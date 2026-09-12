Georgia High School Football Final Scores - September 11
The 2026 Georgia high school football season featured 190 games on Friday night, and High School On SI has final scores.
Georgia High School Football Final Scores - September 11
Wewahitchka 26, True Institute 20
Dunwoody 42, Chamblee 16
North Georgia HomeSchool 38, Victory Baptist 13
Heritage 28, Shiloh 24
Grace Christian Academy 53, John Hancock Academy 0
Norcross 28, North Atlanta 10
David Emanuel Academy 14, Vidalia Heritage Academy 0
Brookwood 41, Bishop Snyder 26
Ambassador Christian School 28, Calvary Day 14
Porter-Gaud 20, Savannah Country Day 17
Peachtree Ridge 37, Parkview 31
Stephenson 40, Griffin 33
Lakeside 7, Decatur 0
Charlton County 43, Frederica Academy 0
Shaw 32, Columbus 10
Baker County 34, Spring Creek Charter Academy 18
Fullington Academy 52, Westminster Christian Academy 7
Randolph-Clay 62, Calhoun County 30
Dougherty 28, Monroe 14
Cook 6, West Laurens 0
Dublin 33, Washington County 7
Central 73, (#17) Houston County 66
Bleckley County 42, Emanuel County Institute 7
Ola 54, Starr's Mill 0
Hart County 35, Winder-Barrow 12
Murray County 15, West Hall 13
Lincoln County 35, Harlem 21
East Paulding 43, Hiram 0
(#10) Blessed Trinity 55, Lambert 33
Fellowship Christian 27, Savannah Christian 15
Clarkston 35, Cross Keys 0
Strong Rock Christian 42, Tattnall Square Academy 16
Macon County 41, Manchester 14
South Forsyth 28, Centennial 20
Marietta 49, Cherokee 7
Brookwood 27, Marist 21
Cherokee Bluff 42, Dawson County 7
Temple 41, Therrell 6
Rutland 12, Wilkinson County 6
Woodland 20, Mt. Zion 14
Creekview 17, Rome 7
Oconee County 42, Discovery 6
(#5) Lee County 48, Colquitt County 30
Mount de Sales Academy 36, RTCA 6
Fitzgerald 28, Dodge County 14
Alexander 33, South Paulding 0
Dutchtown 53, Drew 0
Fideles Christian 28, Hearts Academy 0
Christian Heritage 49, Chestatee 21
Gatewood 35, Southland Academy 21
Westside 35, Southwest 24
George Walton Academy 34, Mount Paran Christian 0
(#14) Grayson 44, Brunswick 31
(#21) Sequoyah 63, River Ridge 0
Vidalia 20, Metter 7
(#12) Sandy Creek 51, Fayette County 0
Wesleyan 35, North Cobb Christian 31
(#7) Newton 70, Warner Robins 14
Lake Oconee Academy 40, Twiggs County 16
Southeast Whitfield 42, Armuchee 0
Westlake 42, Northside 14
North Forsyth 29, Campbell 0
Chattahoochee 26, Johns Creek 18
Darlington 48, Sonoraville 6
Skipstone Academy 68, Community Christian 58
Pierce County 35, Swainsboro 7
Mountain View 35, Morgan County 12
Cherokee Christian 21, Creekside Christian Academy 18
Irwin County 22, Turner County 21
Mitchell County 42, Miller County 31
Villa Rica 35, Seckinger 13
Heritage 61, Dominion Christian 6
Kell 34, Lassiter 28
(#4) Creekside 56, Newnan 24
Cass 42, Heritage 13
Putnam County 31, Oglethorpe County 0
Brentwood 48, Trinity Christian 19
White County 22, East Jackson 21
Providence Athletic Club 58, Coastal HomeSchool 14
Windsor Academy 40, Sherwood Christian Academy 13
Claxton 22, Hancock Central 0
Southwest DeKalb 31, Carver 0
Alpharetta 17, Duluth 16
Tift County 42, Crisp County 12
First Presbyterian Day 34, Pinewood Christian 0
Southwest Georgia Academy 48, Deerfield-Windsor 7
Portal 49, Telfair County 28
LaFayette 27, Ridgeland 17
LaGrange 44, Eagle's Landing 0
ACE 42, Pike County 21
Hillgrove 58, Northgate 13
Heard County 46, Bowdon 6
New Hampstead 34, Harris County 7
Whitewater 51, Locust Grove 33
East Forsyth 33, Pickens 13
McIntosh County Academy 20, Liberty County 19
Cartersville 49, West Forsyth 13
Westwood 26, Georgia Christian 14
Treutlen 36, Lanier County 0
Jefferson 30, Jackson 0
John Milledge Academy 49, Loganville Christian Academy 7
Briarwood Academy 26, Piedmont Academy 14
Jones County 35, Burke County 0
Cairo 25, Westover 0
Providence Christian Academy 42, Mount Pisgah Christian 0
Commerce 51, Greene County 0
Northside 33, Lovejoy 30
Utopian Academy for the Arts 36, Rock Springs Christian Academy 6
Hampton 28, North Clayton 6
(#15) Langston Hughes 66, Morrow 6
Walnut Grove 17, Rabun County 3
New Manchester 42, Chapel Hill 14
Coosa 14, Chattooga 7
Schley County 34, Wilcox County 12
Northeast 58, Perry 40
North Paulding 35, Walton 7
Monroe Area 56, Flowery Branch 14
Richmond Hill 13, Ware County 7
Kennesaw Mountain 54, North Springs 38
Trion 42, Dade County 35
Allatoona 28, Sprayberry 27
Appling County 56, Wayne County 7
(#2) Carrollton 63, Hapeville Charter 7
Baconton Charter 34, Terrell County 14
Stockbridge 47, Arabia Mountain 6
Union Grove 58, Salem 12
(#20) Valdosta 58, KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 18
Woodward Academy 31, Tri-Cities 6
Sumter County 27, Early County 21
Dalton 42, Calhoun 35
Georgia Military College 12, Glenn Hills 6
Rockdale County 15, Central Gwinnett 0
Athens Christian 35, Riverside Military Academy 14
(#3) Thomas County Central 35, Lithonia 7
Mt. Zion 40, Towns County 26
Young Americans Christian 33, Harvester Christian Academy 0
Jonesboro 23, Eastside 13
(#6) North Gwinnett 45, Mill Creek 13
Osborne 25, Berkmar 0
Holy Innocents Episcopal 42, Haralson County 9
Valwood 28, Tiftarea Academy 20
Cedartown 34, Adairsville 28
Jackson County 20, (#22) North Oconee 14
Lithia Springs 35, Banneker 14
Prince Avenue Christian 38, Greater Atlanta Christian 15
Praise Academy 56, Covington Academy 21
Thomasville 30, Worth County 16
(#11) Milton 42, Battle Ground Academy 21
(#9) Lowndes 42, Blanche Ely 0
Chattanooga Christian 23, Westminster 14
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Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917