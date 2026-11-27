How to Watch Columbus vs. West Boca Raton: Florida High School Football
Columbus and West Boca Raton meet in a South Florida postseason matchup. The teams are scheduled to meet Friday, Nov. 27, in Florida high school football action, with a late-season victory providing the backdrop.
Fans who cannot make it to the game can watch the matchup live on the NFHS Network.
How to Watch Columbus vs. West Boca Raton
What: Columbus vs. West Boca Raton
When: Friday, Nov. 27, 2026
Scheduled broadcast: 1:00 p.m. ET
Competition: FHSAA Football Playoffs
Live stream: WATCH COLUMBUS VS. WEST BOCA RATON ON NFHS NETWORK
NFHS subscription required to watch. High School On SI is an affiliate partner of the NFHS Network.
Columbus and West Boca Raton: What to Watch
One question for Columbus is whether it can establish an early advantage without giving West Boca Raton opportunities on a short field. For West Boca Raton, winning the battle on third down could be just as important as producing explosive plays.
Both teams have an opportunity to deliver a memorable performance on the holiday weekend.
High School On SI will continue to follow Florida high school football as the 2026 season winds down.
Gary Adornato is the Publisher of High School On SI. He began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982. In 2003, he became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined High School On SI as East Coast Managing Editor. He took over as VP of Content in 2024 and assumed the title of Publisher in 2026.