Georgia High School Football Playoff Brackets: Scores, Updated Matchups for Nov. 13-14

The Georgia high school football playoffs are set, and the road to Mercedes-Benz Stadium begins Friday, Nov. 13, with 256 teams competing for eight state championships.

The Georgia High School Association finalized its 2026 playoff brackets following the conclusion of the regular season, establishing 32-team fields in Classes 1A through 7A and the private-school classification.

The postseason brings together some of Georgia's most successful football programs, including Buford, Carrollton, Grayson, Valdosta, Milton, Thomas County Central, Cartersville, Peach County and Bowdon.

This year's tournament also features a postseason ranking system that seeds teams statewide within each classification, creating several intriguing opening-round matchups.

In Class 7A, top-seeded Valdosta opens against West Forsyth, while Buford begins its championship pursuit against Marietta. Carrollton faces North Forsyth, and Grayson hosts Camden County.

Class 6A features top-seeded Thomas County Central against Veterans, while Lee County faces Northside of Warner Robins and Milton opens against Northside of Columbus.

In Class 5A, Blessed Trinity enters as the No. 1 seed and faces Martin Luther King Jr., while Cartersville opens against Perry.

The first round is scheduled for Nov. 13, followed by the second round Nov. 20, quarterfinals Nov. 27 and semifinals Dec. 4.

The eight state championship games will be played Dec. 15-16 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Here is a classification-by-classification look at the updated Georgia high school football playoff brackets, including first-round matchups, top seeds and direct links to each tournament.

Class 7A Georgia High School Football Playoff Bracket

Georgia's largest classification features a loaded field, with Valdosta, Newton, Carrollton, Brookwood, Lowndes, North Gwinnett, Colquitt County and North Cobb occupying the top eight seeds.

Valdosta enters the postseason as the No. 1 seed and opens against No. 32 West Forsyth.

Buford, one of the state's most successful programs, begins its championship pursuit against Marietta in a No. 9 versus No. 24 matchup.

Carrollton, the No. 3 seed, faces North Forsyth, while No. 12 Grayson meets No. 21 Camden County.

Another intriguing matchup features No. 10 McEachern against No. 23 Harrison, while No. 11 Westlake faces No. 22 Walton.

Class 7A First-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 13

No. 32 West Forsyth at No. 1 Valdosta

No. 17 East Coweta at No. 16 Denmark

No. 25 Archer at No. 8 North Cobb

No. 24 Marietta at No. 9 Buford

No. 29 Norcross at No. 4 Brookwood

No. 20 Richmond Hill at No. 13 North Paulding

No. 28 South Forsyth at No. 5 Lowndes

No. 21 Camden County at No. 12 Grayson

No. 31 Collins Hill at No. 2 Newton

No. 18 Hillgrove at No. 15 Peachtree Ridge

No. 26 Lambert at No. 7 Colquitt County

No. 23 Harrison at No. 10 McEachern

No. 30 North Forsyth at No. 3 Carrollton

No. 19 South Gwinnett at No. 14 Parkview

No. 27 North Atlanta at No. 6 North Gwinnett

No. 22 Walton at No. 11 Westlake

Class 6A Georgia High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 6A features several of Georgia's strongest football programs, including Thomas County Central, Lee County, Milton, Coffee and Langston Hughes.

Thomas County Central earned the No. 1 seed and will host No. 32 Veterans in the opening round.

Lee County, the No. 2 seed, opens against Northside of Warner Robins.

Milton enters as the No. 6 seed and faces Northside of Columbus, while No. 10 Langston Hughes meets No. 23 Woodward Academy.

One of the classification's more intriguing opening-round games features No. 15 Kell against No. 18 Houston County.

Class 6A First-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 13

No. 32 Veterans at No. 1 Thomas County Central

No. 17 Roswell at No. 16 Effingham County

No. 25 Shiloh at No. 8 Creekside

No. 24 South Effingham at No. 9 Clarke Central

No. 29 Tift County at No. 4 Coffee

No. 20 Newnan at No. 13 Habersham Central

No. 28 Loganville at No. 5 East Paulding

No. 21 Dunwoody at No. 12 Bradwell Institute

No. 31 Northside (Warner Robins) at No. 2 Lee County

No. 18 Houston County at No. 15 Kell

No. 26 Walnut Grove at No. 7 Sequoyah

No. 23 Woodward Academy at No. 10 Langston Hughes

No. 30 Creekview at No. 3 Jackson County

No. 19 Lassiter at No. 14 Gainesville

No. 27 Northside (Columbus) at No. 6 Milton

No. 22 New Manchester at No. 11 Heritage

Class 5A Georgia High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 5A features several traditional championship contenders, including Blessed Trinity, Cartersville, North Oconee, Marist, Ware County and Benedictine.

Blessed Trinity earned the No. 1 seed and opens against No. 32 Martin Luther King Jr.

Cartersville enters as the No. 2 seed and will face Perry, while No. 3 North Oconee opens against Dutchtown.

Marist faces Cambridge, and Benedictine meets Whitewater.

Another interesting matchup features Jefferson against Warner Robins, two programs with extensive postseason histories.

Class 5A First-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 13

No. 32 Martin Luther King Jr. at No. 1 Blessed Trinity

No. 17 Lithonia at No. 16 Jones County

No. 25 Centennial at No. 8 Mays

No. 24 Cambridge at No. 9 Marist

No. 29 Griffin at No. 4 Dalton

No. 20 Cedartown at No. 13 Ware County

No. 28 Southwest DeKalb at No. 5 Tucker

No. 21 Ola at No. 12 LaGrange

No. 31 Perry at No. 2 Cartersville

No. 18 Flowery Branch at No. 15 Stockbridge

No. 26 Villa Rica at No. 7 Cass

No. 23 Jonesboro at No. 10 Central

No. 30 Dutchtown at No. 3 North Oconee

No. 19 Statesboro at No. 14 Academy of Richmond County

No. 27 Warner Robins at No. 6 Jefferson

No. 22 Whitewater at No. 11 Benedictine

Class 4A Georgia High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 4A features top-seeded Peach County, along with Troup County, Monroe Area, Sandy Creek and Cairo.

Peach County begins the postseason against No. 32 East Jackson.

Troup County, the No. 2 seed, faces Mount Zion of Jonesboro, while No. 3 Monroe Area opens against Shaw.

Sandy Creek enters as the No. 4 seed and meets Heritage, while Cairo faces Bainbridge in a matchup between two South Georgia programs.

Other notable first-round games include Calhoun against Howard and Mary Persons against North Clayton.

Class 4A First-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 13

No. 32 East Jackson at No. 1 Peach County

No. 17 Westover at No. 16 West Laurens

No. 25 Harlem at No. 8 Baldwin County

No. 24 Spalding at No. 9 Douglass

No. 29 Heritage at No. 4 Sandy Creek

No. 20 Adairsville at No. 13 North Hall

No. 28 Bainbridge at No. 5 Cairo

No. 21 Oconee County at No. 12 Northwest Whitfield

No. 31 Mount Zion at No. 2 Troup County

No. 18 White County at No. 15 Spencer

No. 26 New Hampstead at No. 7 Stephenson

No. 23 Howard at No. 10 Calhoun

No. 30 Shaw at No. 3 Monroe Area

No. 19 North Clayton at No. 14 Mary Persons

No. 27 Gilmer at No. 6 Dougherty

No. 22 Woodland at No. 11 Hampton

Class 3A Georgia High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 3A features several established championship contenders, including Appling County, Toombs County, Hart County, Rockmart and Pierce County.

Appling County enters as the No. 1 seed and opens against Jackson.

Toombs County earned the No. 2 seed and will host Temple, while Hart County faces Murray County.

Rockmart opens against Washington County, and Pierce County meets Westside.

One of the more intriguing matchups features No. 11 Northeast against No. 22 Thomson, two programs with strong football traditions.

Class 3A First-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 13

No. 32 Jackson at No. 1 Appling County

No. 17 Worth County at No. 16 Lamar County

No. 25 Westside at No. 8 Pierce County

No. 24 Miller Grove at No. 9 Hapeville Charter

No. 29 Washington County at No. 4 Rockmart

No. 20 Elbert County at No. 13 Callaway

No. 28 Beach at No. 5 Columbia

No. 21 LaFayette at No. 12 Lumpkin County

No. 31 Temple at No. 2 Toombs County

No. 18 Burke County at No. 15 Carver

No. 26 Haralson County at No. 7 KIPP Atlanta Collegiate

No. 23 Pike County at No. 10 Hephzibah

No. 30 Murray County at No. 3 Hart County

No. 19 Crisp County at No. 14 Stephens County

No. 27 North Murray at No. 6 Ringgold

No. 22 Thomson at No. 11 Northeast

Class 2A Georgia High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 2A features several of Georgia's most successful small-school programs, including Heard County, Thomasville, Bleckley County, Dublin, Fitzgerald and Swainsboro.

Heard County earned the No. 1 seed and will host Bacon County in the opening round.

Thomasville, the No. 2 seed, faces Utopian Academy for the Arts, while Bleckley County opens against Jefferson County.

Dublin begins its championship pursuit against Vidalia, while Fitzgerald faces Rabun County.

Commerce meets Gordon Lee, and Swainsboro faces Screven County.

Class 2A First-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 13

No. 32 Bacon County at No. 1 Heard County

No. 17 Cook at No. 16 Fannin County

No. 25 Dade County at No. 8 Social Circle

No. 24 Rabun County at No. 9 Fitzgerald

No. 29 Vidalia at No. 4 Dublin

No. 20 Screven County at No. 13 Swainsboro

No. 28 East Laurens at No. 5 Jeff Davis

No. 21 Brooks County at No. 12 Laney

No. 31 Utopian Academy for the Arts at No. 2 Thomasville

No. 18 Dodge County at No. 15 Berrien

No. 26 Gordon Lee at No. 7 Commerce

No. 23 Mount Zion at No. 10 Model

No. 30 Jefferson County at No. 3 Bleckley County

No. 19 Pepperell at No. 14 Putnam County

No. 27 Washington at No. 6 Bremen

No. 22 ACE Charter at No. 11 Jasper County

Class 1A Georgia High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 1A features several traditional championship contenders, including Lincoln County, Johnson County, Taylor County, Bowdon and Washington-Wilkes.

Lincoln County earned the No. 1 seed and opens against Irwin County.

Johnson County, the No. 2 seed, faces Greene County, while Taylor County meets Seminole County.

Bowdon enters as the No. 5 seed and faces Manchester, while Washington-Wilkes opens against Claxton.

The classification also features an intriguing matchup between No. 15 Clinch County and No. 18 McIntosh County Academy.

Class 1A First-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 13

No. 32 Irwin County at No. 1 Lincoln County

No. 17 Treutlen at No. 16 Wheeler County

No. 25 BEST Academy at No. 8 Trion

No. 24 Miller County at No. 9 Mitchell County

No. 29 Telfair County at No. 4 Randolph-Clay

No. 20 Hawkinsville at No. 13 Schley County

No. 28 Manchester at No. 5 Bowdon

No. 21 Lake Oconee Academy at No. 12 Charlton County

No. 31 Greene County at No. 2 Johnson County

No. 18 McIntosh County Academy at No. 15 Clinch County

No. 26 Early County at No. 7 Macon County

No. 23 Glascock County at No. 10 Portal

No. 30 Seminole County at No. 3 Taylor County

No. 19 Jenkins County at No. 14 Warren County

No. 27 Claxton at No. 6 Washington-Wilkes

No. 22 Montgomery County at No. 11 Emanuel County Institute

Georgia Private School Football Playoff Bracket

Georgia's private-school championship bracket features several of the state's most successful programs, including Prince Avenue Christian, Holy Innocents', Aquinas, Lovett and Calvary Day.

Prince Avenue Christian earned the No. 1 seed and receives a first-round bye.

Holy Innocents', the No. 2 seed, also receives a bye, along with No. 3 Aquinas, No. 4 Lovett and No. 5 Mount Vernon.

The remaining teams compete in the opening round Nov. 13.

Among the most intriguing matchups are Calvary Day against Westminster, Greater Atlanta Christian against Mount Paran Christian and Eagle's Landing Christian against Hebron Christian.

Private School First-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 13

No. 1 Prince Avenue Christian — bye

No. 17 Darlington at No. 16 Mount Bethel Christian Academy

No. 25 Mount Paran Christian at No. 8 Greater Atlanta Christian

No. 24 Westminster at No. 9 Calvary Day

No. 4 Lovett — bye

No. 20 Trinity Christian at No. 13 North Cobb Christian

No. 21 Savannah Christian at No. 12 Providence Christian Academy

No. 5 Mount Vernon — bye

No. 3 Aquinas — bye

No. 19 Athens Academy at No. 14 King's Ridge Christian

No. 22 Pace Academy at No. 11 Christian Heritage

No. 27 Walker at No. 6 Wesleyan

No. 26 Landmark Christian at No. 7 Fellowship Christian

No. 23 Mount Pisgah Christian at No. 10 Whitefield Academy

No. 18 Hebron Christian Academy at No. 15 Eagle's Landing Christian Academy

No. 2 Holy Innocents' — bye

When Are the 2026 Georgia High School Football State Championships?

The GHSA will crown eight state champions Dec. 15-16 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Four championship games are scheduled for each day.

Tuesday, Dec. 15

10:30 a.m. — Class 1A championship

1:30 p.m. — Private school championship

5 p.m. — Class 4A championship

8 p.m. — Class 6A championship

Wednesday, Dec. 16

10:30 a.m. — Class 2A championship

1:30 p.m. — Class 3A championship

5 p.m. — Class 5A championship

8 p.m. — Class 7A championship

All times are Eastern.

What's Next in the Georgia High School Football Playoffs?

The first round of the GHSA football playoffs is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 13, with 256 teams competing across eight classifications.

The winners advance to the second round Friday, Nov. 20, followed by the state quarterfinals Nov. 27.

The state semifinals are scheduled for Friday, Dec. 4, with the surviving teams advancing to the championship games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The postseason concludes Dec. 15-16, when Georgia's eight state champions will be crowned.

High School On SI will continue updating the Georgia high school football playoff brackets with final scores, second-round matchups and championship information throughout November and December.