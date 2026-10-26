Vote: Who Is the Georgia High School Football Player of the Week? (Oct. 22-24)

Week 10 gave us seven touchdown passes from one quarterback, 447 passing yards from another, a perfect 12-for-12 night and a 307-yard rushing performance from a team that didn’t complete a single pass.

We also got a receiver who delivered both the game-tying and game-winning touchdowns in a comeback, plus a kicker who connected from 50 yards before deciding the game from 47 in the final minute.

Each week during the high school sports season, High School On SI will gather the best performances in Georgia football with the help of fans, readers, and staff.

Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.

Here are the nominees for Georgia High School Football Player of the Week for Oct. 22-24. Voting closes Sunday, Nov. 1 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time. The winner will be announced in the following week’s National High School Athlete of the Week post.

Congratulations to last week’s winner: Braylon Miller, ATH, Newton. Miller earned his second nomination of the season after a four-touchdown performance against Grayson — and this time, he took home the Player of the Week vote.

CJ Cypher, QB, Carrollton

Cypher completed 18 of 26 passes for 324 yards and seven touchdowns as Carrollton rolled past Westlake 66-27 and clinched first place in Region 2.

Bobby Reynolds, RB, Coffee

Reynolds rushed for 307 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries as Coffee defeated Northside-Warner Robins 37-7. The Trojans completed no passes and still scored 34 unanswered points after halftime.

Bode Spence, QB, East Paulding

Spence completed 14 of 15 passes for 292 yards and five touchdowns in East Paulding’s 45-13 victory over Alexander, helping the Raiders improve to 8-0 for the first time since 2012.

D’Andre Hennix, WR, Mays

Hennix caught six passes for 126 yards and three touchdowns as Mays rallied from a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat Southwest DeKalb 34-31 in double overtime. He caught the game-tying touchdown with 38 seconds remaining and the game-winner in the second overtime.

Alex Schlieman, QB, North Hall

Schlieman completed 25 of 29 passes for 447 yards and five touchdowns as North Hall defeated Pickens 49-13. Four of those touchdown passes went to Noah Kemp.

Czar Daniels, QB, Columbia

Daniels was perfect through the air, completing all 12 passes for 247 yards and four touchdowns, and added 54 rushing yards and another score in Columbia’s 43-0winy over Carver-Atlanta.

Tucker Parson, QB, Hart County

Parson completed 26 of 35 passes for 426 yards and five touchdowns and added a 47-yard rushing score as Hart County defeated Morgan County 49-35. His 73-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter sealed the win.

Brody Fleming, QB, Bleckley County

Fleming completed 17 of 22 passes for 326 yards and four touchdowns as Bleckley County rolled past Vidalia 49-13.

Ryan Jung, K, Milton

Jung connected on field goals from 50 and 47 yards in Milton’s 49-46 victory over Gainesville. His 47-yarder with 58 seconds remaining broke a 46-46 tie and provided the winning points.

Isaac Scott, DE, Benedictine

Scott recorded nine tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks as Benedictine shut out Wayne County 50-0.

Who Gets Your Vote?

Vote below for the High School On SI Georgia Football Player of the Week for Week 10.