franklin County 36

Peach County 52, Baldwin 24

Whitewater 37, Starr’s Mill 7

Lanier County 21, Atkinson County 10

Taylor County 74, Marion County 19

Lincoln County 45, Warren County 24

Stratford Academy 54, Tattnall Square Academy 13

Bowdon 47, Manchester 20

Southland Academy 49, Sherwood Christian Academy 22

Christian Heritage 42, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 7

George Walton Academy 56, Loganville Christian Academy 28

Pelham 28, Miller County 28

Jackson 23, Southwest 8

Terrell Academy 28, Tiftarea Academy 25

Bradwell Institute 41, Grovetown 35

Windsor Forest 28, Long County 22

Walnut Grove 40, Mountain View 27

Lovett 55, Temple 13

Jackson County 33, Clarke Central 14

Swainsboro 52, Dodge County 13

Laney 16, Social Circle 14

(#14) Sandy Creek 66, McDonough 0

Cook 35, Bacon County 7

Johnson 43, Clarkston 0

Newnan 48, Northside 14

Bleckley County 21, East Laurens 14

Perry 61, Eagle’s Landing 0

Flowery Branch 37, East Forsyth 34

Lamar County 31, Rutland 0

Denmark 32, North Forsyth 27

Darlington 34, Armuchee 0

Greenbrier 42, Lakeside 14

Fitzgerald 30, Brooks County 0

(#21) Houston County 56, Northside 35

Alpharetta 27, Johns Creek 3

South Gwinnett 19, Rockdale County 16

Heritage 42, Southeast Whitfield 10

Savannah Christian 49, Bryan County 13

Turner County 31, Dooly County 10

Statesboro 31, Jenkins 21

Kell 40, River Ridge 0

Gordon Lee 49, Dade County 14

Jenkins County 17, Glascock County 10

East Paulding 48, South Paulding 14

Brantley County 26, Tattnall County 0

East Jackson 17, Cherokee Bluff 14

Putnam County 57, Josey 6

Mary Persons 38, Spalding 14

Ben Lippen 45, Augusta Christian 7

Dublin 48, Vidalia 6

Wheeler County 42, Telfair County 25

Jeff Davis 41, Berrien 20

New Hampstead 41, Southeast Bulloch 41

(#22) Sequoyah 66, Woodstock 7

West Forsyth 9, South Forsyth 7

Heard County 50, Mt. Zion 9

Calhoun 31, Northwest Whitfield 17

Unity Christian 49, Lanier Christian Academy 14

Bremen 52, Coosa 0

Jefferson 27, North Oconee 17

Crisp County 55, Kendrick 0

Loganville 34, Apalachee 12

Treutlen 41, Hawkinsville 7

Emanuel County Institute 36, Portal 28

Thomson 56, Cross Creek 0

Alcovy 14, Midtown 0

Ware County 49, Wayne County 0

Woodward Academy 28, Lovejoy 14

Towns County 20, Banks County 13

Brookwood 15, Scintilla Charter Academy 12

Monroe Area 27, Oconee County 14

(#17) North Cobb 35, Etowah 21

Jones County 51, Warner Robins 14

Lumpkin County 43, Morgan County 19

Dacula 38, Seckinger 14

Johnson County 48, Georgia Military College 3

(#10) Gainesville 29, Lanier 14

Tri-Cities 35, Morrow 8

Windsor Academy 60, CFCA 0

LaGrange 50, Griffin 13

Gatewood 35, Piedmont Academy 7

Citizens Christian Academy 37, Georgia Christian 6

Providence Christian Academy 20, Rabun County 7

Hampton 41, Woodland 34

Habersham Central 38, Cedar Shoals 0

Rome 35, Pope 7

Trinity Christian 57, Utopian Academy for the Arts 12

Adairsville 38, Ridgeland 0

Pickens 48, Gilmer 41

Westfield School 14, Deerfield-Windsor 7

Harlem 30, Liberty County 7

Fellowship Christian 35, Walker 7

Southwest Georgia Academy 28, Valwood 26

Stockbridge 47, Eastside 0

Lafayette Christian 34, Praise Academy 20

South Effingham 19, Glynn Academy 11

(#20) Colquitt County 43, Camden County 15

(#16) Langston Hughes 54, McIntosh 0

Jefferson County 28, Glenn Hills 22

Dawson County 47, Chestatee 0

Aquinas 35, Jasper County 14

Troup County 42, Howard 14

McIntosh County Academy 12, Montgomery County 0

Victory Baptist 56, Peachtree Academy 6

(#18) Westlake 45, Northgate 14

Burke County 43, Westside 22

Mitchell County 52, Irwin County 44

Fannin County 45, Chattooga 7

Young Americans Christian 25, New Creation Christian Academy 21

(#23) Douglas County 54, Chapel Hill 0

Clinch County 34, Charlton County 10

Dutchtown 42, Forest Park 6

Baconton Charter 38, Calhoun County 32

Marietta 46, Wheeler 14

Ringgold 49, Sonoraville 21

Villa Rica 45, Cedartown 32

Rockmart 56, LaFayette 10

Northeast 47, Pike County 7

(#1) Carrollton 48, (#24) East Coweta 17

Walton 47, Paulding County 29

Metter 39, Savannah 8

(#9) Milton 55, Riverwood 0

Stephens County 33, Elbert County 17

Pebblebrook 42, Kennesaw Mountain 36

Tift County 28, Veterans 17

Cartersville 53, Dalton 14

(#7) Newton 49, Archer 23

Lambert 38, Forsyth Central 6

Allatoona 42, Woodland 14

Union County 35, Coahulla Creek 7

Prince Avenue Christian 42, Oglethorpe County 7

Crawford County 27, Chattahoochee County 22

Model 34, Pepperell 7

(#19) Lowndes 32, (#5) Valdosta 31

Heritage 35, Southern Prep Academy 14

Montgomery Academy 42, St. Anne-Pacelli 0

Appling County 11, Toombs County 7

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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