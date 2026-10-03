Georgia High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 2
The Georgia high school football continued on Friday, and High School On SI has final scores.
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Georgia High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 2
Mount Vernon 28, Fellowship Christian 14
Holy Innocents Episcopal 22, Lovett 0
Mt. Bethel Christian Academy 35, Walker 14
Augusta Eagles 41, GSIC 18
Bethesda Academy 49, Camden Military 0
Marion County 36, Central 0
(#16) North Gwinnett 48, Duluth 3
Dunwoody 37, Lakeside 13
Norcross 42, Berkmar 0
Southwest DeKalb 57, Druid Hills 0
Parkview 34, Brookwood 24
Vidalia Heritage Academy 59, Westminster Christian Academy 28
Cairo 49, Spencer 21
M.L. King 61, Forest Park 0
Jefferson Davis Academy 46, Community Christian Academy 0
Cherokee Christian 38, Clarkston 0
North Atlanta 38, Harrison 34
Fullington Academy 64, Crisp Academy 0
Citizens Christian Academy 54, John Hancock Academy 6
Lakeland Christian 48, Deerfield-Windsor 0
Jay 1, True Institute 0
Monsignor Donovan Catholic 22, Covington Academy 18
Fitzgerald 34, Bacon County 0
Oconee County 24, Cherokee Bluff 21
East Forsyth 35, Madison County 26
The King's Academy 63, Dominion Christian 0
Houston County 56, Tift County 28
East Jackson 43, West Hall 0
Fayette County 22, Luella 14
South Cobb 18, Chapel Hill 14
Commerce 45, Temple 14
Central Christian 50, Skipstone Academy 22
Harlem 28, Southeast Bulloch 14
Screven County 14, Bryan County 3
Washington County 81, Cross Creek 0
Stephenson 65, Salem 0
Stephens County 44, Hart County 28
Effingham County 36, Glynn Academy 25
Social Circle 44, Glenn Hills 26
David Emanuel Academy 71, Westwood 6
South Gwinnett 15, Northgate 6
Berrien 17, Cook 7
Baker County 46, Spring Creek Charter Academy 6
Charlton County 33, Lanier County 0
Baldwin 26, Upson-Lee 0
Creekview 13, Woodstock 10
Etowah 41, Wheeler 14
Seminole County 47, Pelham 28
Macon County 21, Taylor County 20
(#4) Creekside 54, McIntosh 0
Alexander 35, Osborne 7
Lincoln County 14, Emanuel County Institute 7
Gatewood 27, Flint River Academy 21
Glascock County 38, Twiggs County 0
Kell 28, Rome 23
Callaway 26, Jackson 13
Troup County 49, Westside 0
Campbell 35, Pebblebrook 31
Ola 63, Eagle's Landing 0
(#5) Newton 40, (#25) Westlake 38
North Clayton 35, McDonough 14
Lassiter 52, River Ridge 14
Calhoun 49, Southeast Whitfield 7
Clarke Central 14, Walnut Grove 7
Bethlehem Christian Academy 42, Loganville Christian Academy 28
Mundy's Mill 36, Arabia Mountain 12
Wesleyan 42, Haralson County 21
Northside Christian Academy 27, Westminster Schools of Augusta 6
(#21) Toombs County 71, Brantley County 7
Christian Heritage 35, Gordon Lee 31
Bainbridge 41, Columbus 0
Athens Christian 35, Lakeview Academy 0
Hephzibah 40, Butler 0
Cartersville 50, Cass 0
Windsor Academy 55, Trinity Christian 7
Greenbrier 35, Grovetown 0
Bradwell Institute 57, Brunswick 49
Pike County 35, Central 21
Dade County 28, Fannin County 21
Jenkins County 45, Hancock Central 16
Tattnall County 31, Islands 14
Central 45, Starr's Mill 14
Dodge County 38, Vidalia 13
Collins Hill 42, Seckinger 13
Providence Athletic Club 50, Coastal HomeSchool 14
Edmund Burke Academy 37, Brentwood 36
Bremen 42, Pepperell 7
Habersham Central 38, Apalachee 8
KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 48, North Cobb Christian 17
St. Anne-Pacelli 38, Strong Rock Christian 7
ELCA 30, Trinity Christian 28
Hebron Christian 62, Franklin County 15
Southwest Georgia Academy 54, Sherwood Christian Academy 22
Lamar County 49, Southwest 0
Bleckley County 42, Swainsboro 17
Jasper County 59, Josey 0
Griffin Christian 62, Peachtree Academy 8
North Hall 52, Dawson County 7
Briarwood Academy 47, RTCA 8
Northwest Whitfield 28, Adairsville 14
Schley County 50, Crawford County 0
Heard County 51, Darlington 13
Coosa 3, Armuchee 0
Westfield School 35, Tiftarea Academy 15
Georgia Christian 26, Grace Christian Academy 6
John Milledge Academy 31, First Presbyterian Day 7
West Laurens 14, New Hampstead 7
Dougherty 45, Shaw 0
(#24) Jackson County 53, Loganville 0
Liberty County 24, Windsor Forest 19
(#15) McEachern 27, Hillgrove 24
(#8) Milton 60, Lanier 21
(#10) Gainesville 34, (#14) Roswell 5
Rock Springs Christian Academy 38, Creekside Christian Academy 30
North Georgia HomeSchool 33, JFCA 0
Whitefield Academy 56, Landmark Christian 0
Mill Creek 43, Central Gwinnett 16
King's Ridge Christian 24, Mount Paran Christian 3
Warner Robins 38, Locust Grove 0
Sumter County 23, Monroe 6
(#13) Sequoyah 45, Pope 0
Victory Baptist 43, Lanier Christian Academy 29
Treutlen 33, Turner County 6
Burke County 24, Thomson 17
Heritage 35, Ridgeland 21
Terrell Academy 48, CFCA 7
Hampton 54, Riverdale 0
Cedar Shoals 14, Mountain View 7
Heritage 33, Midtown 0
Lovejoy 42, Tri-Cities 2
Chattooga 38, Gordon Central 22
Lake Oconee Academy 24, Greene County 14
East Laurens 21, ACE 18
Pickens 49, Chestatee 7
Southwest Georgia STEM Charter 52, Cross Keys 25
Dacula 42, Discovery 14
Jefferson 35, Flowery Branch 0
Jones County 65, Union Grove 7
(#12) North Cobb 42, Cherokee 10
St. Pius X Catholic 37, Chattahoochee 28
New Creation Christian Academy 52, Community Christian 20
(#20) Grayson 10, Carol City 9
Cambridge 38, Sprayberry 27
George Walton Academy 50, Riverside Military Academy 20
(#3) Thomas County Central 55, Veterans 12
Randolph-Clay 27, Miller County 6
Elbert County 44, Morgan County 32
Langston Hughes 47, Newnan 28
Appling County 50, Johnson 6
Mitchell County 68, Atkinson County 0
(#7) Blessed Trinity 41, Centennial 2
Aquinas 28, Laney 0
(#9) Lee County 15, (#11) Coffee 6
Pace Academy 31, North Springs 8
(#22) Benedictine 48, Evans 10
Decatur 21, Alcovy 8
Clinch County 25, Irwin County 8
Peach County 29, Mary Persons 21
(#19) Sandy Creek 42, Woodland 6
White County 21, Gilmer 14
Jonesboro 35, Dutchtown 14
Villa Rica 42, Woodland 3
Pierce County 65, Beach 20
Unity Christian 55, Harvester Christian Academy 6
Union County 26, Sonoraville 0
North Oconee 55, Winder-Barrow 0
Jenkins 47, Wayne County 6
Mays 7, Lithonia 6
Jackson 9, Banneker 6
Monroe Area 63, East Hall 0
Coahulla Creek 3, Murray County 0
Griffin 36, Whitewater 27
Dalton 49, Allatoona 7
Ringgold 43, LaFayette 36
Oglethorpe County 26, Banks County 21
Model 42, Mt. Zion 0
Hawkinsville 27, Wheeler County 21
Putnam County 44, Jefferson County 14
Valwood 52, Brookwood 0
South Effingham 46, Lakeside 21
Alpharetta 33, Riverwood 0
Walton 56, Marietta 42
Stockbridge 48, Drew 0
Towns County 36, Johnson 6
Ware County 30, Richmond Academy 0
Thomasville 38, Brooks County 7
(#17) Lowndes 44, Winter Haven 0
Cedar Grove 85, Carver 3
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Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917