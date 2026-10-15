Georgia High School Football QB Index: Jordan Wiggins Makes His Move After Week 8

We've finally reached the fun part of the Georgia high school football season. Not because we've found a new No. 1. Aidan McPherson did more than enough to keep that.

But underneath him, we're getting movement that feels earned rather than manufactured. Jordan Wiggins has spent the past few weeks making increasingly persuasive arguments. Charlie Baxter reminded us why he once sat inside our top four. And Cohen Lawson delivered a near-perfect night that made us reopen the spreadsheet.

The Georgia QB Index measures who is playing the position best in the state right now. The ranking is based primarily on 2026 performance, with recent production, efficiency, opponent quality and team results considered.

Here is the Top 10 after Week 8.

1. Aidan McPherson, Thomas County Central, Sr.

Last week: 1 (—)

McPherson completed 12 of 13 passes for 178 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 60 yards and two more scores as Thomas County Central hammered Houston County 43-3. After his seven-touchdown performance against Lee County two weeks ago, nobody has done enough to take No. 1 from him yet.

2. Jordan Wiggins, Northeast, So.

Last week: 5 (↑3)

Wiggins completed 20 of 24 passes for 302 yards and three touchdowns and added another score on the ground in Northeast's 42-0 win over Central-Macon. He's now thrown at least two touchdown passes in 10 consecutive games dating back to last season, and his recent run finally pushes him into the top two.

3. CJ Cypher, Carrollton, So.

Last week: 3 (—)

Cypher threw four touchdown passes and ran for another as Carrollton pulled away from Douglas County for a 62-24 victory. He only needed 139 passing yards because the Trojans ran wild, but five touchdowns in a regional win are plenty to hold his spot. regional

4. Cooper Shumate, Monroe Area, Jr.

Last week: 4 (—)

Shumate rushed for 243 yards and three touchdowns as Monroe Area stayed perfect with a 42-0 win over East Jackson. He has topped 100 rushing yards in every game this season, which remains an unusual sentence to write about one of the state's top quarterbacks.

5. Christion Peacock, Walton, Jr.

Last week: 6 (↑1)

Peacock threw for 250 yards and four touchdowns as Walton beat Cherokee 35-18 for its third straight victory. After running for six touchdowns the previous week, Peacock is finding increasingly creative ways to hurt defenses.

6. Jah’Barri Felix, Bradwell Institute, Sr.

Last week: 2 (↓4)

Bradwell was off, so Felix's drop is mostly about what happened around him. Four consecutive games with at least four touchdown passes — capped by seven total scores against Brunswick — still gives him one of the strongest recent stretches in the state.

7. Charlie Baxter, Christian Heritage, So.

Last week: NR (NEW)

Baxter is back, and he didn't exactly sneak through the door. The sophomore threw for 292 yards and six touchdowns while playing only the first half of Christian Heritage's 48-6 win over Gordon Central.

8. Josiah Frazier, Newton, So.

Last week: 9 (↑1)

Frazier completed 7 of 11 passes for 147 yards and three touchdowns without an interception as Newton improved to 7-0 with a 46-16 win over Rockdale County. The volume wasn't huge because it didn't need to be; three TDs on 11 attempts will work.

9. Kamden Patterson, Baldwin, Jr.

Last week: 7 (↓2)

Baldwin had the week off, leaving Patterson without a new stat line while others made their cases. His back-to-back six-touchdown passing performances before the bye keep him in the Index, but traffic is getting heavier around him.

10. Cohen Lawson, Lee County, Sr.

Last week: NR (NEW)

Lawson completed 13 of 14 passes for 237 yards and four touchdowns and ran for another score as Lee County blanked Veterans 49-0. Five touchdowns with one incompletion is a pretty convincing way to introduce yourself to the Index.