West Charlotte vs. Carrollton Live Stream: How to Watch North Carolina-Georgia High School Football Showdown

One of Georgia's top teams gets another interstate challenge Friday night when unbeaten Carrollton hosts West Charlotte.

The Trojans enter 4-0 after overwhelming Hapeville Charter 63-7 last week.

West Charlotte makes the trip from North Carolina with a 3-1 record and momentum of its own after shutting out West Mecklenburg 36-0.

That creates a compelling matchup between programs from two of the Southeast's strongest high school football states.

Carrollton is ranked No. 11 nationally by High School On SI and No. 2 in Georgia entering Friday.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET in Carrollton, and the game will be available to stream live.

How to Watch West Charlotte vs. Carrollton

What: West Charlotte Lions at Carrollton Trojans

When: Friday, Sept. 18

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Carrollton High School, Carrollton, Georgia

Live stream: NFHS Network

WATCH LIVE: West Charlotte vs. Carrollton on the NFHS Network

NFHS subscription required to watch. High School On SI is an NFHS Network affiliate and may earn a commission from subscriptions.

Carrollton Has Been Rolling

Carrollton has scored at least 61 points in each of its past three games.

The Trojans defeated Columbia 61-6, traveled to Louisiana and beat Catholic of Baton Rouge 61-27, then returned home and overwhelmed Hapeville Charter 63-7.

That gives Carrollton a 4-0 record and an offense that has been extremely difficult to contain.

Sophomore quarterback C.J. Cypher is back directing an offense loaded with playmakers.

The Trojans have already demonstrated they can take their offense on the road, including the 61-point performance in Baton Rouge.

Friday provides another test, this time against an opponent traveling into Georgia.

West Charlotte Heads South With Momentum

West Charlotte has recovered well from its only loss.

The Lions enter 3-1 after shutting out West Mecklenburg 36-0 last week.

West Charlotte now leaves North Carolina for its most difficult assignment of the season.

The Lions are ranked No. 6 in North Carolina's Class 8A by MaxPreps and will get the opportunity to measure themselves against a Carrollton team with national aspirations.

West Charlotte's challenge starts with slowing an offense that has scored 185 points over its past three games.

Keeping Carrollton from generating explosive plays will be critical if the Lions want to keep the game within reach into the second half.

Another Interstate Test for Carrollton

Carrollton hasn't built its schedule entirely around Georgia opponents.

The Trojans traveled to Louisiana earlier this month to face Catholic and now welcome a North Carolina opponent to Carrollton.

Those games give the Trojans opportunities to face unfamiliar programs while building a broader profile outside Georgia.

West Charlotte has plenty to gain as well.

A road victory over an unbeaten, nationally ranked Carrollton team would immediately become the Lions' signature result of the season.

Carrollton can improve to 5-0 and continue a dominant September run.

West Charlotte can end that run and take a major interstate victory back to North Carolina.

Fans unable to attend Friday night's matchup can watch West Charlotte-Carrollton live on the NFHS Network.

High School On SI will provide Georgia and North Carolina high school football coverage throughout the 2026 season, including scores, rankings, recruiting news and top performances.