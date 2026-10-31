Illinois High School Football Final Scores - October 30
The 2026 Illinois high school football season continued on Friday, October 30, with another big slate of action, and High School On SI has final scores from around the Prairie State.
Here are the final Illinois high school football scores from Friday, October 30, 2026.
Illinois High School Football Final Scores - October 30
Antioch 48, Glenbard South 13
Aurora Christian 42, Winnebago 14
Batavia 39, Lincoln-Way Central 10
Belvidere North 42, Wheaton Academy 36
Bolingbrook 38, Lockport 14
Cary-Grove 45, Hinsdale South 13
Central 27, Lake Zurich 13
Centralia 49, Civic Memorial 13
Chicago Hope Academy 36, Bishop McNamara 13
Chicago Mt. Carmel 55, Marist 21
Coal City 35, Leo 8
Downers Grove North 49, West Chicago 14
Dwight 40, Annawan-Wethersfield 20
East St. Louis 69, Reavis 0
El Paso-Gridley 56, Stillman Valley 9
Fenwick 38, Highland Park 20
Glenbard North 35, Jacobs 13
Goode STEM Academy 84, Quincy 88
Guilford 40, Zion-Benton 20
Hersey 49, Yorkville 7
Homewood-Flossmoor 21, Conant 0
Hononegah 6, Willowbrook 3
Huntley 48, Oswego East 17
IC Catholic Prep 42, Genoa-Kingston 0
Johnsburg 27, Marian Central Catholic 0
Johnston City 24, Carlinville 6
Kenwood 46, Glenbard East 9
LaSalle-Peru 40, Agricultural Science 12
Lincoln-Way East 31, Oak Park-River Forest 7
Lincoln-Way West 21, Plainfield North 7
Loyola Academy 41, Minooka 0
Lyons 55, PLIITJT (CO-OP) 14
MacArthur 29, Mt. Zion 35
Mahomet-Seymour 57, Marion 19
Manteno 41, St. Bede 14
Maroa-Forsyth 49, Oregon 18
Metamora 21, Breese Central 20
Morris 70, Tinley Park 0
Morton 45, Lemont 14
Naperville North 38, Fremd 31
New Trier 21, Glenbrook South 6
Newton 28, Chester 22
Niles Notre Dame 36, Grant Community 16
Oswego 27, Naperville Central 6
Pekin 50, Thornton 6
Prospect 56, DePaul College Prep 22
Riverside-Brookfield 56, Thornwood 28
Rochester 49, Waterloo 7
Sacred Heart-Griffin 42, Jersey 13
Saint Ignatius College Prep 55, West Aurora 7
Sandburg 17, Barrington 24
Simeon 28, Oak Lawn 19
South Elgin 7, Lane Tech 20
St. Francis 48, Kaneland 12
St. Patrick 49, Westinghouse 13
St. Rita 36, Buffalo Grove 10
Sterling 35, Marmion 21
Sycamore 42, Belvidere 20
Triad 24, Washington 7
Wauconda 42, Lakes 14
Wheaton North 35, Rolling Meadows 0
Wheaton-Warrenville South 38, Joliet Catholic 7
Wilmington 56, Farmington 26
York 42, Downers Grove South 14
Scores Not Reported
AHOLSHA (CO-OP) vs. Milford/Cissna Park
Bushnell-Prairie City vs. WC (CO-OP)
Flanagan/Woodland vs. Meridian
Hiawatha vs. West Carroll
Milledgeville vs. Amboy/LaMoille/Ohio
Ridgewood vs. SFEM (CO-OP)
South Beloit vs. Polo
View full Illinois high school football scoreboard
Sam Brown covers high school sports as well as NCAA football and basketball. Sam began his professional career as a high school sports reporter for The Tennessean in Nashville where he covered boys and girls prep sports full-time and helped cover Vanderbilt football, Tennessee Titans football and Nashville Predators hockey. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a double major in journalism and communication studies and currently lives in Seattle with his girlfriend and dog.