Jalen Brewster Enrolled at Buford, Eligibility Paperwork Not Yet Submitted to GHSA

Jalen Brewster is officially enrolled at Buford and attending classes, but the high-profile transfer's paperwork has not yet been submitted to the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) for eligibility clearance.

Buford High School athletic director Tom Beuglas told High School on SI that the school is still waiting on the documentation required to begin that process.

“Jalen is registered and attending classes here, but we have not turned him in for eligibility yet as we are waiting on all of the documentation GHSA requires,” Beuglas said. “His father is working on getting this completed.”

The update leaves Brewster’s availability for Friday’s game against Mallard Creek unresolved and provides the clearest picture yet of where things stand following his move to Georgia.

Brewster’s Buford Debut Still Uncertain

Brewster transferred to Buford from Cedar Hill, Texas, in August, adding one of the nation's top recruits to an already loaded Wolves program. The 6-foot-4, 300-pound defensive lineman is regarded as one of the nation’s elite prospects and committed to Texas Tech in July.

His arrival immediately created questions about when he would be eligible to make his Buford debut, particularly with the Wolves having an open date last week. The bye created a two-week window between games before Buford returns to action Friday.

For now, however, Brewster's paperwork has not reached the GHSA.

The timing becomes more important with Buford preparing to travel to Mallard Creek on Friday. The Mavericks enter the matchup 2-0 and have already shown an ability to hurt opponents on the ground.

In a season-opening victory over Rolesville, quarterback Cailen Napier and running back Xzavier Edmond both made significant contributions as runners, giving Buford another physical challenge early in the season.

If Brewster is cleared, his presence along the defensive front would give the Wolves another major piece against that ground attack. His ability to occupy blockers, clog running lanes and makes a young but already talented Buford front even more difficult to handle.

If he is not cleared in time for Friday, Buford will face Mallard Creek without one of the biggest additions to its roster.

That is ultimately where Brewster’s situation stands as Friday approaches. He is enrolled at Buford. He is attending classes. His paperwork, however, has not yet been submitted to the GHSA for eligibility clearance.

The question is no longer whether Brewster is at Buford.

The question now is when — and whether — the GHSA will clear him to play.