Georgia High School Football QB Index: Jah’Barri Felix Makes His Move After Week 7

Seven weeks in, we thought we knew all the names that deserved to be on the Georgia QB Index. Then Jah'Barri Felix entered the chat.

The Bradwell Institute quarterback hadn't appeared in our Top 10. Then he accounted for seven touchdowns against Brunswick, which made us go back through the numbers like we were trying to beat the dealer at the end of The Hangover.

Turns out, Felix has now thrown at least four touchdown passes in four consecutive games.

Okay, wolfpack, you're right, we needed to fix that.

Felix is not alone. Christion Peacock ran for six touchdowns Friday. Josiah Frazier delivered a game-winner in one of the state's best games. Kharim Hughley scored four times against Roswell.

Here is the Top 10 after Week 7.

1. Aidan McPherson, Thomas County Central, Sr.

Last week: 1 (—)

A week after accounting for seven touchdowns against Lee County, McPherson rushed for 119 yards and two scores and added another touchdown through the air in a 55-12 win over Veterans. Thomas County Central is 6-0, and McPherson has done enough over the past two weeks to keep the top spot.

2. Jah’Barri Felix, Bradwell Institute, Sr.

Last week: NR (NEW)

Felix threw for 355 yards and four touchdowns and ran for 123 yards and three more scores in a 57-49 overtime win over Brunswick. He now has 20 touchdown passes against one interception this season and has thrown at least four TDs in four straight games.

3. CJ Cypher, Carrollton, So.

Last week: 2 (↓1)

Carrollton was off, allowing Felix to jump him, but Cypher's first six games are hard to argue with – 1,946 passing yards, 26 touchdowns and no interceptions. He gets a chance to answer Friday against Douglas County.

4. Cooper Shumate, Monroe Area, Jr.

Last week: 7 (↑3)

Shumate completed 9 of 10 passes for 218 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for another 149 yards and two scores in a 63-0 win over East Hall. That's six consecutive 100-yard rushing games for the quarterback of a 6-0 team.

5. Jordan Wiggins, Northeast, So.

Last week: 4 (↓1)

Wiggins threw for 302 yards and five touchdowns while completing 13 of 16 passes in Northeast's 59-19 win over Rutland. Two interceptions keep him from moving higher, but five more TD passes make it increasingly difficult to move him very far down.

6. Christion Peacock, Walton, Jr.

Last week: NR (NEW)

Peacock rushed for 278 yards and six touchdowns and threw for 183 yards and another score as Walton beat Marietta 56-42. He now has 1,878 total yards and 21 combined passing and rushing touchdowns through six games.

7. Kamden Patterson, Baldwin, Jr.

Last week: 3 (↓4)

After consecutive six-touchdown passing games, Patterson had a quieter night with 177 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in Baldwin's 26-0 win over Upson-Lee. Patterson still finished with two scores and a shutout victory.

8. Ben Musser, Jackson County, Sr.

Last week: 10 (↑2)

Musser went a perfect 8-for-8 for 221 yards and three touchdowns as Jackson County moved to 6-0 with a 53-0 win over Loganville. He has now thrown at least three touchdown passes in three consecutive games.

9. Josiah Frazier, Newton, So.

Last week: NR (NEW)

Frazier threw for 216 yards and two touchdowns in Newton's 40-38 win over Westlake, including the game-winning 37-yard strike in the final minute. Doing it with the game on the line against a previously unbeaten team gets the sophomore back into the Index.

10. Kharim Hughley, Gainesville, Sr.

Last week: NR (NEW)

Hughley threw for 246 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 110 yards and two more scores as Gainesville beat Roswell 34-5. That's 356 total yards and four touchdowns against a quality Class 5A opponent.