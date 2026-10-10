Nick Archer Breaks Carrollton Rushing Record With 325-Yard, Four-Touchdown Performance

Carrollton needed more from Nick Archer on Friday night. The sophomore responded with more rushing yards than anyone in the program’s history.

Archer ran for 325 yards and four touchdowns on 31 carries as the Trojans defeated Douglas County 62-24 on Oct. 9, improving to 7-0.

His performance broke a school record that had stood since 2012, when Trey Chivers rushed for 264 yards against Calhoun, according to USA TODAY. Archer cleared that mark by 61 yards, giving Carrollton a new entry in its football record book before his sophomore season is finished.

Archer Answers an Early Setback

The record came on a night when Carrollton’s backfield was shorthanded.

With fellow sophomore Zach Watts sidelined by an injury, Archer was tasked with a larger workload. His night began unevenly: a first-quarter fumble led to a Douglas County touchdown and a 14-7 Tigers lead.

Archer recovered from the mistake, and Carrollton entered halftime ahead 31-24.

Coach Joey King praised Archer’s versatility in a postgame interview with Score Atlanta, as quoted by USA TODAY.

“Nick’s a football player. He plays offense, defense, special teams, whatever,” King said.

Carrollton shut out Douglas County after halftime while adding 31 points of its own. A seven-point game at the break became a 38-point victory, with Archer’s running helping the Trojans take control.

A Breakout Within a Productive Season

Archer’s record-setting night added to an already productive fall.

Archer has now rushed for 781 yards and 10 touchdowns this season after producing 405 yards and six touchdowns as a freshman. Friday’s performance alone accounted for more than 40% of his current season rushing total.

Archer has received scholarship offers from Charlotte and Wake Forest, according to On3.com, while Watts has drawn offers from Georgia, Georgia Tech, Auburn and Texas A&M.

That depth gives Carrollton multiple young options in its running game. Against Douglas County, Archer showed how much he could handle when the Trojans needed him to carry more of the offense.

Carrollton Keeps Its Perfect Record

Archer averaged approximately 10.5 yards per carry and scored a rushing touchdown for the fifth consecutive game.

The Trojans led 48-24 by the end of the third quarter before adding two more touchdowns in the fourth. Douglas County fell to 3-3, ending a three-game winning streak.

Carrollton returns home to face Northgate on Oct. 16, while Douglas County meets East Coweta.

For Archer, the next game follows a performance that changed his place in Carrollton history. For the Trojans, his emergence offers another reason to feel confident about an offense that kept producing even with a key teammate unavailable.