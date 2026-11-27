Columbus and West Boca Raton meet in a South Florida postseason matchup. The teams are scheduled to meet Friday, Nov. 27, in Florida high school football action, with a late-season victory providing the backdrop.

Fans who cannot make it to the game can watch the matchup live on the NFHS Network.

How to Watch Columbus vs. West Boca Raton

What: Columbus vs. West Boca Raton

When: Friday, Nov. 27, 2026

Scheduled broadcast: 1:00 p.m. ET

Competition: FHSAA Football Playoffs

Live stream: WATCH COLUMBUS VS. WEST BOCA RATON ON NFHS NETWORK

NFHS subscription required to watch. High School On SI is an affiliate partner of the NFHS Network.

Columbus and West Boca Raton: What to Watch

One question for Columbus is whether it can establish an early advantage without giving West Boca Raton opportunities on a short field. For West Boca Raton, winning the battle on third down could be just as important as producing explosive plays.

Both teams have an opportunity to deliver a memorable performance on the holiday weekend.

High School On SI will continue to follow Florida high school football as the 2026 season winds down.