Milton vs. Gainesville Live Updates: Georgia High School Football

On Friday night, Milton visits Gainesville in a Georgia high school football Class 6A Region 7 showdown. Both teams have six wins with the playoffs right around the corner.

The Red Elephants took the previous meeting last October, beating the Eagles 28-16.

Refresh for the Latest Live Score Updates

Kicoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Preview

Who: Milton vs. Gainesville

When: Friday, Oct. 23 - 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: City Park in Gainesville, GA

Live Stream: NFHS Network

If you want to follow along with our Live Score Updates, you can stream the Milton vs. Gainesville game live on the NFHS Network.

Milton Looks to Repeat 2024 Success

Milton (6-1) has been one of the top teams in Georgia for quite some time now. Two years ago, the Eagles finished and undefeated 15-0 and won the GHSA Class 6A state championship.

This season, Milton is led by senior quarterback and Tennessee commit Derrick Baker, who has thrown 20 touchdown passes. The Eagles' offense also features running back Sheldon Achison, wide receiver and Indiana commit Jordan Carrasquillo, and 4-star tight end and Vanderbilt commit Grant Haviland.

Milton's defense is anchored by linebacker and Boston College pledge Blaize Battaglia, while edge rusher Roman Tumminia and safety Malik Role also play key roles.

Gainesville Appears to Be Equally Matched

Meanwhile, Gainesville (6-2) has also had recent success, with an appearance in last year's GHSA 6A state title game. The last and only time the Red Elephants won a state championship was back in 2012, when the team was led by current Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Gainesville's signal-caller this time around is dual-threat quarterback and Clemson commit Kharim Hughley. The Red Elephants feature other college signees like running back Nigel Newkirk (Alabama commit), linebackers Jeremiah Proctor (Pitt commit) and Darryn Williams (Wake Forest commit), and cornerback Zachary Ingram (Miami (OH) commit).