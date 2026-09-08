Vote: Who Was the Georgia High School Softball Player of the Week? (Aug. 31-Sept. 5)

The 2026 Georgia high school softball season continued with another week of standout performances across the state.

This week's nominees include dominant pitchers, two-way standouts and power hitters who delivered big performances for their teams. Read about all 15 nominees below, then cast your vote.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Lyric Jones of First Presbyterian Day.

Voting concludes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Sept. 13. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Kassidy Scott, Newton

Scott went 4-for-4 with a double, three RBIs, three stolen bases and three runs scored in Newton's 12-10 loss to Lake Oconee.

Trinity Hargrett, Northgate

Hargrett collected nine hits, including a home run, triple and three doubles, with eight RBIs, six stolen bases and eight runs scored in four games last week.

Brooklyn Atha, Buford

Atha helped Buford go 3-0 last week, homering in all three games. She hit a two-run homer in a 13-1 win over Jackson County, then had a home run, two triples, five RBIs and three runs scored in a 10-2 win over Collins Hill. She finished the week by going 3-for-4 with a double, triple, home run, three RBIs, a stolen base and three runs scored in a 17-7 win over Mill Creek.

Chloe Grier, East Paulding

In two games last week, Grier tallied six total hits, two home runs, five RBIs, seven stolen bases and five runs scored.

Alyssa Martin, South Effingham

Martin collected four hits, including a home run and two doubles, with four RBIs and two runs scored as South Effingham went 3-0 last week.

Lyric Jones, First Presbyterian Day

Jones collected four hits, including a triple and two doubles, stole two bases and scored five runs in wins over Central Fellowship Christian Academy and John Milledge Academy. She also earned both wins in the circle, throwing nine combined no-hit innings with 15 strikeouts.

Tatiana Loera, Dacula

Loera went 3-for-4 with a home run, four RBIs, a stolen base and two runs scored in Dacula's 10-2 win over North Hall.

Zoie Shiflett, Cartersville

Shiflett threw a five-inning perfect game with 12 strikeouts in Cartersville's 8-0 win over Dalton. She also had a hit and an RBI.

Harper Horton, Harris County

Horton hit three home runs as part of a five-hit week for Harris County, adding a double, five RBIs and three runs scored.

Chloe Wolfenbarger, Harris County

In the 12-4 win over Jackson, Wolfenbarger finished with three hits, one home run, two doubles, three RBIs and two runs scored. In the circle, Wolfenbarger went 2-0 over 10 innings, allowing seven hits and one earned run while striking out 18.

Juls Huber, Hebron Christian

Huber had a home run, triple, four RBIs and a run scored in Hebron Christian's 10-2 win over Barrow Arts and Science Academy. In wins over Seckinger and Lumpkin County, she added two hits, an RBI, a stolen base and two runs scored.

Perry Grace DeLoach, Telfair County

DeLoach collected three hits, including two home runs and a double, with six RBIs, a stolen base and three runs scored in two games last week.

Alaina Shaver, Ridgeland

Shaver collected five hits, including a home run and a triple, with four RBIs and three runs scored in three games.

Bailey Gurley, Woodland

Gurley went 2-0 in two starts, allowing one hit in each game and no earned runs while striking out 18 and walking two. At the plate, she collected four hits, including a double, with four RBIs.

Izzy Iconis, Dunwoody

Iconis collected four hits, including three home runs, with eight RBIs and three runs scored in two games last week. She has a .969 fielding percentage this season.