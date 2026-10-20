Georgia High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Oct. 19, 2026)

Newton is still unbeaten. That part isn’t particularly complicated. What the Rams have done to get to 8-0 is considerably more interesting.

Friday’s 38-27 comeback win over Grayson gave Newton its fifth victory this season over a team ranked in the Top 10 at the time. Only 19 teams in Georgia high school football history have beaten five ranked opponents in a regular season, as reported by the AJC.

That is enough to move Newton into the top three this week.

Elsewhere, Valdosta survived Colquitt County 52-44, Thomas County Central scored 63, Troup produced 720 yards of offense, and several top teams got the weekend off before some very good late-October matchups.

Here are the High School On SI Georgia Top 25 state rankings for Oct. 19.

Unless noted, no statewide television broadcast has been announced for the next game.

1. Buford

Record: 7-0

Previous ranking: 1

Buford shut out Collins Hill 43-0, with Jameer Cantrell scoring on both offense and an interception return. The Wolves visit Mill Creek next, where the Hawks have won three straight after starting 0-4.

Next: at Mill Creek, Friday, Oct. 23, 7:30 p.m.

2. Carrollton

Record: 8-0

Previous ranking: 2

CJ Cypher threw for 315 yards and five touchdowns as Carrollton led Northgate 55-7 by halftime in a 62-13 win. Westlake is next, giving the Trojans their biggest region test of the season.

Next: at Westlake, Friday, Oct. 23, 7:30 p.m.

TV/Stream: GPB

3. Newton

Record: 8-0

Previous ranking: 4

Newton erased a 24-7 third-quarter deficit to beat Grayson 38-27, with Braylon Miller throwing two touchdown passes and returning an interception 80 yards for another score after moving to quarterback. The victory was Newton’s fifth over a Top-10 opponent this season, something only 18 other teams in state history have done during a regular season.

The Rams get a week off before hosting Archer.

Next: vs. Archer, Friday, Oct. 30, 7:30 p.m.

4. Thomas County Central

Record: 8-0

Previous ranking: 3

Aidan McPherson completed all 13 of his passes for 211 yards and two touchdowns and added 133 rushing yards in a 63-7 win over Tift County. The Yellow Jackets get a week off before Coffee comes to Thomasville for their biggest remaining regular-season test.

Next: vs. Coffee, Friday, Oct. 30, 7:30 p.m.

5. Sandy Creek

Record: 7-0

Previous ranking: 5

Sandy Creek had another week off after opening the season with seven consecutive victories. The Patriots finally return Friday at Hampton, which has won five straight since starting 0-2.

Next: at Hampton, Friday, Oct. 23, 7:30 p.m.

6. Creekside

Record: 6-1

Previous ranking: 6

Creekside shut out Lovejoy 54-0 for its fourth shutout in five games and its 33rd consecutive region victory. Saturday brings the matchup we’ve been waiting for: one-loss Langston Hughes visits with first place in the region at stake.

Next: vs. Langston Hughes, Saturday, Oct. 24, 7:30 p.m.

7. Valdosta

Record: 7-0

Previous ranking: 8

Valdosta piled up 703 yards in a 52-44 win over Colquitt County, with Tripp Perry throwing for 383 yards and Marquis Fennell rushing for 200. Camden County comes to Valdosta next as the Wildcats try to stay unbeaten in region play.

Next: vs. Camden County, Friday, Oct. 23, 7:30 p.m.

8. Lowndes

Record: 7-0

Previous ranking: 7

Lowndes had the week off after starting the season 7-0. The Vikings return at Richmond Hill before closing the regular season against Valdosta and Colquitt County.

Next: at Richmond Hill, Friday, Oct. 23, 7:30 p.m.

9. Lee County

Record: 7-1

Previous ranking: 9

Lee County posted its second straight shutout, beating Northside-Warner Robins 37-0 after Destin Bell returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown. Tift County is next before the Trojans get a week off ahead of the regular-season finale.

Next: at Tift County, Friday, Oct. 23, 7:30 p.m.

10. Toombs County

Record: 7-0

Previous ranking: 10

Toombs needed only 21 offensive plays to beat Islands 76-0, with Joseph Owens completing all six of his passes for 191 yards and five touchdowns. Johnson-Savannah visits Friday as the Bulldogs continue an unbeaten run with plenty of points.

Next: vs. Johnson-Savannah, Friday, Oct. 23, 7:30 p.m.

11. Cartersville

Record: 8-0

Previous ranking: 11

Cartersville beat Allatoona 60-0 and has scored at least seven touchdowns in every game this season. The Hurricanes get a week off before hosting 6-1 Dalton in their best remaining test.

Next: vs. Dalton, Friday, Oct. 30, 7:30 p.m.

12. Blessed Trinity

Record: 8-0

Previous ranking: 13

Blessed Trinity held St. Pius X to 15 total yards in a 49-7 win, while MJ Craft rushed for 181 yards and three touchdowns. The Titans get a week off before Chattahoochee visits.

Next: vs. Chattahoochee, Friday, Oct. 30, 7:30 p.m.

13. Brookwood

Record: 7-1

Previous ranking: 12

Brookwood had the weekend off after its 50-24 win over North Gwinnett vaulted the Broncos up the rankings last week. They remain idle this Friday before returning against winless Berkmar.

Next: at Berkmar, Friday, Oct. 30, 7:30 p.m.

14. North Gwinnett

Record: 6-1

Previous ranking: 14

North Gwinnett also had the weekend off following its first loss of the season. Peachtree Ridge comes to Suwanee Friday, giving the Bulldogs an immediate chance to stabilize their place in a crowded Region 7 race.

Next: vs. Peachtree Ridge, Friday, Oct. 23, 7:30 p.m.

15. Westlake

Record: 6-1

Previous ranking: 15

Westlake spent Friday watching after surviving East Coweta by one point in its previous game. Now comes Carrollton, an unbeaten opponent that has scored at least 49 points in every game this season.

Next: vs. Carrollton, Friday, Oct. 23, 7:30 p.m.

TV/Stream: GPB

16. Milton

Record: 6-1

Previous ranking: 16

Milton scored all 41 of its points before halftime in a 41-12 win over Alpharetta, with Derrick Baker throwing four touchdown passes. Friday’s trip to Gainesville should settle plenty in the Region 7 race.

Next: at Gainesville, Friday, Oct. 23, 7:30 p.m.

17. Gainesville

Record: 6-2

Previous ranking: 17

Gainesville won its sixth straight game, beating Riverwood 55-6 behind five touchdown passes from backup quarterback Cooper Papka. Milton comes to Bobby Gruhn Stadium Friday with both teams unbeaten in region play.

Next: vs. Milton, Friday, Oct. 23, 7:30 p.m.

18. Jackson County

Record: 7-0

Previous ranking: 18

Jackson County scored 76 in a 61-point win at Apalachee, with Daylan Maxwell rushing for 131 yards and four touchdowns. Cedar Shoals visits Friday before the Panthers get their biggest remaining game against Jefferson.

Next: vs. Cedar Shoals, Friday, Oct. 23, 7:30 p.m.

19. Troup County

Record: 7-0

Previous ranking: 23

Troup produced 720 yards of offense in a 63-32 win over Baldwin, with Javarris Warner rushing for 341 yards and Chase Mosley throwing six touchdown passes. Winless Upson-Lee is next before the Tigers move toward a season-ending showdown with Peach County.

Next: at Upson-Lee, Friday, Oct. 23, 7:30 p.m.

20. Coffee

Record: 6-1

Previous ranking: 20

Coffee bounced back from its Lee County loss with a 27-13 win over Houston County, getting 136 rushing yards from Bobby Reynolds. Northside-Warner Robins comes next before Coffee travels to Thomas County Central.

Next: vs. Northside-Warner Robins, Friday, Oct. 23, 7:30 p.m.

21. North Oconee

Record: 7-1

Previous ranking: 21

North Oconee beat Flowery Branch 31-6 and has now won five straight since its loss to Jackson County. East Forsyth is next on the road before the Titans close with Jefferson.

Next: at East Forsyth, Friday, Oct. 23, 7:30 p.m.

22. Benedictine

Record: 6-1

Previous ranking: 19

Benedictine had the weekend off after winning six straight since its opening loss to Toombs County. The Cadets visit Wayne County Friday as they head toward a regular-season finale against Ware County.

Next: vs. Wayne County, Friday, Oct. 23, 7:30 p.m.

23. Peach County

Record: 7-0

Previous ranking: 22

Peach County was idle and remains unbeaten as it heads into the final three weeks. Howard visits Friday in a matchup of teams that entered October unbeaten in region play.

Next: vs. Howard, Friday, Oct. 23, 7:30 p.m.

24. Langston Hughes

Record: 6-1

Previous ranking: 24

Hughes held Woodward Academy to 119 yards and five first downs in a 28-7 win, its fifth consecutive victory. Saturday at Creekside is the real measuring stick: two one-loss teams, both unbeaten in region play, meeting for first place.

Next: at Creekside, Saturday, Oct. 24, 7:30 p.m.

25. Tucker

Record: 7-0

Previous ranking: 25

Tucker remained perfect with a 35-7 win over Jackson-Atlanta as Jace German threw for 253 yards. Banneker visits Friday with the Tigers looking to carry their unbeaten season into November.

Next: vs. Banneker, Friday, Oct. 23, 7:30 p.m.