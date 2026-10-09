Carrollton vs. Douglas County Live Stream: How to Watch No. 10 Trojans Tonight

One of Georgia's most explosive high school football teams returns to action Friday night when undefeated Carrollton travels to Douglasville to face Douglas County.

Carrollton enters 6-0 and ranked No. 10 in the latest High School On SI Power 25 national rankings. Douglas County is 3-2 and has the opportunity to make a major statement against one of the state's leading championship contenders.

The Trojans had last week off after opening the season with six consecutive victories.

Friday's game marks the beginning of region competition for Carrollton, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at Douglas County High School.

The matchup will stream live on the NFHS Network.

How to Watch Carrollton vs. Douglas County

What: No. 10 Carrollton Trojans at Douglas County Tigers

When: Friday, Oct. 9, 2026

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Douglas County High School, Douglasville, Georgia

Live stream: NFHS Network

WATCH LIVE: Carrollton vs. Douglas County on the NFHS Network

NFHS subscription required to watch. High School On SI is an affiliate partner of the NFHS Network.

Carrollton Brings Unbeaten Record Into Region Play

Carrollton has been one of Georgia's most impressive teams through the first half of the season.

The Trojans opened with a 55-7 victory over Rome and followed with convincing wins over Columbia, Catholic of Baton Rouge, Hapeville Charter, West Charlotte and Archer.

Carrollton has scored at least 49 points in every game this season.

Sophomore quarterback CJ Cypher has directed the offense, demonstrating the ability to produce big plays through the air while distributing the football to an array of talented playmakers.

The Trojans entered their bye week ranked No. 10 nationally and maintained that position in the latest High School On SI Power 25.

Now the challenge shifts to region play.

Douglas County Gets Its Opportunity

Douglas County enters Friday with a 3-2 record and the benefit of playing at home.

The Tigers have an opportunity to produce one of Georgia's biggest upsets, but slowing Carrollton's offense will be a difficult assignment.

The Trojans have consistently scored in bunches, putting opposing defenses under pressure from the opening possession.

Douglas County will need to limit explosive plays, sustain drives and keep Carrollton from establishing an early advantage.

For the Tigers, a victory over a nationally ranked opponent would provide a major boost entering the final weeks of the regular season.

Region Play Raises the Stakes

Carrollton has spent the first half of the season establishing itself as a legitimate contender for a Georgia state championship.

The Trojans have dominated their opponents and demonstrated that they can win against teams from several different regions and states.

But region competition brings a different challenge.

Douglas County knows Carrollton's reputation and has had time to prepare for Friday's matchup.

A Carrollton victory would extend its perfect start to 7-0 and give the Trojans an important opening region win.

Douglas County can change the direction of its season with a signature victory.

High School On SI will continue covering Georgia high school football throughout the 2026 season, including rankings, scores and top performances.