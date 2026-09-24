South Forsyth vs. Lambert Live Stream: How to Watch Georgia High School Football

South Forsyth has made it through its non-region football schedule without a loss.

Now the games that will determine its postseason path begin.

The War Eagles travel to Lambert on Thursday night for a Georgia Region 6 matchup between Forsyth County rivals.

South Forsyth enters 5-0 after defeating Starr's Mill 35-14 last week. Lambert is 2-3 but comes into the matchup with momentum after shutting out Lanier 38-0.

The Longhorns have won four consecutive meetings in the series, including a dominant 45-7 victory last season.

That gives South Forsyth an opportunity to accomplish two things Thursday: remain unbeaten and reverse a rivalry that has belonged to Lambert in recent years.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at Lambert High School in Suwanee, and the game will stream live on the NFHS Network.

How to Watch South Forsyth vs. Lambert

What: South Forsyth War Eagles at Lambert Longhorns

When: Thursday, Sept. 24

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Lambert High School, Suwanee, Georgia

Live stream: NFHS Network

WATCH LIVE: South Forsyth vs. Lambert on the NFHS Network

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South Forsyth Brings Perfect Record Into Region Play

South Forsyth couldn't have asked for much more from the opening portion of its schedule.

The War Eagles have won all five games and enter Thursday as the only unbeaten team in Region 6.

Their latest victory came against Starr's Mill, with South Forsyth winning 35-14.

The War Eagles now move from non-region competition into the games that will ultimately determine their playoff position.

South Forsyth did not crack this week's High School On SI Georgia Top 25, so Thursday also provides an opportunity to strengthen its case for statewide recognition.

A 6-0 start combined with a road rivalry victory would certainly give the War Eagles another result to put in front of voters.

First, they have to solve a Lambert program that has been a particularly difficult matchup.

Lambert Has Controlled Recent Series

Lambert's 2-3 record doesn't tell the entire story entering Thursday.

The Longhorns are coming off their best defensive performance of the season, a 38-0 shutout of Lanier.

They also have recent history firmly on their side against South Forsyth.

Lambert won 45-7 last season, 54-7 in 2024, 49-7 in 2023 and 31-13 in 2022.

That's four consecutive victories in the series, all by at least 18 points.

South Forsyth's last victory over Lambert came in 2021.

That makes Thursday a particularly interesting test of whether the War Eagles' 5-0 start represents a changing of the balance between the Forsyth County rivals.

Region Race Begins Thursday

Both teams enter region play 0-0.

That effectively gives Lambert a reset despite its three non-region losses.

For South Forsyth, the challenge is different. The War Eagles have built a perfect record, but now they need to turn that strong start into region victories.

A Lambert win would extend its dominance in the rivalry and immediately put the Longhorns ahead of South Forsyth in the region standings.

A South Forsyth victory would end a four-game losing streak against Lambert and move the War Eagles to 6-0.

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