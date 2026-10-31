The 2026 Illinois high school football season continued on Friday, October 30, with another big slate of action, and High School On SI has final scores from around the Prairie State.

Here are the final Illinois high school football scores from Friday, October 30, 2026.

Illinois High School Football Final Scores - October 30

Antioch 48, Glenbard South 13

Aurora Christian 42, Winnebago 14

Batavia 39, Lincoln-Way Central 10

Belvidere North 42, Wheaton Academy 36

Bolingbrook 38, Lockport 14

Cary-Grove 45, Hinsdale South 13

Central 27, Lake Zurich 13

Centralia 49, Civic Memorial 13

Chicago Hope Academy 36, Bishop McNamara 13

Chicago Mt. Carmel 55, Marist 21

Coal City 35, Leo 8

Downers Grove North 49, West Chicago 14

Dwight 40, Annawan-Wethersfield 20

East St. Louis 69, Reavis 0

El Paso-Gridley 56, Stillman Valley 9

Fenwick 38, Highland Park 20

Glenbard North 35, Jacobs 13

Goode STEM Academy 84, Quincy 88

Guilford 40, Zion-Benton 20

Hersey 49, Yorkville 7

Homewood-Flossmoor 21, Conant 0

Hononegah 6, Willowbrook 3

Huntley 48, Oswego East 17

IC Catholic Prep 42, Genoa-Kingston 0

Johnsburg 27, Marian Central Catholic 0

Johnston City 24, Carlinville 6

Kenwood 46, Glenbard East 9

LaSalle-Peru 40, Agricultural Science 12

Lincoln-Way East 31, Oak Park-River Forest 7

Lincoln-Way West 21, Plainfield North 7

Loyola Academy 41, Minooka 0

Lyons 55, PLIITJT (CO-OP) 14

MacArthur 29, Mt. Zion 35

Mahomet-Seymour 57, Marion 19

Manteno 41, St. Bede 14

Maroa-Forsyth 49, Oregon 18

Metamora 21, Breese Central 20

Morris 70, Tinley Park 0

Morton 45, Lemont 14

Naperville North 38, Fremd 31

New Trier 21, Glenbrook South 6

Newton 28, Chester 22

Niles Notre Dame 36, Grant Community 16

Oswego 27, Naperville Central 6

Pekin 50, Thornton 6

Prospect 56, DePaul College Prep 22

Riverside-Brookfield 56, Thornwood 28

Rochester 49, Waterloo 7

Sacred Heart-Griffin 42, Jersey 13

Saint Ignatius College Prep 55, West Aurora 7

Sandburg 17, Barrington 24

Simeon 28, Oak Lawn 19

South Elgin 7, Lane Tech 20

St. Francis 48, Kaneland 12

St. Patrick 49, Westinghouse 13

St. Rita 36, Buffalo Grove 10

Sterling 35, Marmion 21

Sycamore 42, Belvidere 20

Triad 24, Washington 7

Wauconda 42, Lakes 14

Wheaton North 35, Rolling Meadows 0

Wheaton-Warrenville South 38, Joliet Catholic 7

Wilmington 56, Farmington 26

York 42, Downers Grove South 14

Scores Not Reported

AHOLSHA (CO-OP) vs. Milford/Cissna Park

Bushnell-Prairie City vs. WC (CO-OP)

Flanagan/Woodland vs. Meridian

Hiawatha vs. West Carroll

Milledgeville vs. Amboy/LaMoille/Ohio

Ridgewood vs. SFEM (CO-OP)

South Beloit vs. Polo

View full Illinois high school football scoreboard