Green Run vs. Hough Live Stream: How to Watch Unbeaten Virginia-North Carolina Football Showdown

Two undefeated high school football teams from neighboring states collide Saturday afternoon when Green Run travels from Virginia Beach to Cornelius, North Carolina, to face Hough.

Green Run enters 3-0 after dominating the opening portion of its Virginia schedule.

Hough is 4-0 and carries an even longer winning streak into the interstate matchup after completing an undefeated state championship season in 2025.

That gives Saturday's game plenty of appeal beyond the teams' perfect 2026 records.

Green Run gets an opportunity to measure itself against one of North Carolina's premier programs, while Hough can add another quality interstate victory to its growing body of work.

The matchup has been selected as the NFHS Network National Game of the Week.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET at Hough High School in Cornelius, and the game will stream live on the NFHS Network.

How to Watch Green Run vs. Hough

What: Green Run Stallions at Hough Huskies

When: Saturday, Sept. 19

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Where: Hough High School, Cornelius, North Carolina

Live stream: NFHS Network

WATCH LIVE: Green Run vs. Hough on the NFHS Network

NFHS subscription required to watch. High School On SI is an NFHS Network affiliate and may earn a commission from subscriptions.

Hough Hasn't Lost Since 2024

Hough enters Saturday riding one of the more impressive winning streaks in North Carolina.

The Huskies went undefeated on their way to a state championship last season and have opened 2026 with four more victories.

Hough has outscored its first four opponents 129-33.

Jamarion Morrison has helped lead the running game, while the Hough defense has averaged five sacks per game through its first four contests.

The Huskies are currently ranked No. 9 in the High School On SI Power 25 after carrying forward their win streak following their undefeated state championship 2025 season.

Saturday brings another test before Hough turns its attention back toward conference competition.

Green Run Defense Faces Its Biggest Test

Green Run, currently ranked No. 9 in the High School On SI Virginia Top 25, has been even stingier defensively.

The Stallions have allowed just 13 points while opening the season with three consecutive victories.

Green Run began with a 35-0 shutout of Tallwood, defeated Salem 19-6 and beat Cox 18-7.

The schedule gets considerably more difficult Saturday.

Hough is averaging more than 32 points per game and will have home-field advantage against a Green Run team making the interstate trip from Virginia Beach.

A victory over the defending North Carolina state champion would immediately become Green Run's most significant result of the season.

Something Has to Give

The numbers create an intriguing matchup.

Green Run is 3-0 and has surrendered 13 points.

Hough is 4-0 and has scored 129.

Neither team has lost.

Hough also brings the experience of last season's championship run, while Green Run arrives with an opportunity to establish itself against nationally recognized competition.

The result won't affect either team's conference record, but it could tell us plenty about both programs as the season moves toward October.

High School On SI will provide North Carolina and Virginia high school football coverage throughout the 2026 season, including scores, rankings, recruiting news and top performances.