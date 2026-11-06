North Gwinnett vs. Parkview Live Updates: Georgia High School Football

SUWANEE, Ga. — Parkview and North Gwinnett will meet Friday night in one of Georgia's most significant high school football matchups of Week 12, with a region championship and valuable playoff positioning on the line.

The 7-2 Panthers travel to Suwanee to face an 8-1 North Gwinnett team in a showdown between two of Region 7-7A's top programs. Both teams enter with 4-1 region records, but the stakes are particularly significant for Parkview, which can capture its first region championship since 2019 with a victory.

Preview

Who: Parkview at North Gwinnett

When: 7 p.m. EST local

Where: Tom Robinson Stadium, North Gwinnett High School, Suwanee, Georgia

Livestream: NFHS Network

Second-year coach Adam Clack has orchestrated an impressive turnaround at Parkview. After finishing 4-6 in 2025, the Panthers have emerged as one of the state's most improved teams, averaging 44 points per game while developing an explosive and balanced offensive attack.

Quarterback Greg Hart has been at the center of that success. He has thrown for 1,854 yards and 23 touchdowns while completing 70.6% of his passes. His connection with Christian Ema, who has 737 receiving yards and nine touchdowns, gives Parkview a dangerous passing combination.

The Panthers also have a formidable ground presence in running back Zandon Mullins, who has rushed for 933 yards this season. His ability to establish the run should be particularly important against a North Gwinnett defense that will look to pressure Hart and disrupt Parkview's offensive rhythm.

Parkview demonstrated its offensive firepower last week, rolling past Norcross 55-21. Hart threw for 234 yards and six touchdowns, while Mullins contributed 138 total yards and two scores. The Panthers piled up 519 yards of total offense.

North Gwinnett, meanwhile, has plenty of firepower of its own. The Bulldogs operate with a two-quarterback rotation featuring Elam Rahman and Banks Halcomb. Rahman has thrown for 1,469 yards and 17 touchdowns, while Halcomb has added 488 yards and eight touchdowns.

Defensively, linebacker Jake Godfree has been a major presence, leading the Bulldogs with 96 tackles. North Gwinnett is coming off a 49-7 victory over Norcross, giving the Bulldogs consecutive wins heading into Friday's showdown.

There is also an interesting coaching storyline. North Gwinnett's Eric Godfree previously coached Parkview from 2014-22 and has never lost to Clack in three previous meetings.

Parkview has the opportunity to finish its remarkable turnaround with a region championship. North Gwinnett, however, has home-field advantage, a veteran coaching staff and plenty of motivation of its own.

With a championship opportunity and playoff implications hanging in the balance, this is the kind of matchup that should deliver a memorable Friday night in Georgia high school football.

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