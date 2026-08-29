Georgia High School Football Rivalry Played Every Year Since 1984 Canceled After Pregame Altercation Between Teams

One of Georgia's longest-running county football rivalries never made it to kickoff Friday night.

Rockdale County and Heritage were scheduled to add another chapter to a series played every season since 1984. Instead, an altercation between the teams during pregame warmups led officials to cancel the game entirely.

The fight broke out on the field at approximately 5:45 p.m., according to Atlanta News First, nearly two hours before the scheduled 7:30 p.m. kickoff in Conyers. Deputies responded to the scene, and the decision was ultimately made not to play the game.

Rockdale County Public Schools said it is investigating the incident. "We will take the necessary time to investigate the matter and hold those involved accountable," the district said in a statement.

As of Saturday morning, officials had not announced whether anyone was injured or could face charges. It also remains unclear whether Rockdale County and Heritage will attempt to make up the game.

GHSA Investigating Pregame Altercation

The Georgia High School Association is also investigating the incident. Executive director Tim Scott said he expected to speak with the county athletic director before the GHSA determines whether fines or other discipline are warranted.

Any potential disciplinary action is not expected to reach the schools until Monday.

Heritage head coach Quincy Carter told the AJC that Rockdale County Schools administrators were reviewing film of the incident. Carter also said he was unsure whether the game could be played at a later date.

Rockdale County-Heritage Rivalry Dates Back to 1984

Friday wasn't just another non-region game on the schedule. Rockdale County and Heritage are separated by only a few miles in Conyers, and the two programs have played every season since 1984. More than four decades of meetings have made the matchup a fixture in Rockdale County high school football.

Recently, the Bulldogs have had the upper hand. Rockdale County beat Heritage 38-14 last season after shutting out the Patriots 35-0 in 2024. Before that, Heritage won consecutive meetings, beating Rockdale County 24-18 in 2023 and 29-23 in 2022.

Both teams also entered this year's matchup 1-0. Rockdale County opened its season with a 46-0 win over Alcovy, while Heritage defeated Cedar Shoals 38-14 in Carter's first game as head coach. Instead of one of the county rivals leaving Friday night with a 2-0 record, neither team played an official snap.

For now, the next chapter in a rivalry that has lasted more than four decades will be written away from the field. Both programs await the results of the district and GHSA investigations — and whether Friday night's altercation will carry consequences beyond the game that never started.