Georgia High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Oct. 12, 2026)

Brookwood spent one week at No. 25 and apparently decided they had had enough of that.

The Broncos went on the road and beat previously undefeated North Gwinnett 50-24, producing the biggest movement in this week’s rankings. Newton remains perfect and climbs into the top four, Gainesville scored 65 in its fifth straight win and Tucker finally forces its way onto the board at 6-0.

Here are the High School On SI Georgia Top 25 state rankings for Oct. 12.

Unless noted, no statewide television broadcast has been announced for the next game.

1. Buford

Record: 6-0

Previous ranking: 1

Buford handled Dacula 48-7 to remain unbeaten and has won its past three games by a combined 109 points. Collins Hill visits Friday as the Wolves continue through region play.

Next: vs. Collins Hill, Friday, Oct. 16, 7:30 p.m.

2. Carrollton

Record: 7-0

Previous ranking: 2

Carrollton scored 62 in a 38-point win at Douglas County and remains one of the state’s most productive offenses. Winless Northgate is next before the Trojans get their biggest remaining regular-season test at Westlake.

Next: vs. Northgate, Friday, Oct. 16, 7:30 p.m.

3. Thomas County Central

Record: 7-0

Previous ranking: 3

Thomas County Central held Houston County to three points in a 43-3 road win, another dominant performance from a team that has rarely been pushed. Tift County comes to Thomasville next before Coffee arrives at the end of the month.

Next: vs. Tift County, Friday, Oct. 16, 7:30 p.m.

4. Newton

Record: 7-0

Previous ranking: 6

Newton followed its two-point thriller against Westlake with a 46-16 win at Rockdale County. Grayson comes to Covington Friday with a résumé much better than its three losses suggest.

Next: vs. Grayson, Friday, Oct. 16, 7:30 p.m.

TV/Stream: GPB

5. Sandy Creek

Record: 7-0

Previous ranking: 5

Sandy Creek was off after beating previously unbeaten Woodland 42-6 in its last appearance. The Patriots get another week away from game action before visiting Hampton in a matchup of unbeaten region teams.

Next: at Hampton, Friday, Oct. 23, 7:30 p.m.

6. Creekside

Record: 5-1

Previous ranking: 7

Creekside’s game against Northside-Columbus was postponed, leaving the Seminoles’ four-game winning streak intact. They return Friday at Lovejoy before the Oct. 24 showdown with Langston Hughes.

Next: at Lovejoy, Friday, Oct. 16, 7:30 p.m.

7. Lowndes

Record: 7-0

Previous ranking: 9

Lowndes opened region play with a 50-13 win over Camden County and has now scored at least 44 points in four straight games. The Vikings get a week off before traveling to Richmond Hill.

Next: at Richmond Hill, Friday, Oct. 23, 7:30 p.m.

8. Valdosta

Record: 6-0

Previous ranking: 8

Valdosta was off again following the cancellation of its scheduled game against Booker. Region play finally begins Friday at Colquitt County in one of the week’s biggest games.

Next: at Colquitt County, Friday, Oct. 16, 7:30 p.m.

TV/Stream: GPB

9. Lee County

Record: 6-1

Previous ranking: 10

Lee County followed its win over Coffee by shutting out Veterans 49-0. The Trojans visit Northside-Warner Robins next as they continue chasing Thomas County Central in the region.

Next: at Northside-Warner Robins, Friday, Oct. 16, 7:30 p.m.

10. Toombs County

Record: 6-0

Previous ranking: 11

Toombs County had the week off after scoring 71 against Brantley County in its previous game. The Bulldogs return Friday at Islands looking to continue an unbeaten season in which only Pierce County has kept them below 40 points.

Next: at Islands, Friday, Oct. 16, 7:30 p.m.

11. Cartersville

Record: 7-0

Previous ranking: 12

A week after shutting out previously unbeaten Cass 50-0, Cartersville beat Cedartown 52-8. Allatoona visits Friday as the Hurricanes continue a stretch in which they have created very little drama for themselves.

Next: vs. Allatoona, Friday, Oct. 16, 7:30 p.m.

12. Brookwood

Record: 7-1

Previous ranking: 25

Brookwood responded to its first loss by going to North Gwinnett and handing the previously unbeaten Bulldogs a 50-24 loss. The Broncos now get two weeks away from games before returning to region play at Berkmar.

Next: at Berkmar, Friday, Oct. 30, 7 p.m.

13. Blessed Trinity

Record: 7-0

Previous ranking: 13

Blessed Trinity stayed perfect with a 34-14 road win at Sprayberry. The Titans head to St. Pius X on Friday with control of their region still firmly in their hands.

Next: at St. Pius X, Friday, Oct. 16, 7:30 p.m.

14. North Gwinnett

Record: 6-1

Previous ranking: 4

North Gwinnett’s unbeaten season ended abruptly in a 50-24 home loss to Brookwood. The Bulldogs have a week off before Peachtree Ridge comes to Suwanee for another important Region 7 matchup.

Next: vs. Peachtree Ridge, Friday, Oct. 23, 7:30 p.m.

15. Westlake

Record: 6-1

Previous ranking: 14

Westlake escaped East Coweta 35-34, rebounding from its two-point loss to Newton the week before. The Lions get a week off before unbeaten Carrollton comes to town in a game that could reshape the top half of this list.

Next: vs. Carrollton, Friday, Oct. 23, 7:30 p.m.

16. Milton

Record: 5-1

Previous ranking: 15

Milton had the week off after winning four straight since its one-point loss to Blessed Trinity. The Eagles return against Alpharetta before the Oct. 23 matchup with Gainesville.

Next: vs. Alpharetta, Friday, Oct. 16, 7:30 p.m.

17. Gainesville

Record: 5-2

Previous ranking: 18

Gainesville scored 65 in a 65-3 win at Johns Creek, its fifth consecutive victory since opening the season 0-2. Riverwood comes next before the Red Elephants get Milton in a game with major region implications.

Next: vs. Riverwood, Friday, Oct. 16, 7:30 p.m.

18. Jackson County

Record: 6-0

Previous ranking: 16

Jackson County was off after opening the season with six straight wins, including a head-to-head victory over North Oconee. The Panthers return Friday at Apalachee with a chance to remain perfect in region play.

Next: at Apalachee, Friday, Oct. 16, 7:30 p.m.

19. Benedictine

Record: 6-1

Previous ranking: 17

Benedictine needed all four quarters to get past Jenkins 37-35, extending its winning streak to six games. The Cadets have a week off before hosting Wayne County.

Next: vs. Wayne County, Friday, Oct. 23, 7:30 p.m.

20. Coffee

Record: 5-1

Previous ranking: 19

Coffee was off following its 15-6 loss to Lee County. Houston County comes to Douglas Friday before the Trojans close the month with Northside-Warner Robins and Thomas County Central.

Next: vs. Houston County, Friday, Oct. 16, 7:30 p.m.

21. North Oconee

Record: 6-1

Previous ranking: 20

North Oconee rolled past Madison County 59-7 and has won four of five games by at least 17 points. Flowery Branch visits Friday as the Titans continue region play.

Next: vs. Flowery Branch, Friday, Oct. 16, 7:30 p.m.

22. Peach County

Record: 7-0

Previous ranking: 21

Peach County beat Westside-Macon 54-14 and remains unbeaten through seven games. The Trojans get a week off before Howard visits Fort Valley, with the regular-season finale against Troup getting more interesting by the week.

Next: vs. Howard, Friday, Oct. 23, 7:30 p.m.

23. Troup County

Record: 6-0

Previous ranking: 22

Troup had the weekend off after shutting out Westside-Macon 49-0 in its previous game. The Tigers return Thursday against Baldwin as they continue toward that Nov. 6 matchup with Peach County.

Next: vs. Baldwin, Thursday, Oct. 15, 7:30 p.m.

24. Langston Hughes

Record: 5-1

Previous ranking: 24

Hughes had the week off after winning five of its first six games, with four straight victories since its loss to Grayson. Woodward Academy visits Friday before the Panthers turn their attention to Creekside.

Next: vs. Woodward Academy, Friday, Oct. 16, 7:30 p.m.

25. Tucker

Record: 6-0

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Tucker improved to 6-0 with a 20-7 win over Southwest DeKalb and remains unbeaten for the first time this deep into a season in more than a decade. Jackson-Atlanta is next as the Tigers continue through region play.

Next: at Jackson-Atlanta, Friday, Oct. 16, 6:30 p.m.

Dropped Out

Peachtree Ridge — previously No. 23

Peachtree Ridge’s 6-0 start ended with a 20-6 loss at Norcross. The Lions remain in the conversation, but Tucker’s unbeaten record earns him the final spot this week.