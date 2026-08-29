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Georgia High School Football Final Scores - August 28

See final scores from Friday night's action
Jack Butler|

Another night of Georgia high school football is complete, and High School On SI has final scores from around the state.

View our full Georgia high school football scoreboard.

Georgia High School Football Final Scores - August 28

Covington Academy 28, GSIC 22

Pinewood Prep 52, Savannah Country Day 13

Holy Spirit Prep 34, Horizon Christian Academy 7

Douglass 36, Hampton 20

Southwest DeKalb 34, Carver 0

Twiggs County 34, Central 12

Murray County 35, Southeast Whitfield 17

Stephenson 50, Decatur 0

Midland Valley 42, Lakeside 7

Chamblee 15, Arabia Mountain 8

(#5) North Gwinnett 40, Collins Hill 0

Richmond Hill 42, Liberty County 7

Ola 56, Cedar Grove 0

Cary Christian 22, Providence Athletic Club 14

Brookwood 36, Mill Creek 8

Fullington Academy 56, Westwood 34

Augusta Eagles 39, Coastal HomeSchool 12

Central 42, Jordan 0

Griffin Christian 18, Westminster Christian Academy 13

Windsor Academy 41, Augusta Prep 7

Tift County 25, Effingham County 22

John Milledge Academy 49, Piedmont Academy 7

(#19) Benedictine 48, (#21) Hebron Christian 17

Lakeside School 36, Stewart County 28

Harlem 17, Grovetown 10

Spalding 33, Lakeside 7

Praise Academy 48, Central Christian 28

Bulloch Academy 48, Tattnall Square Academy 14

Commerce 21, East Jackson 13

Villa Rica 27, Hiram 9

Blessed Trinity 21, (#9) Milton 20

North Hall 33, Winder-Barrow 28

Statesboro 29, Burke County 22

Miller County 51, Atkinson County 25

Montgomery County 15, Wheeler County 14

Hart County 51, Madison County 12

Hammond 49, Augusta Christian 0

Macon County 46, Wilcox County 0

Screven County 27, Jenkins County 0

Bowdon 32, Callaway 3

Clarke Central 21, Oconee County 3

Brantley County 26, Lanier County 6

Denmark 38, Alpharetta 19

Jeff Davis 42, Clinch County 7

Centennial 54, Johns Creek 18

Westside 48, Lincoln County 41

Heritage 58, Cross Keys 8

Kell 51, Luella 0

Parkview 55, South Gwinnett 30

Peachtree Ridge 17, Shiloh 0

Paulding County 26, Alexander 7

Whitewater 14, McIntosh 0

Lovett 44, Pace Academy 14

East Forsyth 37, Dawson County 3

Baldwin 35, Hephzibah 26

Pierce County 47, Brooks County 26

North Paulding 34, South Paulding 0

Apalachee 22, Discovery 17

Gilmer 35, Fannin County 14

Woodstock 38, Cambridge 20

Bremen 41, Haralson County 3

Pike County 29, Fayette County 22

Westside 40, Rutland 23

Strong Rock Christian 33, Athens Christian 0

Sequoyah 45, Lambert 7

Franklin County 55, East Hall 14

Cass 50, Sprayberry 36

Jasper County 32, Mary Persons 22

Christian Heritage 63, Landmark Christian 23

Bleckley County 34, Cook 19

Young Americans Christian 46, Skipstone Academy 8

North Cobb Christian 49, Pepperell 6

Southeast Bulloch 26, East Laurens 20

Bethesda Academy 32, Savannah Christian 28

Habersham Central 45, Stephens County 7

Claxton 32, Hardeeville 12

ELCA 38, Bethlehem Christian Academy 7

Dodge County 30, Lamar County 13

Etowah 41, River Ridge 7

Cartersville 49, Mt. Zion 14

Darlington 27, Mount Paran Christian 0

Glascock County 36, Butler 14

Brentwood 49, Gatewood 27

Edmund Burke Academy 42, Trinity Christian 0

Flowery Branch 10, Cherokee Bluff 9

Greater Atlanta Christian 24, Calhoun 17

Marist 53, Druid Hills 0

Community Christian 34, Hearts Academy 8

South Atlanta 14, Salem 7

Putnam County 55, Hancock Central 6

East Paulding 27, Harrison 23

Lakeview Academy 28, Chestatee 21

Windsor Forest 31, Tattnall County 21

Columbus 21, Marion County 20

South Forsyth 28, Cherokee 14

Calvary Day 30, Jenkins 13

St. Anne-Pacelli 21, Dadeville 19

Laney 36, Bluffton 20

Pebblebrook 14, Central Gwinnett 7

Mount Pisgah Christian 27, Creekside Christian Academy 6

(#18) Toombs County 44, Vidalia 6

Briarwood Academy 40, Loganville Christian Academy 7

Berrien 35, Early County 12

Peach County 42, Jones County 19

Social Circle 31, Providence Christian Academy 28

David Emanuel Academy 58, John Hancock Academy 0

Troup County 22, LaGrange 20

Deerfield-Windsor 6, Frederica Academy 0

Johnson County 35, Warren County 0

First Presbyterian Day 21, Westfield School 13

ACE 23, Washington County 20

Portal 28, Bryan County 14

Southland Academy 49, CFCA 21

Rabun County 27, Metter 23

Tucker 41, (#23) Rome 14

Morrow 28, Meadowcreek 2

Riverdale 28, Forest Park 6

Mount Vernon 34, Whitefield Academy 28

Cedar Shoals 33, Seckinger 17

Wesleyan 31, Elbert County 17

King's Ridge Christian 16, Westminster 7

Walton 42, North Clayton 7

Dublin 41, Perry 20

Rock Springs Christian Academy 30, Towns County 28

Morgan County 24, Eastside 10

Lanier 38, Duluth 6

Aquinas 28, Washington-Wilkes 14

Jefferson 55, Westside 21

Gordon Lee 21, Ridgeland 7

Brookwood 66, Southwest Georgia STEM Charter 8

Locust Grove 28, Dutchtown 27

West Forsyth 23, Norcross 13

Vidalia Heritage Academy 28, Georgia Christian 24

(#24) North Cobb 29, Hillgrove 15

Pope 24, Forsyth Central 21

Heard County 58, Clarkston 8

New Manchester 23, Northgate 7

Crisp County 50, Dooly County 0

Dalton 35, Northwest Whitfield 9

Monroe Area 52, Loganville 35

Lumpkin County 42, Pickens 28

Manchester 28, Schley County 20

St. Pius X Catholic 42, McNair 13

Jackson County 43, Dacula 35

St. Francis 33, Fideles Christian 0

Georgia Force Christian 32, Lanier Christian Academy 14

Coffee 27, Ware County 7

Randolph-Clay 40, Turner County 27

Kennesaw Mountain 34, Osborne 13

Pinecrest Academy 45, Harvester Christian Academy 12

Dougherty 32, Sumter County 29

Rockmart 49, Cedartown 13

Riverside Military Academy 18, Johnson 6

Banneker 26, Eagle's Landing 0

South Effingham 39, Johnson 0

Coahulla Creek 41, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 0

Walnut Grove 24, Alcovy 6

Southwest Georgia Academy 64, Calhoun County 40

Greenbrier 42, Evans 35

McDonough 21, Union Grove 7

(#6) Sandy Creek 21, (#11) Douglas County 0

Westover 34, Seminole County 0

Lake Oconee Academy 50, Greenville 12

Creekview 57, North Springs 12

Northside 23, Starr's Mill 21

Central 56, Jonesboro 7

Adairsville 33, Woodland 25

Westlake 66, Wheeler 10

Woodland 19, Jackson 7

South Cobb 52, Berkmar 20

Lassiter 52, Allatoona 14

(#25) North Oconee 38, Stockbridge 24

White County 20, Union County 14

Georgia Military College 49, Crawford County 12

Warner Robins 21, Northeast 20

Bradwell Institute 65, Wayne County 14

Charlton County 25, McIntosh County Academy 7

(#10) Newton 42, (#17) Roswell 15

LaFayette 56, Dade County 13

Model 31, Trion 7

Banks County 29, West Hall 12

Mitchell County 30, Hawkinsville 26

Ringgold 42, Heritage 28

Archer 44, North Forsyth 19

Taylor County 7, Mt. Zion 0

Valwood 38, George Walton Academy 0

(#2) Carrollton 61, Columbia 6

Veterans 35, Trinity Christian 31

Camden County 42, Glynn Academy 13

Dunwoody 59, Riverwood 17

Richmond Academy 41, Thomson 40

(#16) Valdosta 56, Howard 6

(#14) Lowndes 38, Harris County 0

Glenwood 49, Brookstone 19

East Coweta 56, Newnan 35

Mays 23, Northside 9

Mt. Bethel Christian Academy 64, Copper Basin 13


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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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