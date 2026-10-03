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Georgia High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 2

See final scores from Friday night
Jack Butler|
Gainesville plays Rome in the 2025 GHSA Class 5A semifinals
Gainesville plays Rome in the 2025 GHSA Class 5A semifinals | SBLive

The Georgia high school football continued on Friday, and High School On SI has final scores.

Can't find a final score? Search for it from our Georgia high school football scoreboard.

Georgia High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 2

Mount Vernon 28, Fellowship Christian 14

Holy Innocents Episcopal 22, Lovett 0

Mt. Bethel Christian Academy 35, Walker 14

Augusta Eagles 41, GSIC 18

Bethesda Academy 49, Camden Military 0

Marion County 36, Central 0

(#16) North Gwinnett 48, Duluth 3

Dunwoody 37, Lakeside 13

Norcross 42, Berkmar 0

Southwest DeKalb 57, Druid Hills 0

Parkview 34, Brookwood 24

Vidalia Heritage Academy 59, Westminster Christian Academy 28

Cairo 49, Spencer 21

M.L. King 61, Forest Park 0

Jefferson Davis Academy 46, Community Christian Academy 0

Cherokee Christian 38, Clarkston 0

North Atlanta 38, Harrison 34

Fullington Academy 64, Crisp Academy 0

Citizens Christian Academy 54, John Hancock Academy 6

Lakeland Christian 48, Deerfield-Windsor 0

Jay 1, True Institute 0

Monsignor Donovan Catholic 22, Covington Academy 18

Fitzgerald 34, Bacon County 0

Oconee County 24, Cherokee Bluff 21

East Forsyth 35, Madison County 26

The King's Academy 63, Dominion Christian 0

Houston County 56, Tift County 28

East Jackson 43, West Hall 0

Fayette County 22, Luella 14

South Cobb 18, Chapel Hill 14

Commerce 45, Temple 14

Central Christian 50, Skipstone Academy 22

Harlem 28, Southeast Bulloch 14

Screven County 14, Bryan County 3

Washington County 81, Cross Creek 0

Stephenson 65, Salem 0

Stephens County 44, Hart County 28

Effingham County 36, Glynn Academy 25

Social Circle 44, Glenn Hills 26

David Emanuel Academy 71, Westwood 6

South Gwinnett 15, Northgate 6

Berrien 17, Cook 7

Baker County 46, Spring Creek Charter Academy 6

Charlton County 33, Lanier County 0

Baldwin 26, Upson-Lee 0

Creekview 13, Woodstock 10

Etowah 41, Wheeler 14

Seminole County 47, Pelham 28

Macon County 21, Taylor County 20

(#4) Creekside 54, McIntosh 0

Alexander 35, Osborne 7

Lincoln County 14, Emanuel County Institute 7

Gatewood 27, Flint River Academy 21

Glascock County 38, Twiggs County 0

Kell 28, Rome 23

Callaway 26, Jackson 13

Troup County 49, Westside 0

Campbell 35, Pebblebrook 31

Ola 63, Eagle's Landing 0

(#5) Newton 40, (#25) Westlake 38

North Clayton 35, McDonough 14

Lassiter 52, River Ridge 14

Calhoun 49, Southeast Whitfield 7

Clarke Central 14, Walnut Grove 7

Bethlehem Christian Academy 42, Loganville Christian Academy 28

Mundy's Mill 36, Arabia Mountain 12

Wesleyan 42, Haralson County 21

Northside Christian Academy 27, Westminster Schools of Augusta 6

(#21) Toombs County 71, Brantley County 7

Christian Heritage 35, Gordon Lee 31

Bainbridge 41, Columbus 0

Athens Christian 35, Lakeview Academy 0

Hephzibah 40, Butler 0

Cartersville 50, Cass 0

Windsor Academy 55, Trinity Christian 7

Greenbrier 35, Grovetown 0

Bradwell Institute 57, Brunswick 49

Pike County 35, Central 21

Dade County 28, Fannin County 21

Jenkins County 45, Hancock Central 16

Tattnall County 31, Islands 14

Central 45, Starr's Mill 14

Dodge County 38, Vidalia 13

Collins Hill 42, Seckinger 13

Providence Athletic Club 50, Coastal HomeSchool 14

Edmund Burke Academy 37, Brentwood 36

Bremen 42, Pepperell 7

Habersham Central 38, Apalachee 8

KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 48, North Cobb Christian 17

St. Anne-Pacelli 38, Strong Rock Christian 7

ELCA 30, Trinity Christian 28

Hebron Christian 62, Franklin County 15

Southwest Georgia Academy 54, Sherwood Christian Academy 22

Lamar County 49, Southwest 0

Bleckley County 42, Swainsboro 17

Jasper County 59, Josey 0

Griffin Christian 62, Peachtree Academy 8

North Hall 52, Dawson County 7

Briarwood Academy 47, RTCA 8

Northwest Whitfield 28, Adairsville 14

Schley County 50, Crawford County 0

Heard County 51, Darlington 13

Coosa 3, Armuchee 0

Westfield School 35, Tiftarea Academy 15

Georgia Christian 26, Grace Christian Academy 6

John Milledge Academy 31, First Presbyterian Day 7

West Laurens 14, New Hampstead 7

Dougherty 45, Shaw 0

(#24) Jackson County 53, Loganville 0

Liberty County 24, Windsor Forest 19

(#15) McEachern 27, Hillgrove 24

(#8) Milton 60, Lanier 21

(#10) Gainesville 34, (#14) Roswell 5

Rock Springs Christian Academy 38, Creekside Christian Academy 30

North Georgia HomeSchool 33, JFCA 0

Whitefield Academy 56, Landmark Christian 0

Mill Creek 43, Central Gwinnett 16

King's Ridge Christian 24, Mount Paran Christian 3

Warner Robins 38, Locust Grove 0

Sumter County 23, Monroe 6

(#13) Sequoyah 45, Pope 0

Victory Baptist 43, Lanier Christian Academy 29

Treutlen 33, Turner County 6

Burke County 24, Thomson 17

Heritage 35, Ridgeland 21

Terrell Academy 48, CFCA 7

Hampton 54, Riverdale 0

Cedar Shoals 14, Mountain View 7

Heritage 33, Midtown 0

Lovejoy 42, Tri-Cities 2

Chattooga 38, Gordon Central 22

Lake Oconee Academy 24, Greene County 14

East Laurens 21, ACE 18

Pickens 49, Chestatee 7

Southwest Georgia STEM Charter 52, Cross Keys 25

Dacula 42, Discovery 14

Jefferson 35, Flowery Branch 0

Jones County 65, Union Grove 7

(#12) North Cobb 42, Cherokee 10

St. Pius X Catholic 37, Chattahoochee 28

New Creation Christian Academy 52, Community Christian 20

(#20) Grayson 10, Carol City 9

Cambridge 38, Sprayberry 27

George Walton Academy 50, Riverside Military Academy 20

(#3) Thomas County Central 55, Veterans 12

Randolph-Clay 27, Miller County 6

Elbert County 44, Morgan County 32

Langston Hughes 47, Newnan 28

Appling County 50, Johnson 6

Mitchell County 68, Atkinson County 0

(#7) Blessed Trinity 41, Centennial 2

Aquinas 28, Laney 0

(#9) Lee County 15, (#11) Coffee 6

Pace Academy 31, North Springs 8

(#22) Benedictine 48, Evans 10

Decatur 21, Alcovy 8

Clinch County 25, Irwin County 8

Peach County 29, Mary Persons 21

(#19) Sandy Creek 42, Woodland 6

White County 21, Gilmer 14

Jonesboro 35, Dutchtown 14

Villa Rica 42, Woodland 3

Pierce County 65, Beach 20

Unity Christian 55, Harvester Christian Academy 6

Union County 26, Sonoraville 0

North Oconee 55, Winder-Barrow 0

Jenkins 47, Wayne County 6

Mays 7, Lithonia 6

Jackson 9, Banneker 6

Monroe Area 63, East Hall 0

Coahulla Creek 3, Murray County 0

Griffin 36, Whitewater 27

Dalton 49, Allatoona 7

Ringgold 43, LaFayette 36

Oglethorpe County 26, Banks County 21

Model 42, Mt. Zion 0

Hawkinsville 27, Wheeler County 21

Putnam County 44, Jefferson County 14

Valwood 52, Brookwood 0

South Effingham 46, Lakeside 21

Alpharetta 33, Riverwood 0

Walton 56, Marietta 42

Stockbridge 48, Drew 0

Towns County 36, Johnson 6

Ware County 30, Richmond Academy 0

Thomasville 38, Brooks County 7

(#17) Lowndes 44, Winter Haven 0

Cedar Grove 85, Carver 3

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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