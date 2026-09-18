72 Players with College Offers Will Share One Field Tonight: Buford-Grayson Is a National Recruiting Showcase

At some point, a high school football game in Georgia stops looking like a high school game and starts to resemble a recruiting convention -- helmets and shoulder pads required.

When defending national champion Buford visits Grayson, 72 players with college offers are expected to be in uniform, GPB’s Matt Stewart says. Grayson accounts for 45 of them, while Buford has 27, which means if you're a college assistant leaving Loganville Friday night without someone to recruit, you may need to make sure you still have access to the building next week.

The headliner is Buford defensive lineman Jalen Brewster, the Texas Tech commit rated as high as the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2027 class. But the matchup carries more than recruiting intrigue. Buford can move to 4-0, extend an 18-game winning streak, and strengthen its place in the national championship conversation. Grayson, meanwhile, after a 0-2 start under first-year head coach Greg Carswell, has won two straight and finally looks much closer to the team many of us expected to see in August.

That gives Friday night two layers: one of the deepest collections of high school talent in the country and two programs with something meaningful to prove.

Buford Has Been Winning With Defense First

Buford enters Friday 3-0 and No. 5 in the High School On SI Power 25 after wins over Gainesville, Mallard Creek and Miami Central. The Wolves have won 18 straight dating to last season, when they captured Georgia’s highest classification and finished No. 1 nationally.

The defense has driven much of the early success. Against Mallard Creek two weeks ago, Buford scored four defensive touchdowns — three on fumble returns and another on an interception return — in a 41-7 win.

“Our defense is playing tough." Coach Appling told High School on SI. " I'm pleased with the start; however, we still have a long way to go to where we would like to be as a defensive unit. The defensive staff isn't too surprised, to be honest; it's more of an expectation with our culture.”

The question against Grayson is whether the offense can begin carrying more of the weight. Buford needed until the third quarter to break a 7-7 tie against Miami Central before winning 18-7, and Grayson’s defense has been uneven enough to offer an opening. The Rams gave up 37 points to North Gwinnett and 31 to Brunswick, but held Langston Hughes to three.

For a Buford team trying to stay in the national title conversation, this is a chance to show that the offense is catching up with a defense that has already made itself impossible to ignore.

Grayson Has Recovered From a 0-2 Start

Grayson opened with losses to North Gwinnett and Sandy Creek, quickly turning a season of high expectations into one of Georgia’s biggest early surprises.

The last two weeks changed the mood. The Rams went on the road and held Langston Hughes to 108 yards in a 22-3 win, then beat Brunswick 44-31. AA0-2 start has become 2-2, and Carswell now has a chance to accelerate that recovery with the kind of win that could change conversation about their season.

Buford and Grayson have won 19 state championships combined and are the last two champions from Georgia’s highest classification. Friday gives Grayson a chance to prove the last two games were more than a correction, while Buford can reinforce that the standard in Georgia still runs through the Wolves.

10 Players to Watch in Buford-Grayson

If you’re watching Friday night -- and you should be -- these are 10 players worth finding on the field.

No. 29 Jalen Brewster, DL, Buford

The headliner is a 6-foot-3, 300-pound five-star Texas Tech commit rated as high as the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2027 class. In his Buford debut against Miami Central, Brewster had five tackles, one for loss, two quarterback pressures, and a fumble recovery.

No. 78 Jordan Agbanoma, OL, Grayson

The four-star Nebraska commit is 6-foot-4 and 335 pounds. His matchup with Brewster and Buford’s defensive front could be one of the night's best individual battles.

No. 41 Elijah Tillman, EDGE, Grayson

The 6-foot-7 edge rusher is one of the younger names to know in this game and already has a crowded recruitment. His length gives Buford another problem to account for off the edge.

No. 47 Luke Nabors, EDGE, Buford

The four-star junior has offers from Auburn, Florida State, Georgia Tech and others, adding another pass-rushing threat to an already loaded front.

No. 2 Ethan Hauser, LB, Buford

The Vanderbilt commit scored on a fumble return against Mallard Creek and has been a major piece of a defense that has turned takeaways into part of the weekly game plan.

No. 4 Jameer Cantrell, S/RB, Buford

The Arkansas commit contributes at safety, running back, and on special teams. Cantrell returned two fumbles for touchdowns against Mallard Creek, and Appling described him as physical and explosive.

No. 0 Waylon Wooten, DL, Grayson

At 6-foot-3 and 318 pounds, the Georgia commit anchors the middle of the Rams’ defensive front. He is difficult to miss and even harder to move.

No. 20 Jalen Welch, S, Grayson

The Syracuse commit gives Grayson a 6-foot-3 presence on the back end against a Buford passing game still trying to find another gear.

No. 5 D.J. Hunter, QB, Buford

The James Madison commit has guided Buford through a 3-0 start without needing huge numbers. Against Grayson, he gets another chance to show how high this offense's ceiling is.

No. 18 Aaron Black, LB, Grayson

Black has offers from Florida State, Virginia Tech, North Carolina, and others. Against Buford’s depth at running back and collection of athletes, he should have plenty of chances to make himself visible.

Seventy-Two Offers, but Only One Winner

GPB has called this potentially the biggest recruiting game in the history of its “Football Fridays in Georgia” coverage, and the 72-player offer count makes that easy to understand. Still, once the game starts, recruiting rankings stop keeping score.

Buford is trying to reinforce its place atop Georgia while staying in the national championship conversation, while Grayson is trying to prove its season has already turned.

The game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Grayson Community Stadium and will air on GPB.