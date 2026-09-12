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Georgia High School Football Final Scores - September 11

See final scores from around the state
Jack Butler|
Gainesville (GA) football captains
Gainesville (GA) football captains | Nate Latsch

The 2026 Georgia high school football season featured 190 games on Friday night, and High School On SI has final scores.

Georgia High School Football Final Scores - September 11

Wewahitchka 26, True Institute 20

Dunwoody 42, Chamblee 16

North Georgia HomeSchool 38, Victory Baptist 13

Heritage 28, Shiloh 24

Grace Christian Academy 53, John Hancock Academy 0

Norcross 28, North Atlanta 10

David Emanuel Academy 14, Vidalia Heritage Academy 0

Brookwood 41, Bishop Snyder 26

Ambassador Christian School 28, Calvary Day 14

Porter-Gaud 20, Savannah Country Day 17

Peachtree Ridge 37, Parkview 31

Stephenson 40, Griffin 33

Lakeside 7, Decatur 0

Charlton County 43, Frederica Academy 0

Shaw 32, Columbus 10

Baker County 34, Spring Creek Charter Academy 18

Fullington Academy 52, Westminster Christian Academy 7

Randolph-Clay 62, Calhoun County 30

Dougherty 28, Monroe 14

Cook 6, West Laurens 0

Dublin 33, Washington County 7

Central 73, (#17) Houston County 66

Bleckley County 42, Emanuel County Institute 7

Ola 54, Starr's Mill 0

Hart County 35, Winder-Barrow 12

Murray County 15, West Hall 13

Lincoln County 35, Harlem 21

East Paulding 43, Hiram 0

(#10) Blessed Trinity 55, Lambert 33

Fellowship Christian 27, Savannah Christian 15

Clarkston 35, Cross Keys 0

Strong Rock Christian 42, Tattnall Square Academy 16

Macon County 41, Manchester 14

South Forsyth 28, Centennial 20

Marietta 49, Cherokee 7

Brookwood 27, Marist 21

Cherokee Bluff 42, Dawson County 7

Temple 41, Therrell 6

Rutland 12, Wilkinson County 6

Woodland 20, Mt. Zion 14

Creekview 17, Rome 7

Oconee County 42, Discovery 6

(#5) Lee County 48, Colquitt County 30

Mount de Sales Academy 36, RTCA 6

Fitzgerald 28, Dodge County 14

Alexander 33, South Paulding 0

Dutchtown 53, Drew 0

Fideles Christian 28, Hearts Academy 0

Christian Heritage 49, Chestatee 21

Gatewood 35, Southland Academy 21

Westside 35, Southwest 24

George Walton Academy 34, Mount Paran Christian 0

(#14) Grayson 44, Brunswick 31

(#21) Sequoyah 63, River Ridge 0

Vidalia 20, Metter 7

(#12) Sandy Creek 51, Fayette County 0

Wesleyan 35, North Cobb Christian 31

(#7) Newton 70, Warner Robins 14

Lake Oconee Academy 40, Twiggs County 16

Southeast Whitfield 42, Armuchee 0

Westlake 42, Northside 14

North Forsyth 29, Campbell 0

Chattahoochee 26, Johns Creek 18

Darlington 48, Sonoraville 6

Skipstone Academy 68, Community Christian 58

Pierce County 35, Swainsboro 7

Mountain View 35, Morgan County 12

Cherokee Christian 21, Creekside Christian Academy 18

Irwin County 22, Turner County 21

Mitchell County 42, Miller County 31

Villa Rica 35, Seckinger 13

Heritage 61, Dominion Christian 6

Kell 34, Lassiter 28

(#4) Creekside 56, Newnan 24

Cass 42, Heritage 13

Putnam County 31, Oglethorpe County 0

Brentwood 48, Trinity Christian 19

White County 22, East Jackson 21

Providence Athletic Club 58, Coastal HomeSchool 14

Windsor Academy 40, Sherwood Christian Academy 13

Claxton 22, Hancock Central 0

Southwest DeKalb 31, Carver 0

Alpharetta 17, Duluth 16

Tift County 42, Crisp County 12

First Presbyterian Day 34, Pinewood Christian 0

Southwest Georgia Academy 48, Deerfield-Windsor 7

Portal 49, Telfair County 28

LaFayette 27, Ridgeland 17

LaGrange 44, Eagle's Landing 0

ACE 42, Pike County 21

Hillgrove 58, Northgate 13

Heard County 46, Bowdon 6

New Hampstead 34, Harris County 7

Whitewater 51, Locust Grove 33

East Forsyth 33, Pickens 13

McIntosh County Academy 20, Liberty County 19

Cartersville 49, West Forsyth 13

Westwood 26, Georgia Christian 14

Treutlen 36, Lanier County 0

Jefferson 30, Jackson 0

John Milledge Academy 49, Loganville Christian Academy 7

Briarwood Academy 26, Piedmont Academy 14

Jones County 35, Burke County 0

Cairo 25, Westover 0

Providence Christian Academy 42, Mount Pisgah Christian 0

Commerce 51, Greene County 0

Northside 33, Lovejoy 30

Utopian Academy for the Arts 36, Rock Springs Christian Academy 6

Hampton 28, North Clayton 6

(#15) Langston Hughes 66, Morrow 6

Walnut Grove 17, Rabun County 3

New Manchester 42, Chapel Hill 14

Coosa 14, Chattooga 7

Schley County 34, Wilcox County 12

Northeast 58, Perry 40

North Paulding 35, Walton 7

Monroe Area 56, Flowery Branch 14

Richmond Hill 13, Ware County 7

Kennesaw Mountain 54, North Springs 38

Trion 42, Dade County 35

Allatoona 28, Sprayberry 27

Appling County 56, Wayne County 7

(#2) Carrollton 63, Hapeville Charter 7

Baconton Charter 34, Terrell County 14

Stockbridge 47, Arabia Mountain 6

Union Grove 58, Salem 12

(#20) Valdosta 58, KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 18

Woodward Academy 31, Tri-Cities 6

Sumter County 27, Early County 21

Dalton 42, Calhoun 35

Georgia Military College 12, Glenn Hills 6

Rockdale County 15, Central Gwinnett 0

Athens Christian 35, Riverside Military Academy 14

(#3) Thomas County Central 35, Lithonia 7

Mt. Zion 40, Towns County 26

Young Americans Christian 33, Harvester Christian Academy 0

Jonesboro 23, Eastside 13

(#6) North Gwinnett 45, Mill Creek 13

Osborne 25, Berkmar 0

Holy Innocents Episcopal 42, Haralson County 9

Valwood 28, Tiftarea Academy 20

Cedartown 34, Adairsville 28

Jackson County 20, (#22) North Oconee 14

Lithia Springs 35, Banneker 14

Prince Avenue Christian 38, Greater Atlanta Christian 15

Praise Academy 56, Covington Academy 21

Thomasville 30, Worth County 16

(#11) Milton 42, Battle Ground Academy 21

(#9) Lowndes 42, Blanche Ely 0

Chattanooga Christian 23, Westminster 14

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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