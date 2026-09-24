Girls Flag Football Surges Past 102,000 High School Players as Sport Eyes Olympic Stage

Eight years ago, girls flag football in Georgia was an experiment involving 19 Gwinnett County high schools. The Atlanta Falcons had helped launch it, which meant finding coaches, organizing teams and waiting on the answer to the question that mattered most: Would girls actually sign up?

"We really didn't know what we were getting into," said Amanda Dinkel, the Falcons' senior director of community relations. "We didn't know if the girls would want to play. We didn't know how the community would react."

That uncertainty seems almost quaint now. The girls showed up. Then more showed up. And apparently, they told everybody.

Girls flag football has grown to 102,360 high school players nationwide, according to the latest NFHS participation survey, a 48.7% increase in one year and more than six times the 15,716 girls who played in 2021-22. Nearly 4,000 high schools now offer the sport.

Georgia has been near the front of that line from the start. The Falcons' pilot grew to 52 schools across six counties the following year, and in 2020 Georgia became the fourth state to sanction girls flag football. More than 300 Georgia high schools now field teams. Grant funding from the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation and the Falcons reached 305 schools in 2025 and 323 in 2026, and 72 of those programs launched from scratch over the two years.

Nobody needs to ask whether girls will play football anymore. The better question is how far the game can take them.

This month, more than 150 high school players took the same turf the Falcons play on for a college showcase at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, running drills in front of coaches who had something increasingly real to offer: a chance to keep playing after graduation.

Scenes from the Girls Flag Football Showcase presented by Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Mercedes Benz Stadium, September 16, 2026. | Photo by Kathryn May/Atlanta Falcons

"Having girls play collegiately is a huge game changer," Dinkel said. "We're talking about a player pathway and girls having the opportunity to attend college to continue their playing career."

That pathway barely existed when Georgia started its pilot. In January, the NCAA added women's flag football to its Emerging Sports for Women program, putting the sport on the road toward championship status, and flag football made its Olympic debut at the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

For years, people talked about the sport's future like a Marvel post-credits scene, telling everybody to stay in their seats because something bigger was coming. The credits have rolled. Girls flag football has entered Phase 2.

From High School Experiment to College Pipeline

At the University of Georgia, Caroline Caplinger can see the change in the players who walk through her door. She helped start UGA's club flag football program as a graduate student. While the club doesn't offer athletic scholarships or recruit like a varsity program, its roster is a useful snapshot of how quickly the sport has matured.

The earliest UGA teams were built largely from converts, good athletes who came over from basketball, soccer, softball and volleyball and learned flag football on the fly. This year's tryouts looked different.

"I think every girl except one who made our team played in high school," Caplinger said.

The pipeline has started to feed itself, and the players arriving in Athens now bring years of high school reps.

Caplinger credits much of that change to the Falcons' investment in the high school game. Beyond launching the original pilot, the Falcons and the Blank Family Foundation have funded programs and equipment, hosted clinics and showcases, and helped put players in front of college coaches.

Scenes from the Girls Flag Football Showcase presented by Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Mercedes Benz Stadium, September 16, 2026. | Photo by Kathryn May/Atlanta Falcons

The Business of Flag Football Is Growing, Too

The sport has also started drawing what American sports always seem to draw eventually -- money. Caplinger said businesses have begun approaching her with products built specifically for flag football, including artificial intelligence, scouting and video technology.

"People are realizing this is something to invest in," she said.

Of course they are. Participation came first, then programs, then recruiting and scholarships, and now the tech companies and sponsors are lining up with more sophisticated ways to find talent. Girls flag football basically skipped the mixtape stage and went straight to taking meetings with the label.

Sooner or later, somebody will put four stars next to a 16-year-old quarterback's name, and grown adults will spend a Tuesday afternoon arguing online about whether she deserves a fifth. This is football. We know the customs.

From Friday Nights to the Olympic Stage

Underneath it all, the path is simple to trace. A girl in Georgia can start playing football at her high school, and earn a look from a college coach. And if she’s good enough, she can have the opportunity to chase an Olympic stage that didn't exist for the generation before her.

Scenes from the Girls Flag Football Showcase presented by Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Mercedes Benz Stadium, September 16, 2026. | Photo by Kathryn May/Atlanta Falcons

Eight years ago, the Falcons wondered whether girls would come out and play.

Now the question is how far those girls can go.