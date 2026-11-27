Appling County and Pierce County renew a southeast Georgia rivalry in the quarterfinals. The teams are scheduled to meet Friday, Nov. 27, in Georgia high school football action, with a state semifinal berth providing the backdrop.

Fans who cannot make it to the game can watch the matchup through the NFHS Network, which lists an individual broadcast for the contest.

How to Watch Appling County vs. Pierce County

What: Appling County vs. Pierce County

When: Friday, Nov. 27, 2026

Scheduled broadcast: 7:00 p.m. ET

Competition: GHSA Class AAA quarterfinal

Live stream: WATCH APPLING COUNTY VS. PIERCE COUNTY ON NFHS NETWORK

NFHS subscription required to watch. High School On SI is an affiliate partner of the NFHS Network.

Appling County and Pierce County: What to Watch

The opening possessions could offer a clue to how this matchup develops. If Appling County can sustain drives, it could put pressure on Pierce County to make the most of fewer offensive opportunities. A quick score by Pierce County, on the other hand, could change the complexion of the contest.

The winner advances to the state semifinals.

High School On SI will continue to follow Georgia high school football as the 2026 season winds down.