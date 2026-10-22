Georgia High School Football QB Index: CJ Cypher Retakes No. 1 After Week 9

The Georgia QB Index has a new — or perhaps familiar — No. 1.

CJ Cypher never exactly disappeared. But while Aidan McPherson stacked signature performances and Jordan Wiggins climbed the board, the Carrollton sophomore kept doing something increasingly hard to ignore. He was throwing touchdowns without giving the football away.

Five more touchdown passes Friday brought Cypher to 35 on the season.

He still hasn't thrown an interception.

That is enough to move him back to No. 1.

Elsewhere, Ethan Tisdale forces his way back into the Top 10 with five touchdowns in a ranked matchup, Kamden Patterson somehow throws for 465 yards and moves up despite a loss, and Tucker Parson returns after one of his best performances of the season.

The Georgia QB Index measures who is playing the position best in the state right now. The ranking is based on 2026 performance, considering recent production, efficiency, quality of competition, and team results.

Here is the Top 10 after Week 9.

1. CJ Cypher, Carrollton, So.

Last week: 3 (↑2)

Cypher completed 17 of 21 passes for 315 yards and five touchdowns as Carrollton improved to 8-0 with a 62-13 win over Northgate. He now has 2,400 passing yards, 35 touchdowns, and zero interceptions this season.

2. Aidan McPherson, Thomas County Central, Sr.

Last week: 1 (↓1)

McPherson was perfect through the air, completing all 13 passes for 211 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for 133 yards and another score in a 63-7 win over Tift County. He didn't lose No. 1 because of a bad performance; Cypher simply gave us an overwhelming season-long argument.

3. Jordan Wiggins, Northeast, So.

Last week: 2 (↓1)

Northeast had the week off, leaving Wiggins without an opportunity to answer Cypher or McPherson. His 1,943 passing yards and 25 touchdown passes through seven games keep him firmly in the top three.

4. Cooper Shumate, Monroe Area, Jr.

Last week: 4 (—)

Monroe Area was also off, but Shumate's season remains too strong to move far down the board. The quarterback has rushed for 1,532 yards and 18 touchdowns while leading the Purple Hurricanes to a 7-0 start.

5. Ethan Tisdale, Heard County, Sr.

Last week: NR (NEW)

Tisdale completed 14 of 19 passes for 208 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 52 yards and another score as Heard County beat Bremen 33-13. Five touchdowns in a matchup of ranked teams, with Heard County improving to 7-0, gets him back into the Index in a big way.

6. Kamden Patterson, Baldwin, Jr.

Last week: 9 (↑3)

Patterson threw for 465 yards and four touchdowns against Troup, but Baldwin's 63-32 loss included two interceptions. He now has 2,359 passing yards and 26 touchdowns in seven games, making his production impossible to overlook.

7. Jah’Barri Felix, Bradwell Institute, Sr.

Last week: 6 (↓1)

Felix completed 16 of 23 passes for 250 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions as Bradwell Institute beat Greenbrier 41-27. It wasn't another seven-touchdown explosion, but it was another efficient win.

8. Tucker Parson, Hart County, So.

Last week: NR (NEW)

Parson responded to Hart County's first loss with 348 passing yards and four touchdowns in a 36-30 win over Elbert County. He has 1,805 passing yards and 22 touchdowns through eight games and earns his way back into the Index.

9. Cohen Lawson, Lee County, Jr.

Last week: 10 (↑1)

Lawson completed 11 of 14 passes for 154 yards and two touchdowns while playing only the first half of Lee County's 37-0 win over Northside. Sometimes efficiency means putting the game away early enough that somebody else gets the second half.

10. Christion Peacock, Walton, Jr.

Last week: 5 (↓5)

Peacock broke loose for a 74-yard touchdown run, but Walton fell 35-28 to North Cobb. His passing and rushing production over the past several weeks keeps him inside the Index, though the loss and big performances elsewhere sent him down the board.