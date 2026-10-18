Will Wood Flips Commitment From Penn State to Boston College: Xaverian 4-Star QB Stays Home

Xaverian Brothers four-star quarterback Will Wood has flipped his college football commitment from Penn State to Boston College, announcing Sunday that he will remain in Massachusetts to play for Eagles head coach Bill O'Brien.

Wood, a Class of 2027 prospect who has been part of three consecutive Massachusetts Division 1 state championship teams at Xaverian, had been committed to Penn State since May 15.

His decision gives Boston College a highly regarded in-state quarterback recruit while ending a commitment that had lasted approximately five months.

Why Will Wood Flipped From Penn State to Boston College

Wood announced his decision Sunday, Oct. 18, in a social media post thanking Penn State and explaining his choice to remain closer to home.

"Thank you to Coach Campbell and Penn State for their belief in me. I have zero doubt they will turn things around and deserve the fanbase's patience," Wood wrote.

"For me, I have decided that it's best to stay home and play for Coach Bill O'Brien and the Boston College Eagles."

Wood had considered both Penn State and Boston College before initially choosing the Nittany Lions.

At the time of his May commitment, he became the first quarterback in Penn State's 2027 recruiting class.

Now, the Xaverian standout will have an opportunity to continue his career in his home state.

Wood Brings Championship Experience to Boston College

Wood has played an important role in one of Massachusetts' most successful high school football programs.

Xaverian has won three consecutive Division 1 state championships, establishing itself as one of the state's premier programs.

Wood has developed into a highly recruited quarterback during that run, earning a four-star evaluation and attracting interest from major college programs.

His commitment represents another opportunity for Boston College to keep a prominent Massachusetts prospect close to home.

For Wood, the decision also provides an opportunity to develop under O'Brien, who has extensive experience coaching quarterbacks at the college and professional levels.

Xaverian Looking to Rebound From Difficult Start

While Wood's college future has taken a new direction, his senior season at Xaverian has been challenging.

The Hawks opened the season with victories over Bishop Feehan and Everett but have since lost four consecutive games.

The losing streak includes three straight contests in which Xaverian allowed at least 40 points.

After winning three consecutive state championships, the Hawks entered the season hoping to extend that streak to four.

Their difficult start has complicated those ambitions, although Wood and his teammates still have opportunities to improve before the postseason.

His college decision comes during that challenging stretch, but Wood did not connect the team's recent results to his change of commitment in his announcement.

Instead, his stated reason was the opportunity to remain home and play for Boston College.

For the Eagles, landing Wood adds a four-star quarterback with championship experience to their 2027 recruiting class.

For Massachusetts high school football, it means one of the state's most prominent quarterback prospects will continue his career close to where it began.