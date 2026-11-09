Georgia High School Football Playoff Brackets: Scores, Updated Matchups for Nov. 13-14
The Georgia high school football playoffs are set, and the road to Mercedes-Benz Stadium begins Friday, Nov. 13, with 256 teams competing for eight state championships.
The Georgia High School Association finalized its 2026 playoff brackets following the conclusion of the regular season, establishing 32-team fields in Classes 1A through 7A and the private-school classification.
The postseason brings together some of Georgia's most successful football programs, including Buford, Carrollton, Grayson, Valdosta, Milton, Thomas County Central, Cartersville, Peach County and Bowdon.
This year's tournament also features a postseason ranking system that seeds teams statewide within each classification, creating several intriguing opening-round matchups.
In Class 7A, top-seeded Valdosta opens against West Forsyth, while Buford begins its championship pursuit against Marietta. Carrollton faces North Forsyth, and Grayson hosts Camden County.
Class 6A features top-seeded Thomas County Central against Veterans, while Lee County faces Northside of Warner Robins and Milton opens against Northside of Columbus.
In Class 5A, Blessed Trinity enters as the No. 1 seed and faces Martin Luther King Jr., while Cartersville opens against Perry.
The first round is scheduled for Nov. 13, followed by the second round Nov. 20, quarterfinals Nov. 27 and semifinals Dec. 4.
The eight state championship games will be played Dec. 15-16 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
Here is a classification-by-classification look at the updated Georgia high school football playoff brackets, including first-round matchups, top seeds and direct links to each tournament.
Class 7A Georgia High School Football Playoff Bracket
Georgia's largest classification features a loaded field, with Valdosta, Newton, Carrollton, Brookwood, Lowndes, North Gwinnett, Colquitt County and North Cobb occupying the top eight seeds.
Valdosta enters the postseason as the No. 1 seed and opens against No. 32 West Forsyth.
Buford, one of the state's most successful programs, begins its championship pursuit against Marietta in a No. 9 versus No. 24 matchup.
Carrollton, the No. 3 seed, faces North Forsyth, while No. 12 Grayson meets No. 21 Camden County.
Another intriguing matchup features No. 10 McEachern against No. 23 Harrison, while No. 11 Westlake faces No. 22 Walton.
Class 7A First-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 13
- No. 32 West Forsyth at No. 1 Valdosta
- No. 17 East Coweta at No. 16 Denmark
- No. 25 Archer at No. 8 North Cobb
- No. 24 Marietta at No. 9 Buford
- No. 29 Norcross at No. 4 Brookwood
- No. 20 Richmond Hill at No. 13 North Paulding
- No. 28 South Forsyth at No. 5 Lowndes
- No. 21 Camden County at No. 12 Grayson
- No. 31 Collins Hill at No. 2 Newton
- No. 18 Hillgrove at No. 15 Peachtree Ridge
- No. 26 Lambert at No. 7 Colquitt County
- No. 23 Harrison at No. 10 McEachern
- No. 30 North Forsyth at No. 3 Carrollton
- No. 19 South Gwinnett at No. 14 Parkview
- No. 27 North Atlanta at No. 6 North Gwinnett
- No. 22 Walton at No. 11 Westlake
VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 7A PLAYOFF BRACKET
Class 6A Georgia High School Football Playoff Bracket
Class 6A features several of Georgia's strongest football programs, including Thomas County Central, Lee County, Milton, Coffee and Langston Hughes.
Thomas County Central earned the No. 1 seed and will host No. 32 Veterans in the opening round.
Lee County, the No. 2 seed, opens against Northside of Warner Robins.
Milton enters as the No. 6 seed and faces Northside of Columbus, while No. 10 Langston Hughes meets No. 23 Woodward Academy.
One of the classification's more intriguing opening-round games features No. 15 Kell against No. 18 Houston County.
Class 6A First-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 13
- No. 32 Veterans at No. 1 Thomas County Central
- No. 17 Roswell at No. 16 Effingham County
- No. 25 Shiloh at No. 8 Creekside
- No. 24 South Effingham at No. 9 Clarke Central
- No. 29 Tift County at No. 4 Coffee
- No. 20 Newnan at No. 13 Habersham Central
- No. 28 Loganville at No. 5 East Paulding
- No. 21 Dunwoody at No. 12 Bradwell Institute
- No. 31 Northside (Warner Robins) at No. 2 Lee County
- No. 18 Houston County at No. 15 Kell
- No. 26 Walnut Grove at No. 7 Sequoyah
- No. 23 Woodward Academy at No. 10 Langston Hughes
- No. 30 Creekview at No. 3 Jackson County
- No. 19 Lassiter at No. 14 Gainesville
- No. 27 Northside (Columbus) at No. 6 Milton
- No. 22 New Manchester at No. 11 Heritage
VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 6A PLAYOFF BRACKET
Class 5A Georgia High School Football Playoff Bracket
Class 5A features several traditional championship contenders, including Blessed Trinity, Cartersville, North Oconee, Marist, Ware County and Benedictine.
Blessed Trinity earned the No. 1 seed and opens against No. 32 Martin Luther King Jr.
Cartersville enters as the No. 2 seed and will face Perry, while No. 3 North Oconee opens against Dutchtown.
Marist faces Cambridge, and Benedictine meets Whitewater.
Another interesting matchup features Jefferson against Warner Robins, two programs with extensive postseason histories.
Class 5A First-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 13
- No. 32 Martin Luther King Jr. at No. 1 Blessed Trinity
- No. 17 Lithonia at No. 16 Jones County
- No. 25 Centennial at No. 8 Mays
- No. 24 Cambridge at No. 9 Marist
- No. 29 Griffin at No. 4 Dalton
- No. 20 Cedartown at No. 13 Ware County
- No. 28 Southwest DeKalb at No. 5 Tucker
- No. 21 Ola at No. 12 LaGrange
- No. 31 Perry at No. 2 Cartersville
- No. 18 Flowery Branch at No. 15 Stockbridge
- No. 26 Villa Rica at No. 7 Cass
- No. 23 Jonesboro at No. 10 Central
- No. 30 Dutchtown at No. 3 North Oconee
- No. 19 Statesboro at No. 14 Academy of Richmond County
- No. 27 Warner Robins at No. 6 Jefferson
- No. 22 Whitewater at No. 11 Benedictine
VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 5A PLAYOFF BRACKET
Class 4A Georgia High School Football Playoff Bracket
Class 4A features top-seeded Peach County, along with Troup County, Monroe Area, Sandy Creek and Cairo.
Peach County begins the postseason against No. 32 East Jackson.
Troup County, the No. 2 seed, faces Mount Zion of Jonesboro, while No. 3 Monroe Area opens against Shaw.
Sandy Creek enters as the No. 4 seed and meets Heritage, while Cairo faces Bainbridge in a matchup between two South Georgia programs.
Other notable first-round games include Calhoun against Howard and Mary Persons against North Clayton.
Class 4A First-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 13
- No. 32 East Jackson at No. 1 Peach County
- No. 17 Westover at No. 16 West Laurens
- No. 25 Harlem at No. 8 Baldwin County
- No. 24 Spalding at No. 9 Douglass
- No. 29 Heritage at No. 4 Sandy Creek
- No. 20 Adairsville at No. 13 North Hall
- No. 28 Bainbridge at No. 5 Cairo
- No. 21 Oconee County at No. 12 Northwest Whitfield
- No. 31 Mount Zion at No. 2 Troup County
- No. 18 White County at No. 15 Spencer
- No. 26 New Hampstead at No. 7 Stephenson
- No. 23 Howard at No. 10 Calhoun
- No. 30 Shaw at No. 3 Monroe Area
- No. 19 North Clayton at No. 14 Mary Persons
- No. 27 Gilmer at No. 6 Dougherty
- No. 22 Woodland at No. 11 Hampton
VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 4A PLAYOFF BRACKET
Class 3A Georgia High School Football Playoff Bracket
Class 3A features several established championship contenders, including Appling County, Toombs County, Hart County, Rockmart and Pierce County.
Appling County enters as the No. 1 seed and opens against Jackson.
Toombs County earned the No. 2 seed and will host Temple, while Hart County faces Murray County.
Rockmart opens against Washington County, and Pierce County meets Westside.
One of the more intriguing matchups features No. 11 Northeast against No. 22 Thomson, two programs with strong football traditions.
Class 3A First-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 13
- No. 32 Jackson at No. 1 Appling County
- No. 17 Worth County at No. 16 Lamar County
- No. 25 Westside at No. 8 Pierce County
- No. 24 Miller Grove at No. 9 Hapeville Charter
- No. 29 Washington County at No. 4 Rockmart
- No. 20 Elbert County at No. 13 Callaway
- No. 28 Beach at No. 5 Columbia
- No. 21 LaFayette at No. 12 Lumpkin County
- No. 31 Temple at No. 2 Toombs County
- No. 18 Burke County at No. 15 Carver
- No. 26 Haralson County at No. 7 KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
- No. 23 Pike County at No. 10 Hephzibah
- No. 30 Murray County at No. 3 Hart County
- No. 19 Crisp County at No. 14 Stephens County
- No. 27 North Murray at No. 6 Ringgold
- No. 22 Thomson at No. 11 Northeast
VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 3A PLAYOFF BRACKET
Class 2A Georgia High School Football Playoff Bracket
Class 2A features several of Georgia's most successful small-school programs, including Heard County, Thomasville, Bleckley County, Dublin, Fitzgerald and Swainsboro.
Heard County earned the No. 1 seed and will host Bacon County in the opening round.
Thomasville, the No. 2 seed, faces Utopian Academy for the Arts, while Bleckley County opens against Jefferson County.
Dublin begins its championship pursuit against Vidalia, while Fitzgerald faces Rabun County.
Commerce meets Gordon Lee, and Swainsboro faces Screven County.
Class 2A First-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 13
- No. 32 Bacon County at No. 1 Heard County
- No. 17 Cook at No. 16 Fannin County
- No. 25 Dade County at No. 8 Social Circle
- No. 24 Rabun County at No. 9 Fitzgerald
- No. 29 Vidalia at No. 4 Dublin
- No. 20 Screven County at No. 13 Swainsboro
- No. 28 East Laurens at No. 5 Jeff Davis
- No. 21 Brooks County at No. 12 Laney
- No. 31 Utopian Academy for the Arts at No. 2 Thomasville
- No. 18 Dodge County at No. 15 Berrien
- No. 26 Gordon Lee at No. 7 Commerce
- No. 23 Mount Zion at No. 10 Model
- No. 30 Jefferson County at No. 3 Bleckley County
- No. 19 Pepperell at No. 14 Putnam County
- No. 27 Washington at No. 6 Bremen
- No. 22 ACE Charter at No. 11 Jasper County
VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 2A PLAYOFF BRACKET
Class 1A Georgia High School Football Playoff Bracket
Class 1A features several traditional championship contenders, including Lincoln County, Johnson County, Taylor County, Bowdon and Washington-Wilkes.
Lincoln County earned the No. 1 seed and opens against Irwin County.
Johnson County, the No. 2 seed, faces Greene County, while Taylor County meets Seminole County.
Bowdon enters as the No. 5 seed and faces Manchester, while Washington-Wilkes opens against Claxton.
The classification also features an intriguing matchup between No. 15 Clinch County and No. 18 McIntosh County Academy.
Class 1A First-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 13
- No. 32 Irwin County at No. 1 Lincoln County
- No. 17 Treutlen at No. 16 Wheeler County
- No. 25 BEST Academy at No. 8 Trion
- No. 24 Miller County at No. 9 Mitchell County
- No. 29 Telfair County at No. 4 Randolph-Clay
- No. 20 Hawkinsville at No. 13 Schley County
- No. 28 Manchester at No. 5 Bowdon
- No. 21 Lake Oconee Academy at No. 12 Charlton County
- No. 31 Greene County at No. 2 Johnson County
- No. 18 McIntosh County Academy at No. 15 Clinch County
- No. 26 Early County at No. 7 Macon County
- No. 23 Glascock County at No. 10 Portal
- No. 30 Seminole County at No. 3 Taylor County
- No. 19 Jenkins County at No. 14 Warren County
- No. 27 Claxton at No. 6 Washington-Wilkes
- No. 22 Montgomery County at No. 11 Emanuel County Institute
VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 1A PLAYOFF BRACKET
Georgia Private School Football Playoff Bracket
Georgia's private-school championship bracket features several of the state's most successful programs, including Prince Avenue Christian, Holy Innocents', Aquinas, Lovett and Calvary Day.
Prince Avenue Christian earned the No. 1 seed and receives a first-round bye.
Holy Innocents', the No. 2 seed, also receives a bye, along with No. 3 Aquinas, No. 4 Lovett and No. 5 Mount Vernon.
The remaining teams compete in the opening round Nov. 13.
Among the most intriguing matchups are Calvary Day against Westminster, Greater Atlanta Christian against Mount Paran Christian and Eagle's Landing Christian against Hebron Christian.
Private School First-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 13
- No. 1 Prince Avenue Christian — bye
- No. 17 Darlington at No. 16 Mount Bethel Christian Academy
- No. 25 Mount Paran Christian at No. 8 Greater Atlanta Christian
- No. 24 Westminster at No. 9 Calvary Day
- No. 4 Lovett — bye
- No. 20 Trinity Christian at No. 13 North Cobb Christian
- No. 21 Savannah Christian at No. 12 Providence Christian Academy
- No. 5 Mount Vernon — bye
- No. 3 Aquinas — bye
- No. 19 Athens Academy at No. 14 King's Ridge Christian
- No. 22 Pace Academy at No. 11 Christian Heritage
- No. 27 Walker at No. 6 Wesleyan
- No. 26 Landmark Christian at No. 7 Fellowship Christian
- No. 23 Mount Pisgah Christian at No. 10 Whitefield Academy
- No. 18 Hebron Christian Academy at No. 15 Eagle's Landing Christian Academy
- No. 2 Holy Innocents' — bye
VIEW THE UPDATED PRIVATE SCHOOL PLAYOFF BRACKET
When Are the 2026 Georgia High School Football State Championships?
The GHSA will crown eight state champions Dec. 15-16 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
Four championship games are scheduled for each day.
Tuesday, Dec. 15
- 10:30 a.m. — Class 1A championship
- 1:30 p.m. — Private school championship
- 5 p.m. — Class 4A championship
- 8 p.m. — Class 6A championship
Wednesday, Dec. 16
- 10:30 a.m. — Class 2A championship
- 1:30 p.m. — Class 3A championship
- 5 p.m. — Class 5A championship
- 8 p.m. — Class 7A championship
All times are Eastern.
What's Next in the Georgia High School Football Playoffs?
The first round of the GHSA football playoffs is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 13, with 256 teams competing across eight classifications.
The winners advance to the second round Friday, Nov. 20, followed by the state quarterfinals Nov. 27.
The state semifinals are scheduled for Friday, Dec. 4, with the surviving teams advancing to the championship games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The postseason concludes Dec. 15-16, when Georgia's eight state champions will be crowned.
High School On SI will continue updating the Georgia high school football playoff brackets with final scores, second-round matchups and championship information throughout November and December.
Gary Adornato is the Publisher of High School On SI. He began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982. In 2003, he became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined High School On SI as East Coast Managing Editor. He took over as VP of Content in 2024 and assumed the title of Publisher in 2026.