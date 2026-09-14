Vote: Who Is the Georgia High School Football Player of the Week? (Sept. 7-12)

It's week 4, and Georgia high school football has reached the point where merely a good performance is no longer enough.

Houston County’s Austin Stinson ran for 411 yards and scored seven touchdowns in a game his team somehow lost. Northeast quarterback Jordan Wiggins accounted for eight touchdowns. And Ola’s Caden Waye rushed for 157 yards, intercepted three passes, and returned one for a touchdown.

Each week during the high school sports season, High School On SI will gather the best performances in Georgia football with the help of fans, readers and staff. Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.

Congratulations to last week’s winner: Donterrius Mincey, RB Toombs Couty

Here are the nominees for Georgia High School Football Player of the Week for Sept. 7-12. Voting closes Sunday, Sept. 20 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time. The winner will be announced in the following week’s National High School Athlete of the Week post.

Austin Stinson, RB, Houston County

Stinson rushed for 411 yards and six touchdowns on 27 carries and added a kickoff-return touchdown in Houston County’s 73-66 overtime loss to Central-Carrollton. His seven touchdowns came in the third-highest-scoring game in GHSA history.

Jordan Wiggins, QB, Northeast

Wiggins completed 22 of 29 passes for 379 yards and six touchdowns while rushing for 115 yards and two more scores in Northeast’s 58-40 win over Perry. That’s 494 total yards and eight touchdowns for the evening.

Caden Waye, RB/DB, Ola

Waye rushed for 157 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries, intercepted three passes, and returned one for a touchdown in Ola’s 54-0 victory over Starr’s Mill. He also finished with five tackles in one of the week’s best two-way performances.

Cooper Shumate, QB, Monroe Area

Shumate rushed for 280 yards and four touchdowns on 21 carries while completing 8 of 13 passes for 185 yards and two more scores in a 56-14 win over Flowery Branch. He finished with 465 total yards and six touchdowns as Monroe Area improved to 4-0.

Jae’Veon Williams, RB, Pierce County

Williams set a school record with 382 rushing yards and scored four touchdowns on 32 carries as Pierce County defeated Swainsboro 35-7.

Jayden Johnson, RB, Stephenson

Johnson rushed for 281 yards and four touchdowns on 33 carries in Stephenson’s 40-33 win over Griffin. His final score, a 12-yard run in the last minute, broke a 33-33 tie and delivered the victory.

CJ Cypher, QB, Carrollton

Cypher completed 26 of 35 passes for 449 yards and five touchdowns as Carrollton rolled past Hapeville Charter 63-7 and improved to 4-0.

Braylon Miller, WR/DB/RET, Newton

Miller scored four different times and found three different ways to do it in Newton’s 70-14 win over Warner Robins. He caught touchdown passes of 19 and 61 yards, returned an interception 56 yards for a score, and added a 65-yard punt-return touchdown.

Quay Sheard, RB, Lee County

Sheard rushed for 202 yards and four touchdowns as Lee County stayed unbeaten with a 48-30 victory over Colquitt County.

Derrick Baker, QB, Milton

Baker threw for 210 yards and three touchdowns and added 116 rushing yards and two more scores on 11 carries as Milton defeated Battle Ground Academy 42-21.

Savoy Nichols, QB, Creekside

Nichols completed 11 of 14 passes for 354 yards and four touchdowns as Creekside erupted for 62 points in a 62-24 victory over Newnan.

Jacez Walton, RB, Central-Carrollton

Walton rushed for 195 yards and four touchdowns on 30 carries and caught a 28-yard touchdown pass as Central-Carrollton upset Houston County 73-66 in overtime. His five touchdowns helped the Lions win the third-highest-scoring game in GHSA history.

Who Gets Your Vote?

Vote below for the High School on SI Georgia Football Player of the Week for Week 4.