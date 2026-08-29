Georgia High School Football Final Scores - August 28
Another night of Georgia high school football is complete, and High School On SI has final scores from around the state.
View our full Georgia high school football scoreboard.
Georgia High School Football Final Scores - August 28
Covington Academy 28, GSIC 22
Pinewood Prep 52, Savannah Country Day 13
Holy Spirit Prep 34, Horizon Christian Academy 7
Douglass 36, Hampton 20
Southwest DeKalb 34, Carver 0
Twiggs County 34, Central 12
Murray County 35, Southeast Whitfield 17
Stephenson 50, Decatur 0
Midland Valley 42, Lakeside 7
Chamblee 15, Arabia Mountain 8
(#5) North Gwinnett 40, Collins Hill 0
Richmond Hill 42, Liberty County 7
Ola 56, Cedar Grove 0
Cary Christian 22, Providence Athletic Club 14
Brookwood 36, Mill Creek 8
Fullington Academy 56, Westwood 34
Augusta Eagles 39, Coastal HomeSchool 12
Central 42, Jordan 0
Griffin Christian 18, Westminster Christian Academy 13
Windsor Academy 41, Augusta Prep 7
Tift County 25, Effingham County 22
John Milledge Academy 49, Piedmont Academy 7
(#19) Benedictine 48, (#21) Hebron Christian 17
Lakeside School 36, Stewart County 28
Harlem 17, Grovetown 10
Spalding 33, Lakeside 7
Praise Academy 48, Central Christian 28
Bulloch Academy 48, Tattnall Square Academy 14
Commerce 21, East Jackson 13
Villa Rica 27, Hiram 9
Blessed Trinity 21, (#9) Milton 20
North Hall 33, Winder-Barrow 28
Statesboro 29, Burke County 22
Miller County 51, Atkinson County 25
Montgomery County 15, Wheeler County 14
Hart County 51, Madison County 12
Hammond 49, Augusta Christian 0
Macon County 46, Wilcox County 0
Screven County 27, Jenkins County 0
Bowdon 32, Callaway 3
Clarke Central 21, Oconee County 3
Brantley County 26, Lanier County 6
Denmark 38, Alpharetta 19
Jeff Davis 42, Clinch County 7
Centennial 54, Johns Creek 18
Westside 48, Lincoln County 41
Heritage 58, Cross Keys 8
Kell 51, Luella 0
Parkview 55, South Gwinnett 30
Peachtree Ridge 17, Shiloh 0
Paulding County 26, Alexander 7
Whitewater 14, McIntosh 0
Lovett 44, Pace Academy 14
East Forsyth 37, Dawson County 3
Baldwin 35, Hephzibah 26
Pierce County 47, Brooks County 26
North Paulding 34, South Paulding 0
Apalachee 22, Discovery 17
Gilmer 35, Fannin County 14
Woodstock 38, Cambridge 20
Bremen 41, Haralson County 3
Pike County 29, Fayette County 22
Westside 40, Rutland 23
Strong Rock Christian 33, Athens Christian 0
Sequoyah 45, Lambert 7
Franklin County 55, East Hall 14
Cass 50, Sprayberry 36
Jasper County 32, Mary Persons 22
Christian Heritage 63, Landmark Christian 23
Bleckley County 34, Cook 19
Young Americans Christian 46, Skipstone Academy 8
North Cobb Christian 49, Pepperell 6
Southeast Bulloch 26, East Laurens 20
Bethesda Academy 32, Savannah Christian 28
Habersham Central 45, Stephens County 7
Claxton 32, Hardeeville 12
ELCA 38, Bethlehem Christian Academy 7
Dodge County 30, Lamar County 13
Etowah 41, River Ridge 7
Cartersville 49, Mt. Zion 14
Darlington 27, Mount Paran Christian 0
Glascock County 36, Butler 14
Brentwood 49, Gatewood 27
Edmund Burke Academy 42, Trinity Christian 0
Flowery Branch 10, Cherokee Bluff 9
Greater Atlanta Christian 24, Calhoun 17
Marist 53, Druid Hills 0
Community Christian 34, Hearts Academy 8
South Atlanta 14, Salem 7
Putnam County 55, Hancock Central 6
East Paulding 27, Harrison 23
Lakeview Academy 28, Chestatee 21
Windsor Forest 31, Tattnall County 21
Columbus 21, Marion County 20
South Forsyth 28, Cherokee 14
Calvary Day 30, Jenkins 13
St. Anne-Pacelli 21, Dadeville 19
Laney 36, Bluffton 20
Pebblebrook 14, Central Gwinnett 7
Mount Pisgah Christian 27, Creekside Christian Academy 6
(#18) Toombs County 44, Vidalia 6
Briarwood Academy 40, Loganville Christian Academy 7
Berrien 35, Early County 12
Peach County 42, Jones County 19
Social Circle 31, Providence Christian Academy 28
David Emanuel Academy 58, John Hancock Academy 0
Troup County 22, LaGrange 20
Deerfield-Windsor 6, Frederica Academy 0
Johnson County 35, Warren County 0
First Presbyterian Day 21, Westfield School 13
ACE 23, Washington County 20
Portal 28, Bryan County 14
Southland Academy 49, CFCA 21
Rabun County 27, Metter 23
Tucker 41, (#23) Rome 14
Morrow 28, Meadowcreek 2
Riverdale 28, Forest Park 6
Mount Vernon 34, Whitefield Academy 28
Cedar Shoals 33, Seckinger 17
Wesleyan 31, Elbert County 17
King's Ridge Christian 16, Westminster 7
Walton 42, North Clayton 7
Dublin 41, Perry 20
Rock Springs Christian Academy 30, Towns County 28
Morgan County 24, Eastside 10
Lanier 38, Duluth 6
Aquinas 28, Washington-Wilkes 14
Jefferson 55, Westside 21
Gordon Lee 21, Ridgeland 7
Brookwood 66, Southwest Georgia STEM Charter 8
Locust Grove 28, Dutchtown 27
West Forsyth 23, Norcross 13
Vidalia Heritage Academy 28, Georgia Christian 24
(#24) North Cobb 29, Hillgrove 15
Pope 24, Forsyth Central 21
Heard County 58, Clarkston 8
New Manchester 23, Northgate 7
Crisp County 50, Dooly County 0
Dalton 35, Northwest Whitfield 9
Monroe Area 52, Loganville 35
Lumpkin County 42, Pickens 28
Manchester 28, Schley County 20
St. Pius X Catholic 42, McNair 13
Jackson County 43, Dacula 35
St. Francis 33, Fideles Christian 0
Georgia Force Christian 32, Lanier Christian Academy 14
Coffee 27, Ware County 7
Randolph-Clay 40, Turner County 27
Kennesaw Mountain 34, Osborne 13
Pinecrest Academy 45, Harvester Christian Academy 12
Dougherty 32, Sumter County 29
Rockmart 49, Cedartown 13
Riverside Military Academy 18, Johnson 6
Banneker 26, Eagle's Landing 0
South Effingham 39, Johnson 0
Coahulla Creek 41, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 0
Walnut Grove 24, Alcovy 6
Southwest Georgia Academy 64, Calhoun County 40
Greenbrier 42, Evans 35
McDonough 21, Union Grove 7
(#6) Sandy Creek 21, (#11) Douglas County 0
Westover 34, Seminole County 0
Lake Oconee Academy 50, Greenville 12
Creekview 57, North Springs 12
Northside 23, Starr's Mill 21
Central 56, Jonesboro 7
Adairsville 33, Woodland 25
Westlake 66, Wheeler 10
Woodland 19, Jackson 7
South Cobb 52, Berkmar 20
Lassiter 52, Allatoona 14
(#25) North Oconee 38, Stockbridge 24
White County 20, Union County 14
Georgia Military College 49, Crawford County 12
Warner Robins 21, Northeast 20
Bradwell Institute 65, Wayne County 14
Charlton County 25, McIntosh County Academy 7
(#10) Newton 42, (#17) Roswell 15
LaFayette 56, Dade County 13
Model 31, Trion 7
Banks County 29, West Hall 12
Mitchell County 30, Hawkinsville 26
Ringgold 42, Heritage 28
Archer 44, North Forsyth 19
Taylor County 7, Mt. Zion 0
Valwood 38, George Walton Academy 0
(#2) Carrollton 61, Columbia 6
Veterans 35, Trinity Christian 31
Camden County 42, Glynn Academy 13
Dunwoody 59, Riverwood 17
Richmond Academy 41, Thomson 40
(#16) Valdosta 56, Howard 6
(#14) Lowndes 38, Harris County 0
Glenwood 49, Brookstone 19
East Coweta 56, Newnan 35
Mays 23, Northside 9
Mt. Bethel Christian Academy 64, Copper Basin 13
View our full Georgia high school football scoreboard.
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Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917