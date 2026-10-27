Georgia High School Football QB Index: CJ Cypher Widens the Gap After Week 10

At some point, a hot streak stops just being a hot streak. It’s who you are.

CJ Cypher may have reached that point.

Carrollton went into Friday night facing a Westlake team determined to make the Region 2 race interesting. At halftime, the Trojans had scored 52 points, and by the end of the night, Cypher had thrown seven touchdown passes, Carrollton had clinched the region, and the question at the top of the Georgia QB Index had changed.

It's no longer whether Cypher belongs at No. 1. It's who has anything left in the tank to catch him.

That doesn't mean the rest of the board has settled. Tucker Parson has thrown nine touchdown passes over the past two weeks. Ethan Tisdale keeps answering every challenge for unbeaten Heard County. And Bode Spence and Alex Schlieman finally produced enough evidence to earn a spot.

The Georgia QB Index measures who is playing the position best in the state right now. The ranking is based on 2026 performance, considering recent production, efficiency, opponent quality,, and team results.

Here is the Top 10 after Week 10.

1. CJ Cypher, Carrollton, So.

Last week: 1 (—)

Cypher threw for 324 yards and seven touchdowns as Carrollton overwhelmed Westlake 66-27 and clinched its region. He now has 42 touchdown passes without an interception, and what once looked like a race for No. 1 is now more like everyone else chasing him.

2. Jordan Wiggins, Northeast, So.

Last week: 3 (↑1)

Wiggins accounted for 284 total yards and four touchdowns in Northeast's 40-0 win over Southwest, throwing for 237 yards and three scores before adding another on the ground. He keeps making the spectacular look routine while Northeast keeps stacking wins.

3. Aidan McPherson, Thomas County Central, Sr.

Last week: 2 (↓1)

Thomas County Central had the week off, and Wiggins used the opening to move past McPherson. Nothing about McPherson's season has diminished, and Friday's matchup with Coffee gives him another chance to make the kind of statement that previously carried him to No. 1.

4. Tucker Parson, Hart County, So.

Last week: 8 (↑4)

Parson threw for 426 yards and five touchdowns and broke loose for a 47-yard rushing score in Hart County's 49-35 win over Morgan County. Add that to 348 yards and four touchdown passes the previous week, and the sophomore has gone from reentering the Index to threatening its top three.

5. Ethan Tisdale, Heard County, Sr.

Last week: 5 (—)

Tisdale threw for 290 yards and five touchdowns as Heard County improved to 8-0 with a 48-7 win over Pepperell. The Braves keep winning, and Tisdale keeps making sure most of the drama is over long before the fourth quarter.

6. Jah’Barri Felix, Bradwell Institute, Sr.

Last week: 7 (↑1)

Felix completed 17 of 20 passes for 304 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for two more scores in a 46-12 win over Lakeside. The seven-touchdown night against Brunswick got our attention; his steady production since then keeps him climbing.

7. Cooper Shumate, Monroe Area, Jr.

Last week: 4 (↓3)

Shumate rushed for 160 yards and a touchdown and threw for 111 yards and two more scores as Monroe Area survived Cherokee Bluff 35-31. The numbers weren't as loud as some around him this week, but when the game tightened, Monroe Area still trusted its quarterback to carry the offense.

8. Kamden Patterson, Baldwin, Jr.

Last week: 6 (↓2)

Baldwin bounced back from its loss to Troup with a 33-28 win over Mary Persons, though Patterson was banged up during the fourth quarter. His season-long production keeps him inside the Index, but the performances around him made this a week where standing still meant sliding.

9. Bode Spence, East Paulding, Jr.

Last week: NR (NEW)

Spence completed 14 of 15 passes for 292 yards and five touchdowns as East Paulding improved to 8-0 with a 45-13 win over Alexander. He has 22 touchdown passes against one interception this season, and at this point,, defending an unbeaten team's quarterback playing this efficiently outside the Index has become harder than putting him in.

10. Alex Schlieman, North Hall, Sr.

Last week: NR (NEW)

Schlieman carved up Pickens for 447 yards and five touchdowns on 25-of-29 passing in a 49-13 win. It was the kind of night that makes you look beyond one box score, and his season-long efficiency says this wasn't an isolated eruption.