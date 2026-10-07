Vote: Who Is the Georgia High School Football Player of the Week? (Oct. 1-3)

Week 7 gave us five rushing touchdowns from one back, six scores from a quarterback in triple overtime, seven tackles for loss from one defender, and a receiver/defensive back who helped turn a 22-point deficit into a 16-point win.

Then there was Kamarion Johnson, who scored three touchdowns in two different ways and still found time to intercept a pass.

Each week during the high school sports season, High School On SI will gather the best performances in Georgia football with the help of fans, readers and staff.

Congratulations to last week’s winner: Branson Stowe, QB, Stephens County.

Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.

Here are the nominees for Georgia High School Football Player of the Week for Oct. 1-3.

Voting closes Sunday, Oct. 11 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time. The winner will be announced in the following week’s National High School Athlete of the Week post.

Kamarion Johnson, WR/DB, Clinch County

Johnson scored on an 87-yard reception and returned punts for touchdowns 62 and 70 yards in Clinch County’s 25-8 win over Irwin County. He also intercepted a pass in the end zone.

Duke Collins, WR/DB, Stephens County

Collins caught six passes for 153 yards and two touchdowns and returned an interception 50 yards for another score as Stephens County erased a 22-point deficit to stun previously unbeaten Hart County 44-28.

Michael Miller, QB, Greater Atlanta Christian

Miller threw for 237 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 71 yards and three more scores in GAC’s 50-48 triple-overtime loss to Douglass. He accounted for six touchdowns in one of the week’s wildest games.

Dylan Johnson, RB, Pierce County

Johnson rushed for 264 yards and five touchdowns on 16 carries as Pierce County defeated Beach 65-20.

JT Austin, DE/OLB, Sandy Creek

Austin recorded seven tackles for loss and four sacks as Sandy Creek overwhelmed previously unbeaten Woodland 42-6.

Rae’shawn Clyde, ATH, Randolph-Clay

Clyde rushed for 242 yards and three touchdowns and added 127 passing yards as Randolph-Clay pulled away from Miller County for a 22-6 victory.

Zalen Green, WR/CB, Douglass

Green caught four passes for 153 yards and three touchdowns in Douglass’ 50-48 triple-overtime victory over Greater Atlanta Christian. One of those scores came on fourth-and-17 in the first overtime, keeping the Astros alive.

James Mobley, QB, Calvary Day

Mobley completed 13 of 20 passes for 311 yards and five touchdowns as Calvary Day rolled past Metter 54-7.

Kyle Cummings, WR/CB, Northwest Whitfield

With Northwest Whitfield tied with Adairsville entering the fourth quarter, Cummings scored two touchdowns and intercepted two passes in the final period to help deliver a 28-14 victory.

Zach Belyeu, RB, North Cobb

Belyeu rushed for 180 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries and caught a 25-yard touchdown pass as North Cobb defeated Cherokee 42-10.

Who Gets Your Vote?

Vote below for the High School on SI Georgia Football Player of the Week for Week 7.