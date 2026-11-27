How to Watch Appling County vs. Pierce County: Georgia High School Football
Appling County and Pierce County renew a southeast Georgia rivalry in the quarterfinals. The teams are scheduled to meet Friday, Nov. 27, in Georgia high school football action, with a state semifinal berth providing the backdrop.
Fans who cannot make it to the game can watch the matchup through the NFHS Network, which lists an individual broadcast for the contest.
How to Watch Appling County vs. Pierce County
What: Appling County vs. Pierce County
When: Friday, Nov. 27, 2026
Scheduled broadcast: 7:00 p.m. ET
Competition: GHSA Class AAA quarterfinal
Live stream: WATCH APPLING COUNTY VS. PIERCE COUNTY ON NFHS NETWORK
NFHS subscription required to watch. High School On SI is an affiliate partner of the NFHS Network.
Appling County and Pierce County: What to Watch
The opening possessions could offer a clue to how this matchup develops. If Appling County can sustain drives, it could put pressure on Pierce County to make the most of fewer offensive opportunities. A quick score by Pierce County, on the other hand, could change the complexion of the contest.
The winner advances to the state semifinals.
High School On SI will continue to follow Georgia high school football as the 2026 season winds down.
Gary Adornato is the Publisher of High School On SI. He began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982. In 2003, he became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined High School On SI as East Coast Managing Editor. He took over as VP of Content in 2024 and assumed the title of Publisher in 2026.